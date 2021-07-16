Martinsville-area events: July 16, 2021 (print)

Citizen Firearms Safety Training class by the the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office will be in the sheriff’s office/4H Club shooting range at 223 Transfer Station Lane, Stuart. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, snacks and drinks. The classes will be outdoors, so dress accordingly. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Children from age 12 may participate in a class if they are registered with and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. The cost is $55 per person. Registration is due no more than a week before each class date by calling 276-694-3161. A criminal background check will be completed by the sheriff’s office on everyone who registers. For more information, call Sheriff Dan Smith, Lt. Rob Coleman or Sgt. David Haymore at 276-694-3161.