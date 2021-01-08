Martinsville-area events: Jan. 8

» Drive-thru food bank is at 9-11 a.m., and the third Saturday of every month, at First United Methodist Church, 145 East Main St., Martinsville. There will be meats and some produce available.

WEDNESDAY

Jan. 20

» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.

THURSDAY

Jan. 21

» Red Cross blood drive is at noon-6 p.m. at Martinsville Elks Lodge on Fairy Street. You can make an appointment online at www.redcrossblood.org on the downloadable phone app or by emailing, calling or texting 540-352-9157.

» Micro aggression, the second in the "My Time" Workshop series through Patrick Henry Community College, is at 11 a.m. via Zoom. To see all the courses offered and to register go to ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-0260.