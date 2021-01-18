Martinsville-area events: Jan. 18

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» Beloved Community Forum will celebrate Martin Luther King Day at 2 p.m., hosted by Morning Star Church via conference call at 605-313-4878, ID#703170. The focus is on "Martinsville-Henry County -- A Beloved Community and Going Forward Chaos & Community," with opening remarks by William "Bill" Lee, retired pastor and church consultant from Roanoke. Panelists include Jennifer Bowles, vice mayor, city of Martinsville, Liz Millner, assistance superintendent of Henry County Public Schools, Lee and moderator and host the Rev. Tyler C. Millner, pastor, educator and promoter of Rev. King.
WEDNESDAY
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
» Red Cross blood drive is at noon-6 p.m. at Martinsville Elks Lodge on Fairy Street. You can make an appointment online at www.redcrossblood.org on the downloadable phone app or by emailing, calling or texting 540-352-9157.
» Micro-aggression, the second in the "My Time" Workshop series through Patrick Henry Community College, is at 11 a.m. via Zoom. To see all the courses offered and to register go to ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-0260.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
» Virginia Museum Fine Arts on the Road: An Artmobile for the 21st Century is at Piedmont Arts. For information, contact PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
SATURDAY
» Virtual Family Day at Piedmont Arts is at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Facebook Live. To take part, follow the link at PiedmontArts.org or visit Facebook.com/PiedmontArtsMartinsville.
» Virginia Museum Fine Arts on the Road: An Artmobile for the 21st Century at Piedmont Arts. For information, contact PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. All ages welcome. Complimentary snacks.
» Opening reception for Ansel Adams: Compositions in Nature is at 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. RSVP required by Jan. 19 at PiedmontArts.org or 276-632-3221. The show will be on display through Feb. 27. Free admission.
» Exhibit "I Am" is on display through Feb. 27 at Piedmont Arts. Free admission.
» Photographs by John Kinney will be on display in the Lynwood Artists Gallery at Piedmont Arts through Feb. 27. Admission is free.
» Canvas painting class is at 1-4 p.m. at Spencer-Penn Centre, with artist Genie Elgin leading you in your choice of either a winter tree trunk or a winter beach scene. The cost is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. Register by calling 276-957-5757 or visiting www.thecentreatspencerpenn.com. Masks and social distancing will be required.
MONDAY
» Patrick Henry Community College College Board meets via Zoom at noon. This is a public meeting, but the committee will not receive public comments. Information for joining the Zoom session will be posted on www.patrickhenry.edu.
» Martinsville City School Board will have a public hearing regarding its 2021-2022 fiscal year budget at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at the Martinsville City Municipal Building, 55 West Church St.
TUESDAY
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. and at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Jan. 27
» Rep. Morgan Griffith Traveling Office Hours will be at 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the conference room at the Patrick County Administration Building, 106 Rucker St. in Stuart. A staff member will be on hand to take questions from constituents. For questions, call 276-525-1405.
» Leadership Series: My Time is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
» Red Cross blood drive is at 2-7 p.m. at The Community Fellowship Church, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville. You can make an appointment online at www.redcrossblood.org on the downloadable phone app or by emailing, calling or texting 540-352-9157.
» Red Cross blood drive is at 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Meadows of Dan Community Center. You can make an appointment online at www.redcrossblood.org on the downloadable phone app or by emailing, calling or texting 540-352-9157.
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
Jan. 28
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 3
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
Feb. 4
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 10
» Leadership Series: Moving People Forward is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
Feb. 11
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 17
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
Feb. 18
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
Feb. 20
» Barn Quilt Class at Spencer-Penn Centre at 1-4 p.m. Create your own design. Cost will depend on the size of quilt you decide to make. Register by calling 276-957-5757 or www.thecentreatspencerpenn.com Masks and social distancing will be required.
» First United Methodist Church, 145 East Main St., Martinsville, will have a drive-thru food bank at 9-11 a.m. today and the third Saturday of every month. There will be meats and some produce available.
TUESDAY
Feb. 23
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 24
» Leadership Series: Coaching is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
Feb. 25
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
Feb. 27
» Canvas Paint Class at Spencer-Penn Centre at 1-4 p.m. with Genie Elgin with subject to be announced later. Cost of $20 members/$25 non-members. Register by calling 276-957-5757 or www.thecentreatspencerpenn.com Masks and social distancing will be required.
» Closing reception in honor of exhibits by Ansel Adams: Compositions in Nature; I am, featuring work by Jason Franklin; and photographs by John Kinney, is at 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Piedmont Arts museum. Admission is free and open to public. Please RSVP attendance by Feb. 23 to 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.
WEDNESDAY
March 3
» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
March 4
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
WEDNESDAY
March 10
» Leadership Series: Communication: Connecting Through Conversation is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
March 11
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
WEDNESDAY
March 17
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
March 18
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
March 20
» First United Methodist Church, 145 East Main St., Martinsville, will have a drive-thru food bank at 9-11 a.m. today and the third Saturday of every month. There will be meats and some produce available.
TUESDAY
March 23
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY
March 24
» Leadership Series: Communication: Connecting Through Conversation is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
March 25
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
March 27
» Dancing for the Arts Piedmont Arts' fundraiser featuring local celebrities dancing in support of the arts in Martinsville-Henry County, will be at 4 p.m. at Martinsville High School. This had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19 and scheduling conflicts. Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite teams. Each $1 donation equals one vote. You can double your votes by joining Piedmont Arts or renewing or upgrading your membership. To vote visit PiedmontArts.org/DFTA. Tickets to Dancing for the Arts show are $10 general admission and $25 for reserved seating.
TUESDAY
March 30
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
March 31
» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
April 7
» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
April 14
» Leadership Series: Everything Disc Management Assessment & Workshop is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
April 21
» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
April 22
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
TUESDAY
April 27
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
April 28
» Leadership Series: Everything Disc Management Assessment & Workshop is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
May 5
» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
May 12
» Leadership Series: Emotional Intelligence For Managers is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
May 19
» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
May 20
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
TUESDAY
May 25
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
May 26
» Leadership Series: Emotional Intelligence For Managers is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
June 9
» Leadership Series: Mixing Four Generations in the Workplace is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
TUESDAY
June 22
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY
June 23
» Leadership Series: Mixing Four Generations in the Workplace is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
TUESDAY
THURSDAY
June 24
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
TUESDAY
June 29
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
THURSDAY
July 22
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
TUESDAY
July 27
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
THURSDAY
Aug. 19
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
TUESDAY
Aug. 24
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
TUESDAY
Aug. 31
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
THURSDAY
Sept. 16
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
TUESDAY
Sept. 28
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
THURSDAY
Oct. 21
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
TUESDAY
Oct. 26
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
THURSDAY
Nov. 18
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
TUESDAY
Nov. 23
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
THURSDAY
Dec. 16
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.