Martinsville-area events: July 2, 2021

TODAY
» First Friday at the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will be at 6-9 p.m. in front of the old courthouse in Uptown Martinsville. Kat and Dennis Calfee will host open mic for singers, musicians, poets, dancers, actors, stand-up comedians or anything else. For more information, visit https://fb.me/e/VAVe3mim
» Stuart Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon with red, white and blueberries celebrations, with music by Farm Team and tool sharpening.
» First Friday Summer Jam series is at 6 p.m. at Stuart Farmers Market.
SATURDAY
» Independence Day celebration will be all day at DeHart Park in Stuart, concluding with a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. There will be a summer fitness class at 8:30 a.m., a car show at 10, a children's parade and flag raising at 10:30, the pool opens at 11 and a disc jockey will be on site to provide music at 8. All events are free.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» Expressions 2021, a show of 90 artists, continues through July 16 at Piedmont Arts in Martinsville. admission is free.
MONDAY
» Independence Day legal holiday will be celebrated. Government offices and banks will be closed.
TUESDAY
» Chix with stix is at 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Free to members/nonmembers pay $5 at the door. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve your spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org. Social distancing and masks are required.
WEDNESDAY
» Silly Sidewalk Chalk Obstacle Course will be at 10:30 a.m. at the Blue Ridge Regional Library, 310 E. Church St. in Martinsville, as part of the Wacky Wednesday program. Free lunch will be included while supplies last. For more information call 276-403-5444.
» Free community meal is at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration is required by calling 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org Social distancing and masks required. Cost is $30 for a member, $35 for a nonmember.
FRIDAY
» Blazing Hot, a fundraiser sale for the MHC SPCA, will be at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Fido's Finds, 119 E. Main St., Martinsville.
» Franks + Dranks, a cook out-themed summer party will be held at 6 p.m. in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden. Guests will be treated to food and lemonade free of charge, but should bring cash for the bar and a lawn chair or blanket for seating. Tickets, $20 for adults and $5 for kids under 12, are on sale now at Piedmont Arts and online at PiedmontArts.org. In case of rain, the event will move inside Piedmont Arts.
» Matter of Balance free workshop series will be at 10 a.m.-noon at Southern Area Agency on Aging, 204 Cleveland Ave., Martinsville. Current safety guidelines will be followed. For more information and to register, call Donna Allen Carter at 832-6442.
SATURDAY
July 10
» Track Laps for Charity will be at 6-9 p.m. at the Martinsville Speedway, offering fans the opportunity to drive their personal vehicles around track for a donation of $25 to Vet Tix. This is open to licensed drivers 18 and older. Register at www.martinsvillespeedway.com/events/tracklapsforcharity.
» Blazing Hot, a fundraiser sale for the MHC SPCA, will be at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Fido's Finds, 119 E. Main St., Martinsville.
» Stuart Farmers Market is open rom 9 a.m. to noon.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» Expressions 2021, a show of 90 artists, continues through July 16 at Piedmont Arts in Martinsville. admission is free.
MONDAY
July 12
» Verizon innovative learning camp for girls will be at July 12-30 at Patrick Henry Community College’s campus in Stuart. This is a free program for sixth-to-eighth-graders in STEM programs. The program will be hybrid (in-person, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and virtual at 9-4 on Friday), with lunch and transportation are provided, and will continue on one Saturday a month throughout the school year. To register, call 276-656-5461.
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp is at 2-5 p.m. for ages 8 plus. Cost is $10 for members; $15 for nonmembers. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required based on CDC guidelines. Contact the center at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
» All Inclusive Kids Camp at Infinity Acres Ranch, Ridgeway, is at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. daily through July 16 for children 7-17. Cost is $150 week, including lunch and snack. Call 276-358-2378 or visit www.infinityacres.org.
» Piedmont Arts' Summer Art Camp is at 9 a.m.-noon daily through July 16 at Piedmont Arts for Grades 3-5. The cost is $80 for members; $90 for nonmembers. A reception and art show will at the end of each camp. Social distancing and masks are required. Register at PiemdontArts.org
TUESDAY
July 13
» Spencer-Penn Centre Passport Around the World summer camp series is at 2-5 p.m. today and July 20 and 27 for ages 7-9. The cost is $60 for members and $65 for nonmembers. All supplies provided. For information, call 276-957-5757.
WEDNESDAY
July 14
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp is at 2-5 p.m. and is Lego writing for ages 7-9. Cost is $10 for members; $15 for nonmembers. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required based on CDC guidelines. Contact the center at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
July 15
» Art at Happy Hour will be at 5-7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts in Martinsville. Admission is free for a self-guided tour of the museum's current exhibit, Expressions 2021. Complimentary drinks and light snacks provided by the Piedmont Arts Guild. RSVP by July 14 to 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp for ages 8 plus at 2-5 p.m. Beginner Guitar Series. Seasonal Crafts. Cost is $25 for members; $35 for non-members. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required based on CDC guidelines. Contact the Centre at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
FRIDAY
July 16
» Expressions 2021, a show of 90 artists, concludes at Piedmont Arts in Martinsville. admission is free.
» Matter of Balance free workshop series will be held 10 a.m.-noon at Southern Area Agency on Aging, 204 Cleveland Ave., Martinsville. Current safety guidelines will be followed. For more information and to register, call Donna Allen Carter at 832-6442.
SATURDAY
July 17
» Greater Bassett family fun float on River Walk, 3321 Fairytone Park Highway, Bassett at 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
» Citizen Firearms Safety Training class by the the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office will be in the sheriff’s office/4H Club shooting range at 223 Transfer Station Lane, Stuart. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, snacks and drinks. The classes will be outdoors, so dress accordingly. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Children from age 12 may participate in a class if they are registered with and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. The cost is $55 per person. Registration is due no more than a week before each class date by calling 276-694-3161. A criminal background check will be completed by the sheriff’s office on everyone who registers. For more information, call Sheriff Dan Smith, Lt. Rob Coleman or Sgt. David Haymore at 276-694-3161.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
MONDAY
July 19
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp is at 2-5 p.m. for ages 8 plus. Cost is $10 for members; $15 for nonmembers. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required based on CDC guidelines. Contact the center at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
TUESDAY
July 20
» Spencer-Penn Centre Passport Around the World summer camp series is at 2-5 p.m. today and July 27 for ages 7-9. The cost is $60 for members and $65 for nonmembers. All supplies provided. For information, call 276-957-5757.
WEDNESDAY
July 21
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp is at 2-5 p.m. for ages 8 plus. Cost is $20 for members; $25 for nonmembers. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required based on CDC guidelines. Contact the Centre at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
July 22
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp, at 2-5 p.m., is beginner guitar for ages 8 plus. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required based on CDC guidelines. Contact the Centre at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration is required by calling 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org Social distancing and masks required. Cost is $30 for a member, $35 for a nonmember.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
July 23
» Matter of Balance free workshop series will be at 10 a.m.-noon at Southern Area Agency on Aging, 204 Cleveland Ave., Martinsville. Current safety guidelines will be followed. For more information and to register, call Donna Allen Carter at 832-6442.
SATURDAY
July 24
» Fireworks show will be at Hooker Field in Martinsville, sponsored by the Martinsville Mustangs.
» Chatham Cruise In, sponsored by the Virginia-Carolina Chevy Car Club, is at 4-8 p.m. the fourth Saturday of each month through September in the downtown area of Chatham. Admission is free, and restaurants and shops are open.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
SUNDAY
July 25
» Martinsville Henry County Heritage Center & Museum will have maps that shaped US History at 3 p.m.
MONDAY
July 26
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp at 2-5 p.m. is chemistry for ages 11 plus. Cost is $10 for members; $15 for nonmembers. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required based on CDC guidelines. Contact the Centre at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
» Piedmont Arts' STEAM Camp is at 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily for grades 6-8 at 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day. Cost is $5 for members; $10 for nonmembers. Social distancing and masks are required. STEAM Camps are single-day camps in partnership with the New College Institute and are led by an art teacher and STEM teacher to combine the science, math and engineering principles of STEM learning with the creative design aspects of the arts. Each camp will focus on different projects, so students can attend both camps or just one. Advanced registration required. Sign up at Piedmont Arts or online at PiedmontArts.org
TUESDAY
July 27
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Spencer-Penn Centre Passport Around the World summer camp series is at 2-5 p.m. today and July 20 and 27 for ages 7-9. The cost is $60 for members and $65 for nonmembers. All supplies provided. For information, call 276-957-5757.
» Chix with stix is at 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Free to members/nonmembers pay $5 at the door. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve your spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org. Social distancing and masks are required.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
July 28
» Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5:15-5:45 p.m.
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp, at 2-5 p.m., is Game Lab Part Two for ages 8-plus. Cost is included with part one. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required based on CDC guidelines. Contact the Centre at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
» Piedmont Arts' STEAM Camp is at 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily for grades 6-8 at 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day. Cost is $5 for members; $10 for nonmembers. Social distancing and masks are required. STEAM Camps are single-day camps in partnership with the New College Institute and are led by an art teacher and STEM teacher to combine the science, math and engineering principles of STEM learning with the creative design aspects of the arts. Each camp will focus on different projects, so students can attend both camps or just one. Advanced registration required. Sign up at Piedmont Arts or online at PiedmontArts.org
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
July 29
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp for ages 8 plus at 2-5 p.m. Beginner Guitar Series Continued. Cost is included in beginner series. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required based on CDC guidelines. Contact the Centre at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
FRIDAY
July 30
» Stuart's Farmers Market from 9 a.m.- noon. Master gardeners. Great selection of fruits, vegetables, baked items, goat chees, meats, eggs, plants, craft items. Open every Friday with locally grown fruits and vegetables. meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and moore.
» Matter of Balance free workshop series will be at 10 a.m.-noon at Southern Area Agency on Aging, 204 Cleveland Ave., Martinsville. Current safety guidelines will be followed. For more information and to register, call Donna Allen Carter at 832-6442.
SATURDAY
July 31
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 4
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
FRIDAY
Aug. 6
» Designer Bag Bingo to benefit the Bassett Moose Lodge and their charities featuring all types of designer bags at Bassett Moose Lodge, 62 Spring Garden Lane, Bassett. Doors open at 6 p.m. with games at 7 p.m. Cost is $25, extra packs $10, extra coverall games $1. Door prizes and 50/50 tickets $1 each or 7 for $5.
SATURDAY
Aug. 7
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
FRIDAY
Aug. 6
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 11
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
Aug. 14
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
SUNDAY
Aug. 15
» A Hodgepodge of local history at Martinsville Henry County Heritage Center & Museum at 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 18
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Aug. 19
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
Aug. 21
» Smith River Fest will be held at the Smith River Sports Complex from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.. This free, fun and family event focuses on the Smith River and Outdoor Recreation in Martinsville and Henry County. The festival will offer the Smith River Boat Race, Helgramite Hustle Mud Run, petting zoo by Infinity Acres, casting pond, rocking climbing wall, bounce houses, demo pool, live music and beer garden. Several new activities have been planned, including free river tubing, yoga by the river, massage station, trailside bike repair clinic, water gun battle station and magic by Joseph Young Illusionist.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge will hold their Blue Ridge Duck Race during the Smith River Fest. Proceeds raised will go to benefit Boys and Girls Club afterschool enrichment program. Duck adoptions begin June 12 online at www.blueridgeduckraces.com or through adoption papers. If your business or organization would like to sponsor this event, contact Adam Pace at 276-656-1171 or by email at abpace@bgcbr.org.
TUESDAY
Aug. 24
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 25
» Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Aug. 26
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
SATURDAY
Aug. 28
» Family Day at Piedmont Arts as part of celebration of their 60th anniversary. No fee. For information, visit PiedmontArts.org.
» Chatham Cruise In, sponsored by the Virginia-Carolina Chevy Car Club, is at 4-8 p.m. the fourth Saturday of each month through September in the downtown area of Chatham. Admission is free, and restaurants and shops are open.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
TUESDAY
Aug. 31
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 1
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
Sept. 4
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 8
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
Sept. 11
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
TUESDAY
Sept. 14
» Patrick Henry County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart, with rides, animals, music, bingo, fair food, Demolition Derby and more. Gates open 5-5:30 p.m. For advertisers and exhibitors, the deadline to reserve your same booth is May 30. For more information, call Patty at 276-694-7718, Paula at 276-694-0287, B or Anna at 276-694-4124 or Sybil at 512-7168-0204.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 15
» Patrick Henry County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart, with rides, animals, music, bingo, fair food, Demolition Derby and more. Gates open 5-5:30 p.m. For advertisers and exhibitors, the deadline to reserve your same booth is May 30. For more information, call Patty at 276-694-7718, Paula at 276-694-0287, B or Anna at 276-694-4124 or Sybil at 512-7168-0204.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Sept. 16
» Patrick Henry County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart, with rides, animals, music, bingo, fair food, Demolition Derby and more. Gates open 5-5:30 p.m. For advertisers and exhibitors, the deadline to reserve your same booth is May 30. For more information, call Patty at 276-694-7718, Paula at 276-694-0287, B or Anna at 276-694-4124 or Sybil at 512-7168-0204.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
Sept. 17
» Patrick Henry County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart, with rides, animals, music, bingo, fair food, Demolition Derby and more. Gates open 5-5:30 p.m. For advertisers and exhibitors, the deadline to reserve your same booth is May 30. For more information, call Patty at 276-694-7718, Paula at 276-694-0287, B or Anna at 276-694-4124 or Sybil at 512-7168-0204.
SATURDAY
Sept. 18
» Patrick Henry County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart, with rides, animals, music, bingo, fair food, Demolition Derby and more. Gates open 5-5:30 p.m. For advertisers and exhibitors, the deadline to reserve your same booth is May 30. For more information, call Patty at 276-694-7718, Paula at 276-694-0287, B or Anna at 276-694-4124 or Sybil at 512-7168-0204.
» Citizen Firearms Safety Training class for women only by the The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office will be held in the sheriff’s office/4H Club shooting range at 223 Transfer Station Lane, Stuart. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, snacks and drinks. The classes will be held outdoors, so dress accordingly. These are primarily firearms safety classes, but they also will include instruction on marksmanship. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Children from age 12 may participate in a class if they are registered with and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Half of the 4-hour class will be discussion about concealed carry laws, justifiable use of deadly force, firearm safety rules and the fundamentals of marksmanship. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Registration is due no more than a week before each class date by calling the sheriff’s office at 276-694-3161. The cost is $55 per person. A criminal background check will be completed by the sheriff’s office on everyone who registers. For more information, call Sheriff Dan Smith, Lt. Rob Coleman or Sgt. David Haymore at 276-694-3161.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
SUNDAY
Sept. 19
» Hairston Family Homes: Exploring 18th and 19th Century architecture in Southern Virginia at 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 22
» Henry County Fair held on grounds of Martinsville Speedway. For more information, contact Henry County Parks and Recreation office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at www.henrycountyvafair.com
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
» The Andy Burnette Trio, with special guest Jake Earles will perform on the Bassett Furniture Stage at the Henry County Fair, which will be at 5-10 p.m., Sept. 22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway. The $5 daily gate admission will include attendance at these shows. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
THURSDAY
Sept. 23
» Henry County Fair held on grounds of Martinsville Speedway. For more information, contact Henry County Parks and Recreation office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at www.henrycountyvafair.com
» Plastic Musik will perform on the Bassett Furniture Stage at the Henry County Fair, which will be at 5-10 p.m., Sept. 22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway. The $5 daily gate admission will include attendance at these shows. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
FRIDAY
Sept. 24
» Henry County Fair held on grounds of Martinsville Speedway. For more information, contact Henry County Parks and Recreation office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at www.henrycountyvafair.com
» Josh Shilling and Mountain Heart will perform on the Bassett Furniture Stage at the Henry County Fair, which will be at 3-11 p.m., Sept. 22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway. The $5 daily gate admission will include attendance at these shows. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
SATURDAY
Sept. 25
» Henry County Fair at the Martinsville Speedway ends with the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 race at the Martinsville Speedway. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» Chatham Cruise In, sponsored by the Virginia-Carolina Chevy Car Club, is at 4-8 p.m. the fourth Saturday of each month through September in the downtown area of Chatham. Admission is free, and restaurants and shops are open.
TUESDAY
Sept. 28
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 29
» Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market has its final Wednesday event at 7 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Sept. 30
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
SATURDAY
Oct. 2
» Octoberfest is in Uptown Martinsville. Uptown Business do receive one free space; registration forms must be submitted for reach business, returned by mail, fax, drop box, in person (by appointment) or email. Please email any performance requests to kimberly@mhcchamber.com beforehand.
FRIDAY
Oct. 8
»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a 3-day festival at Pop's Farm, is today through Sunday and will bring many popular bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's Farm in Axton. Stay tuned for more details very soon.
SATURDAY
Oct. 9
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a 3-day festival at Pop's Farm, is today through Sunday and will bring many popular bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's Farm in Axton. Stay tuned for more details very soon.
SUNDAY
Oct. 10
»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a 3-day festival at Pop's Farm, concludes with many popular bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's Farm in Axton. Stay tuned for more details very soon.
SATURDAY
Oct. 16
» Citizen Firearms Safety Training class by the The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office will be held in the sheriff’s office/4H Club shooting range at 223 Transfer Station Lane, Stuart. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, snacks and drinks. The classes will be held outdoors, so dress accordingly. These are primarily firearms safety classes, but they also will include instruction on marksmanship. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Children from age 12 may participate in a class if they are registered with and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Half of the 4-hour class will be discussion about concealed carry laws, justifiable use of deadly force, firearm safety rules and the fundamentals of marksmanship. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Registration is due no more than a week before each class date by calling the sheriff’s office at 276-694-3161. The cost is $55 per person. A criminal background check will be completed by the sheriff’s office on everyone who registers. For more information, call Sheriff Dan Smith, Lt. Rob Coleman or Sgt. David Haymore at 276-694-3161.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SUNDAY
Oct. 17
» Treasure from the vault at 3 p.m. at Martinsville Henry County Heritage Center and Museum.
THURSDAY
Oct. 21
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
Oct. 23
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
TUESDAY
Oct. 26
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Oct. 27
» Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.
THURSDAY
Oct. 28
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
SATURDAY
Oct. 30
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
Nov. 5
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
Nov. 12
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be held on Saturdays at 7 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St., Martinsville through Nov. 20. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Nov. 18
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
Nov. 19
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
TUESDAY
Nov. 23
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 24
» Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.
SATURDAY
Nov. 26
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be held on Saturdays at 7 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St., Martinsville through Nov. 20. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SUNDAY
Dec. 12
» Christmas Music at 3 p.m.at Martinsville Henry County Heritage Center and Museum.
Dec. 16
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
Dec. 21
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 29
» Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.
The program/storytime will be held at the
Martinsville location. The address is 310 E. Church St. and free lunch will be included
at this program while supplies last. For more information call Ms. Janet at (276) 403-5444