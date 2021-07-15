Martinsville-area events: July 15, 2021

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» Henry County School Board will meet at 9 a.m., followed by closed session, in the third-floor meeting room of the Henry County Administration Building in Collinsville.
» 20th anniversary Bluegrass Festival runs through Saturday at Wayside Bluegrass Park in Stuart. Host band is Johnny & Jeanette Williams. Performing will be Performing will be Mayo River Alliance at 6-7:15 p.m.; Tom & Beverly Horton & Company at 7:25-8:40; and Kevin Pratter Band at 8:50-10:05. Four-day tickets are $50. For information visit www.visitpatrickcounty.org or for questions about camping and ticket information, contact Patty Hazelwood at 276-692-4149.
» Art at Happy Hour will be at 5-7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts in Martinsville. Admission is free for a self-guided tour on the last day of the museum's current exhibit, Expressions 2021. Complimentary drinks and light snacks provided by the Piedmont Arts Guild. RSVP by July 14 to 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp for ages 8 plus at 2-5 p.m. Beginner Guitar Series. Seasonal Crafts. Cost is $25 for members; $35 for non-members. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required based on CDC guidelines. Contact the Centre at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
FRIDAY
» 20th anniversary Bluegrass Festival is at 3 p.m. at Wayside Bluegrass Park in Stuart. Host band is Johnny & Jeanette Williams. Performing will be Destination Bluegrass Band at 3-3:50 p.m.; Jay Shelton Band at 4-4:50; Appalachian Express at 5-5:50; The Dowdy Brothers at 6-7:20; Johnny & Jeanette Williams at 7:30-8:50; and Special Consensus at 9-10:20. Four-day tickets are $50. For information visit www.visitpatrickcounty.org or for questions about camping and ticket information, contact Patty Hazelwood at 276-692-4149.
» Feeding SWVA mobile food pantry in Martinsville will be at 1-3 p.m. in the back parking lot of Martinsville High School. Access will be from the Fairy street entrance only. For more information contact Rita Pruitt at 540-342-3011, ext. 7040, or rpruitt@feedingswva.org.
» Stuart Farmers Market is open 8 a.m.-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
» Matter of Balance free workshop series will be held 10 a.m.-noon at Southern Area Agency on Aging, 204 Cleveland Ave., Martinsville. Current safety guidelines will be followed. For more information and to register, call Donna Allen Carter at 832-6442.
SATURDAY
» 20th anniversary Bluegrass Festival concludes starting at 1 p.m. at Wayside Bluegrass Park in Stuart. Host band is Johnny & Jeanette Williams. Performing will be Travis Frye & Blue Mountain at 1-1:50 p.m.; Wayne Henderson and Friends at 2-2:50; Second Chance Bluegrass at 3-3:50; The Burnett Sisters Band at 4-4:50; Dance Contest at 5-6:16; Big Country Bluegrass at 6:30-7:50; Johnny and Jeanette Williams at 8-9:20; and Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper at 9:30-10:50. Four-day tickets are $50. For information visit www.visitpatrickcounty.org or for questions about camping and ticket information, contact Patty Hazelwood at 276-692-4149.
» Greater Bassett Family Fun Float is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 3321 Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett.
» Car washing fund-raiser at Fort Trail Christian Church, 6356 Virginia Ave., Bassett, at 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Youth will be washing cars for a donation, selling hot dogs and desserts.
» Barbecue drive-thru fundraiser is at 4-6:30 p.m. at Oak Level Ruritan Club, 7668 Oak Level Road, Bassett. Dinner includes barbecue, baked beans, slaw, rolls and desserts for $8 per plate. Pre-order by calling 276-340-3041. Proceeds go to community projects.
» Free drive-thru community breakfast at First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville, Patrick Henry Avenue, at 8-9:30 a.m. Meals can be picked up under portico at back of church.
» Expressions 201 artwork pick-up is 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. This is for artists who have work on display. The museum will not be open to the public.
» Citizen Firearms Safety Training class by the the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office will be in the sheriff’s office/4H Club shooting range at 223 Transfer Station Lane, Stuart. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, snacks and drinks. The classes will be outdoors, so dress accordingly. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Children from age 12 may participate in a class if they are registered with and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. The cost is $55 per person. Registration is due no more than a week before each class date by calling 276-694-3161. A criminal background check will be completed by the sheriff’s office on everyone who registers. For more information, call Sheriff Dan Smith, Lt. Rob Coleman or Sgt. David Haymore at 276-694-3161.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
MONDAY
» The Patrick Henry Community College Board Facilities Committee will meet jointly at 11:30 a.m. in the Conference Room 145 in the Frith Economic Development Center. The committee will not receive public comment.
» The Patrick Henry Community College Board will meet at noon via Zoom. This is a pubic meeting, but the committee will not receive public comments. For information, email sehmann@patrickhenry.edu.
» American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78 will have its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at post headquarters. New officers for 2022 will be installed. The executive board will meet at 6 p.m.
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp is at 2-5 p.m. for ages 8 plus. Cost is $10 for members; $15 for nonmembers. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required based on CDC guidelines. Contact the center at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
TUESDAY
» Back2School registration is at 6-8 p.m. at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road in Axton.
» TOPS VA 0218 meets from 10-11 a.m. at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road. Weigh-in is at 9-9:55 a.m. Meets every Tuesday.
» Spencer-Penn Centre Passport Around the World summer camp series is at 2-5 p.m. today and July 27 for ages 7-9. The cost is $60 for members and $65 for nonmembers. All supplies provided. For information, call 276-957-5757.
WEDNESDAY
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp is at 2-5 p.m. for ages 8 plus. Cost is $20 for members; $25 for nonmembers. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required based on CDC guidelines. Contact the Centre at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp, at 2-5 p.m., is beginner guitar for ages 8 plus. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required based on CDC guidelines. Contact the Centre at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration is required by calling 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org Social distancing and masks required. Cost is $30 for a member, $35 for a nonmember.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
July 23
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
» Matter of Balance free workshop series will be at 10 a.m.-noon at Southern Area Agency on Aging, 204 Cleveland Ave., Martinsville. Current safety guidelines will be followed. For more information and to register, call Donna Allen Carter at 832-6442.
SATURDAY
July 24
» Bug Day at the Virginia Museum of Natural History will be at 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 1:30-4 p.m. for those who have registered. The butterfly habitat will also open. For information, call 276-634-4141 or visit www.vmnh.net/events/bug-day-2021.
» Fireworks show will be at Hooker Field in Martinsville, sponsored by the Martinsville Mustangs.
» Chatham Cruise In, sponsored by the Virginia-Carolina Chevy Car Club, is at 4-8 p.m. the fourth Saturday of each month through September in the downtown area of Chatham. Admission is free, and restaurants and shops are open.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
SUNDAY
July 25
» Program on maps that shaped U.S. history will be at 3 p.m. at the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum in the old courthouse in Uptown Martinsville.
MONDAY
July 26
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp at 2-5 p.m. is chemistry for ages 11 plus. Cost is $10 for members; $15 for nonmembers. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required based on CDC guidelines. Contact the Centre at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
» Piedmont Arts' STEAM Camp is at 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily for grades 6-8 at 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day. Cost is $5 for members; $10 for nonmembers. Social distancing and masks are required. STEAM Camps are single-day camps in partnership with the New College Institute and are led by an art teacher and STEM teacher to combine the science, math and engineering principles of STEM learning with the creative design aspects of the arts. Each camp will focus on different projects, so students can attend both camps or just one. Advanced registration required. Sign up at Piedmont Arts or online at PiedmontArts.org
TUESDAY
July 27
» Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Martinsville City Council will have its only meeting of July in city council chambers at the Martinsville Municipal Building.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
» Spencer-Penn Centre Passport Around the World summer camp series is at 2-5 p.m. today and July 20 and 27 for ages 7-9. The cost is $60 for members and $65 for nonmembers. All supplies provided. For information, call 276-957-5757.
» Chix with stix is at 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Free to members/nonmembers pay $5 at the door. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve your spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org. Social distancing and masks are required.
» TOPS VA 0218 meets from 10-11 a.m. at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road. Weight in from 9-9:55 a.m. Meets every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
July 28
» Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5:15-5:45 p.m.
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp, at 2-5 p.m., is Game Lab Part Two for ages 8-plus. Cost is included with part one. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required based on CDC guidelines. Contact the Centre at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
» Piedmont Arts' STEAM Camp is at 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily for grades 6-8 at 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day. Cost is $5 for members; $10 for nonmembers. Social distancing and masks are required. STEAM Camps are single-day camps in partnership with the New College Institute and are led by an art teacher and STEM teacher to combine the science, math and engineering principles of STEM learning with the creative design aspects of the arts. Each camp will focus on different projects, so students can attend both camps or just one. Advanced registration required. Sign up at Piedmont Arts or online at PiedmontArts.org
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
July 29
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp for ages 8 plus at 2-5 p.m. Beginner Guitar Series Continued. Cost is included in beginner series. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required based on CDC guidelines. Contact the Centre at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
FRIDAY
July 30
» Stuart's Farmers Market from 9 a.m.- noon. Master gardeners. Great selection of fruits, vegetables, baked items, goat chees, meats, eggs, plants, craft items. Open every Friday with locally grown fruits and vegetables. meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
» Matter of Balance free workshop series will be at 10 a.m.-noon at Southern Area Agency on Aging, 204 Cleveland Ave., Martinsville. Current safety guidelines will be followed. For more information and to register, call Donna Allen Carter at 832-6442.
SATURDAY
July 31
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
TUESDAY
Aug. 3
» TOPS VA 0218 meets from 10-11 a.m. at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road. Weight in from 9-9:55 a.m. Meets every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 4
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
FRIDAY
Aug. 6
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
» The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will have a First Friday event is at 6-9 p.m. at the historic courthouse in Martinsville. There will be free entertainment for the community. For information visit https://tb.me/e/VAVe3min.
» Designer Bag Bingo to benefit the Bassett Moose Lodge and their charities featuring all types of designer bags at Bassett Moose Lodge, 62 Spring Garden Lane, Bassett. Doors open at 6 p.m. with games at 7 p.m. Cost is $25, extra packs $10, extra coverall games $1. Door prizes and 50/50 tickets $1 each or 7 for $5.
SATURDAY
Aug. 7
» Back2School backpack and shoes distribution will be at 8 a.m.-noon at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road in Axton.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
TUESDAY
Aug. 10
» TOPS VA 0218 meets from 10-11 a.m. at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road. Weight in from 9-9:55 a.m. Meets every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 11
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
FRIDAY
Aug. 13
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
SATURDAY
Aug. 14
» Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players will have auditions for "Once Upon A Disney 2: A Musical Revue" at 4-6 p.m. in the Walker Fine Arts/Student Center at Patrick Henry Community College. Auditions are for ages 5-17, and casting will be capped at 25 actors. Those interested should prepare roughly one minute of their favorite Disney songs to sing a cappella. For questions, email dpendleton@patrickhenry.edu
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
SUNDAY
Aug. 15
» Martinsville Henry County Heritage Center & Museum will have a program on a hodgepodge of area history at 3 p.m. at the historic courthouse in Martinsville.
MONDAY
Aug. 16
» Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players' free daily camp is at 3:45-7 p.m. through Aug. 20 for grades K-12 in the Walker Fine Arts Student Center at Patrick Henry Community College. Transportation will not be provided. For questions, email dpendleton@patrickhenry.edu.
TUESDAY
Aug. 17
» TOPS VA 0218 meets from 10-11 a.m. at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road. Weight in from 9-9:55 a.m. Meets every Tuesday.
» Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players' free daily camp is at 3:45-7 p.m. through Aug. 20 for grades K-12 in the Walker Fine Arts Student Center at Patrick Henry Community College. Transportation will not be provided. For questions, email dpendleton@patrickhenry.edu.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 18
» Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players' free daily camp is at 3:45-7 p.m. through Aug. 20 for grades K-12 in the Walker Fine Arts Student Center at Patrick Henry Community College. Transportation will not be provided. For questions, email dpendleton@patrickhenry.edu.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Aug. 19
» Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players' free daily camp is at 3:45-7 p.m. through Aug. 20 for grades K-12 in the Walker Fine Arts Student Center at Patrick Henry Community College. Transportation will not be provided. For questions, email dpendleton@patrickhenry.edu.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
Aug. 20
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
» "Once Upon A Disney 2: A Musical Revue" by the Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players will be performed for families only at 7:30 p.m. in the Walker Fine Arts/Student Center at Patrick Henry Community College. Tickets details to be announced. For questions, email dpendleton@patrickhenry.edu.
» Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players' free daily camp is at 3:45-7 p.m. concludes for grades K-12 in the Walker Fine Arts Student Center at Patrick Henry Community College. Transportation will not be provided. For questions, email dpendleton@patrickhenry.edu.
SATURDAY
Aug. 21
» "Once Upon A Disney 2: A Musical Revue" by the Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players will be performed at 7:30 p.m. in the Walker Fine Arts/Student Center at Patrick Henry Community College. Tickets details to be announced. For questions, email dpendleton@patrickhenry.edu.
» Smith River Fest will be held at the Smith River Sports Complex from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.. This free, fun and family event focuses on the Smith River and Outdoor Recreation in Martinsville and Henry County. The festival will offer the Smith River Boat Race, Helgramite Hustle Mud Run, petting zoo by Infinity Acres, casting pond, rocking climbing wall, bounce houses, demo pool, live music and beer garden. Several new activities have been planned, including free river tubing, yoga by the river, massage station, trailside bike repair clinic, water gun battle station and magic by Joseph Young Illusionist.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge will hold their Blue Ridge Duck Race during the Smith River Fest. Proceeds raised will go to benefit Boys and Girls Club afterschool enrichment program. Duck adoptions begin June 12 online at www.blueridgeduckraces.com or through adoption papers. If your business or organization would like to sponsor this event, contact Adam Pace at 276-656-1171 or by email at abpace@bgcbr.org.
TUESDAY
Aug. 24
» TOPS VA 0218 meets from 10-11 a.m. at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road. Weight in from 9-9:55 a.m. Meets every Tuesday.
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 25
» Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Aug. 26
» Food boxed food giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
FRIDAY
Aug. 27
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
SATURDAY
Aug. 28
» Family Day at Piedmont Arts as part of celebration of their 60th anniversary. No fee. For information, visit PiedmontArts.org.
» Chatham Cruise In, sponsored by the Virginia-Carolina Chevy Car Club, is at 4-8 p.m. the fourth Saturday of each month through September in the downtown area of Chatham. Admission is free, and restaurants and shops are open.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
TUESDAY
Aug. 31
» TOPS VA 0218 meets from 10-11 a.m. at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road. Weight in from 9-9:55 a.m. Meets every Tuesday.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 1
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
FRIDAY
Sept. 3
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
» The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will have a First Friday event at 6-9 p.m. with free entertainment for the community. For information https://tb.me/e/VAVe3min.
SATURDAY
Sept. 4
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 8
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
FRIDAY
Sept. 10
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
SATURDAY
Sept. 11
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
TUESDAY
Sept. 14
» Patrick Henry County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart, with rides, animals, music, bingo, fair food, Demolition Derby and more. Gates open 5-5:30 p.m. For advertisers and exhibitors, the deadline to reserve your same booth is May 30. For more information, call Patty at 276-694-7718, Paula at 276-694-0287, B or Anna at 276-694-4124 or Sybil at 512-7168-0204.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 15
» Patrick Henry County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart, with rides, animals, music, bingo, fair food, Demolition Derby and more. Gates open 5-5:30 p.m. For advertisers and exhibitors, the deadline to reserve your same booth is May 30. For more information, call Patty at 276-694-7718, Paula at 276-694-0287, B or Anna at 276-694-4124 or Sybil at 512-7168-0204.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Sept. 16
» Patrick Henry County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart, with rides, animals, music, bingo, fair food, Demolition Derby and more. Gates open 5-5:30 p.m. For advertisers and exhibitors, the deadline to reserve your same booth is May 30. For more information, call Patty at 276-694-7718, Paula at 276-694-0287, B or Anna at 276-694-4124 or Sybil at 512-7168-0204.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
Sept. 17
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
» Patrick Henry County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart, with rides, animals, music, bingo, fair food, Demolition Derby and more. Gates open 5-5:30 p.m. For advertisers and exhibitors, the deadline to reserve your same booth is May 30. For more information, call Patty at 276-694-7718, Paula at 276-694-0287, B or Anna at 276-694-4124 or Sybil at 512-7168-0204.
SATURDAY
Sept. 18
» Patrick Henry County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart, with rides, animals, music, bingo, fair food, Demolition Derby and more. Gates open 5-5:30 p.m. For advertisers and exhibitors, the deadline to reserve your same booth is May 30. For more information, call Patty at 276-694-7718, Paula at 276-694-0287, B or Anna at 276-694-4124 or Sybil at 512-7168-0204.
» Citizen Firearms Safety Training class for women only by the The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office will be held in the sheriff’s office/4H Club shooting range at 223 Transfer Station Lane, Stuart. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, snacks and drinks. The classes will be held outdoors, so dress accordingly. These are primarily firearms safety classes, but they also will include instruction on marksmanship. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Children from age 12 may participate in a class if they are registered with and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Half of the 4-hour class will be discussion about concealed carry laws, justifiable use of deadly force, firearm safety rules and the fundamentals of marksmanship. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Registration is due no more than a week before each class date by calling the sheriff’s office at 276-694-3161. The cost is $55 per person. A criminal background check will be completed by the sheriff’s office on everyone who registers. For more information, call Sheriff Dan Smith, Lt. Rob Coleman or Sgt. David Haymore at 276-694-3161.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
SUNDAY
Sept. 19
» Hairston Family Homes: Exploring 18th and 19th Century architecture in Southern Virginia at 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 22
» Henry County Fair held on grounds of Martinsville Speedway. For more information, contact Henry County Parks and Recreation office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at www.henrycountyvafair.com
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
» The Andy Burnette Trio, with special guest Jake Earles will perform on the Bassett Furniture Stage at the Henry County Fair, which will be at 5-10 p.m., Sept. 22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway. The $5 daily gate admission will include attendance at these shows. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
THURSDAY
Sept. 23
» Henry County Fair held on grounds of Martinsville Speedway. For more information, contact Henry County Parks and Recreation office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at www.henrycountyvafair.com
» Plastic Musik will perform on the Bassett Furniture Stage at the Henry County Fair, which will be at 5-10 p.m., Sept. 22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway. The $5 daily gate admission will include attendance at these shows. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
FRIDAY
Sept. 24
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
» Henry County Fair held on grounds of Martinsville Speedway. For more information, contact Henry County Parks and Recreation office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at www.henrycountyvafair.com
» Josh Shilling and Mountain Heart will perform on the Bassett Furniture Stage at the Henry County Fair, which will be at 3-11 p.m., Sept. 22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway. The $5 daily gate admission will include attendance at these shows. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
SATURDAY
Sept. 25
» Henry County Fair at the Martinsville Speedway ends with the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 race at the Martinsville Speedway. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» Chatham Cruise In, sponsored by the Virginia-Carolina Chevy Car Club, is at 4-8 p.m. the fourth Saturday of each month through September in the downtown area of Chatham. Admission is free, and restaurants and shops are open.
TUESDAY
Sept. 28
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 29
» Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market has its final Wednesday event at 7 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Sept. 30
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
FRIDAY
Oct. 1
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
» The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will hold a First Friday event at 6-9 p.m. with free entertainment for the community. For information https://tb.me/e/VAVe3min
SATURDAY
Oct. 2
» Octoberfest is in Uptown Martinsville. Uptown Business do receive one free space; registration forms must be submitted for reach business, returned by mail, fax, drop box, in person (by appointment) or email. Please email any performance requests to kimberly@mhcchamber.com beforehand.
FRIDAY
Oct. 8
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a 3-day festival at Pop's Farm, is today through Sunday and will bring many popular bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's Farm in Axton. Stay tuned for more details very soon.
SATURDAY
Oct. 9
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a 3-day festival at Pop's Farm, is today through Sunday and will bring many popular bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's Farm in Axton. Stay tuned for more details very soon.
SUNDAY
Oct. 10
»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a 3-day festival at Pop's Farm, concludes with many popular bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's Farm in Axton. Stay tuned for more details very soon.
FRIDAY
Oct. 15
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
SATURDAY
Oct. 16
» Apple Dumpling Festival in downtown Stuart at 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
» Citizen Firearms Safety Training class by the The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office will be held in the sheriff’s office/4H Club shooting range at 223 Transfer Station Lane, Stuart. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, snacks and drinks. The classes will be held outdoors, so dress accordingly. These are primarily firearms safety classes, but they also will include instruction on marksmanship. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Children from age 12 may participate in a class if they are registered with and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Half of the 4-hour class will be discussion about concealed carry laws, justifiable use of deadly force, firearm safety rules and the fundamentals of marksmanship. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Registration is due no more than a week before each class date by calling the sheriff’s office at 276-694-3161. The cost is $55 per person. A criminal background check will be completed by the sheriff’s office on everyone who registers. For more information, call Sheriff Dan Smith, Lt. Rob Coleman or Sgt. David Haymore at 276-694-3161.
»
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SUNDAY
Oct. 17
» Treasure from the vault at 3 p.m. at Martinsville Henry County Heritage Center and Museum.
THURSDAY
Oct. 21
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
Oct. 22
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
SATURDAY
Oct. 23
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
TUESDAY
Oct. 26
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Oct. 27
» Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.
THURSDAY
Oct. 28
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
FRIDAY
Oct. 29
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
SATURDAY
Oct. 30
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
Nov. 5
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SUNDAY
Oct. 31
» Stuart Spooktacular on Main Street in uptown Stuart at 5:30-8 p.m.
THURSDAY
Nov. 11
» Veterans Day
SATURDAY
Nov. 12
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be held on Saturdays at 7 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St., Martinsville through Nov. 20. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Nov. 18
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
Nov. 19
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
TUESDAY
Nov. 23
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 24
» Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.
SATURDAY
Nov. 26
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be held on Saturdays at 7 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St., Martinsville through Nov. 20. For information, call 276-632-5688.
FRIDAY
Dec. 3
» Grand Illumination (Lighting of the Christmas Tree) Main Street, uptown Stuart at 5:30-9 p.m.
SATURDAY
Dec. 4
» Christmas Parade in Stuart.
SUNDAY
Dec. 12
» Christmas Music at 3 p.m.at Martinsville Henry County Heritage Center and Museum.
SUNDAY
THURSDAY
Dec. 16
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
TUESDAY
Dec. 21
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 29
» Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.
The program/storytime will be held at the
Martinsville location. The address is 310 E. Church St. and free lunch will be included
at this program while supplies last. For more information call Ms. Janet at (276) 403-5444