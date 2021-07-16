Martinsville-area events: July 16, 2021 (print)

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday’s edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
20th anniversary Bluegrass Festival is at 3 p.m. at Wayside Bluegrass Park in Stuart. Host band is Johnny & Jeanette Williams. Performing will be Destination Bluegrass Band at 3-3:50 p.m.; Jay Shelton Band at 4-4:50; Appalachian Express at 5-5:50; The Dowdy Brothers at 6-7:20; Johnny & Jeanette Williams at 7:30-8:50; and Special Consensus at 9-10:20. Four-day tickets are $50. For information visit www.visitpatrickcounty.org or for questions about camping and ticket information, contact Patty Hazelwood at 276-692-4149.
Feeding SWVA mobile food pantry in Martinsville will be at 1-3 p.m. in the back parking lot of Martinsville High School. Access will be from the Fairy street entrance only. For more information contact Rita Pruitt at 540-342-3011, ext. 7040, or rpruitt@feedingswva.org.
Red Cross blood drive is at noon-6 p.m. at Stone Memorial Christian Church, 3030 Virginia Ave. in Collinsville. Appointments can be made on the Red Cross Blood Donor APP for your phone or at www.redcrossblood.org. Email, call or text 540-352-9157.
Stuart Farmers Market is open 8 a.m.-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
Matter of Balance free workshop series will be held 10 a.m.-noon at Southern Area Agency on Aging, 204 Cleveland Ave., Martinsville. Current safety guidelines will be followed. For more information and to register, call Donna Allen Carter at 832-6442.
SATURDAY
20th anniversary Bluegrass Festival concludes starting at 1 p.m. at Wayside Bluegrass Park in Stuart. Host band is Johnny & Jeanette Williams. Performing will be Travis Frye & Blue Mountain at 1-1:50 p.m.; Wayne Henderson and Friends at 2-2:50; Second Chance Bluegrass at 3-3:50; The Burnett Sisters Band at 4-4:50; Dance Contest at 5-6:16; Big Country Bluegrass at 6:30-7:50; Johnny and Jeanette Williams at 8-9:20; and Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper at 9:30-10:50. Four-day tickets are $50. For information visit www.visitpatrickcounty.org or for questions about camping and ticket information, contact Patty Hazelwood at 276-692-4149.
Greater Bassett Family Fun Float is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 3321 Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett. Bring your own kayak or rent, and a shuttle will be provided to the base of the dam. Meet at River Walk or Smith River Outfitters. Shuttles run every 30 minutes. Live music by Andy Burnette Duo & Fatz at 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Food trucks, vendors and more. (Rain date is July 24).
Car washing fund-raiser at Fort Trail Christian Church, 6356 Virginia Ave., Bassett, at 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Youth will be washing cars for a donation, selling hot dogs and desserts.
Barbecue drive-thru fundraiser is at 4-6:30 p.m. at Oak Level Ruritan Club, 7668 Oak Level Road, Bassett. Dinner includes barbecue, baked beans, slaw, rolls and desserts for $8 per plate. Pre-order by calling 276-340-3041. Proceeds go to community projects.
Free drive-thru community breakfast at First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville, Patrick Henry Avenue, at 8-9:30 a.m. Meals can be picked up under portico at back of church.
Expressions 201 artwork pick-up is 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. This is for artists who have work on display. The museum will not be open to the public.
Citizen Firearms Safety Training class by the the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office will be in the sheriff’s office/4H Club shooting range at 223 Transfer Station Lane, Stuart. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, snacks and drinks. The classes will be outdoors, so dress accordingly. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Children from age 12 may participate in a class if they are registered with and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. The cost is $55 per person. Registration is due no more than a week before each class date by calling 276-694-3161. A criminal background check will be completed by the sheriff’s office on everyone who registers. For more information, call Sheriff Dan Smith, Lt. Rob Coleman or Sgt. David Haymore at 276-694-3161.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
MONDAY
The Henry County Public Service Authority Board of Directors will meet at 6 p.m. on the fourth-floor conference room of the Henry County Administration Building.
The Patrick Henry Community College Board Facilities Committee will meet jointly at 11:30 a.m. in the Conference Room 145 in the Frith Economic Development Center. The committee will not receive public comment.
The Patrick Henry Community College Board will meet at noon via Zoom. This is a pubic meeting, but the committee will not receive public comments. For information, email sehmann@patrickhenry.edu.
Greater Bassett volunteers will have their monthly meeting at 10 a.m. at Pocahontas Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall. All are welcome to join and/or volunteer. Bring your mask and use social distancing.
American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78 will have its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at post headquarters. New officers for 2022 will be installed. The executive board will meet at 6 p.m.
Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp is at 2-5 p.m. for ages 8 plus. Cost is $10 for members; $15 for nonmembers. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required based on CDC guidelines. Contact the center at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
TUESDAY
Back2School registration is at 6-8 p.m. at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road in Axton.
TOPS VA 0218 meets from 10-11 a.m. at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road. Weigh-in is at 9-9:55 a.m. Meets every Tuesday.
Spencer-Penn Centre Passport Around the World summer camp series is at 2-5 p.m. today and July 27 for ages 7-9. The cost is $60 for members and $65 for nonmembers. All supplies provided. For information, call 276-957-5757.
WEDNESDAY
Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp is at 2-5 p.m. for ages 8 plus. Cost is $20 for members; $25 for nonmembers. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required based on CDC guidelines. Contact the Centre at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp, at 2-5 p.m., is beginner guitar for ages 8 plus. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required based on CDC guidelines. Contact the Centre at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration is required by calling 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org Social distancing and masks required. Cost is $30 for a member, $35 for a nonmember.
MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
Stuart Farmers Market is open 8 a.m.-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
Matter of Balance free workshop series will be at 10 a.m.-noon at Southern Area Agency on Aging, 204 Cleveland Ave., Martinsville. Current safety guidelines will be followed. For more information and to register, call Donna Allen Carter at 832-6442.
SATURDAY
July 24
Bug Day at the Virginia Museum of Natural History will be at 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 1:30-4 p.m. for those who have registered. The butterfly habitat will also open. For information, call 276-634-4141 or visit www.vmnh.net/events/bug-day-2021.
Fireworks show will be at Hooker Field in Martinsville, sponsored by the Martinsville Mustangs.
Chatham Cruise In, sponsored by the Virginia-Carolina Chevy Car Club, is at 4-8 p.m. the fourth Saturday of each month through September in the downtown area of Chatham. Admission is free, and restaurants and shops are open.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.