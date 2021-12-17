Martinsville-area events from Friday, Dec. 17

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

ONGOING

Festival of Lights: nightly through Sunday, Dehart Park in Stuart. $10 per vehicle; drive through as many times as you’d like; proceeds to help buy new playground equipment.

TODAY

“Red Truck” canvas-painting class: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, led by Debbie Culler. To register or for more information: AraratRuritanClub@gmail.com or call 276-229-6931.

Karaoke Game Night by the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge: 6-9 p.m., The Ground Floor, uptown Martinsville. For teenagers.

SATURDAY

Country breakfast buffet: 6-10 a.m., Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, $8, menu of bacon, ham, sausage, biscuits, gravy (brown & white), eggs, apples, grits, milk, orange juice, coffee.

Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m., Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton. Santa Claus will have a gift and share the Christmas story with each child in attendance.

Open house: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Studio 107. Local artists doing demonstrations of their art. Raffle for free items.

Toy Ride and Drive: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., old Stanleytown Winn Dixie, 100 Fair Oaks Drive. Bring unwrapped toy. Concludes at Performance 276, 714 N. Memorial Blvd., where food trucks will be set up by noon. Sponsored by Heads of State, Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge, Performance 276 and Keystone.

Free take-out breakfast: 8:30-10 a.m., First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville, under the portico in back of the church.

Food Bank: 9-11, First United Methodist Church’s Uptown Ministry Center, 145 E. Main St., Martinsville. Meats and some produce available.

Blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren, 144 Mount Hermon Church Road, Bassett.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.

SUNDAY

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

American Legion Post 78 meets: 7 p.m. American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78,139 Creekside Drive, Martinsville, Christmas dinner for all members.

Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., New College Institute, 191 Fayette St.

TUESDAY

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Henry County Board of Supervisors regular meeting: 3 p.m., Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Martinsville Elks Lodge, 300 Fairy St. Ext.

CHRISTMAS

See the church-events calendar on Page B5 for a list of Christmas observances in area churches.

TUESDAY, Dec. 28

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Knitters bring own supplies. $5. Register: 632-3221.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Dec. 30

Blood drive: Noon-6 p.m., Martinsville Elks Lodge, 300 Fairy St. Ext.

Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church: 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Kingdom Point, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway.

SATURDAY, Jan. 1

2-mile hike: 10 a.m., Lakeshore Trail, Fairy Stone State Park, with Dan River Basin Association. Meet at Picnic Shelter #2. Parking fees waived.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.

TUESDAY, Jan. 4

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Jan. 5

Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.

THURSDAY, JAN. 6

Art at Happy Hour: 5-7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Last chance to view the exhibits, “Print/Imprint: Asheville Printmakers, Carl Chiarenza” on loan from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and “Tool of Happiness” before they close.

SATURDAY, Jan. 22

TheatreWorks Community Players’ “Piano Bar”: 7 p.m. , Black Box Theatre. $10 (twcp.net).

SATURDAY, March 5

Dancing for the Arts: 4 p.m., Martinsville High School Auditorium.