Martinsville-area events: July 25, 2021

TODAY
» "A Survivor Speaks," second in a series hosted by Father Mark White, will be at 5 p.m. at Grand Fiesta Venue, 6812 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway. The guest speaker will be Richard Windmann, a survivor of clergy sexual abuse. The public is welcome.
» Program on maps that shaped U.S. history will be at 3 p.m. at the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum in the old courthouse in Uptown Martinsville.
MONDAY
» Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services Board will meet at 3 p.m. in the board room at the Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services, 20 Progress Drive, Martinsville.
» Fairy Stone State Park Monday Market is at 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters three and four. Local crafts, baked goods, fresh produce and will be on hand. Vendors accept cash only. For information, call 276-930-2424.
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp for chemistry for ages 11 plus is at 2-5 p.m. The cost is $10 for members; $15 for nonmembers. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required based on CDC guidelines. Contact the Centre at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
» Piedmont Arts' STEAM Camp is at 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily for grades 6-8 at 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day. Cost is $5 for members; $10 for nonmembers. Social distancing and masks are required. STEAM Camps are single-day camps in partnership with the New College Institute and are led by an art teacher and STEM teacher to combine the science, math and engineering principles of STEM learning with the creative design aspects of the arts. Each camp will focus on different projects, so students can attend both camps or just one. Advanced registration required. Sign up at Piedmont Arts or online at PiedmontArts.org
TUESDAY
» Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Martinsville City Council will have its only meeting of July at 7 p.m., preceded in closed session at 6, in city council chambers at the Martinsville Municipal Building.
» Back to school Pointers, a free virtual workshop offered by Patrick Henry Community College Workforce, Economic and Community Development, is at 7-8 p.m. Register at ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-0260.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
» Spencer-Penn Centre Passport Around the World summer camp series is at 2-5 p.m. today and July 20 and 27 for ages 7-9. The cost is $60 for members and $65 for nonmembers. All supplies provided. For information, call 276-957-5757.
» Chix with stix is at 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Free to members/nonmembers pay $5 at the door. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve your spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org. Social distancing and masks are required.
» TOPS VA 0218 meets from 10-11 a.m. at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road. Weight in from 9-9:55 a.m. Meets every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
» Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet for public hearings at 1 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville.
» U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith staff office hours for meetings with constituents will stop at 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the conference room at the Patrick County Administration Building, 106 Rucker St. in Stuart. For questions call 276-525-1405.
» Red Cross blood drive is at at 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Meadows of Dan Community Center, 2800 JEB Stuart Highway, Meadows of Dan.
» Free community meal is at 5:15-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville.
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp is at 2-5 p.m. for Game Lab Part Two for ages 8-plus. The cost is included with part one. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required based on CDC guidelines. Contact the Centre at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
» Piedmont Arts' STEAM Camp is at 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily for grades 6-8 at 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day. Cost is $5 for members; $10 for nonmembers. Social distancing and masks are required. STEAM Camps are single-day camps in partnership with the New College Institute and are led by an art teacher and STEM teacher to combine the science, math and engineering principles of STEM learning with the creative design aspects of the arts. Each camp will focus on different projects, so students can attend both camps or just one. Advanced registration required. Sign up at Piedmont Arts or online at PiedmontArts.org
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
» Red Cross blood drive is at noon-6 p.m. at Martinsville Elks Lodge, 300 Fairy St., Ext.
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp, beginner guitar series continued for ages 8 plus, is at 2-5 p.m. The cost is included in beginner series. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required based on CDC guidelines. Contact the Centre at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
FRIDAY
» Stuart's Farmers Market from 9 a.m.- noon. Master gardeners. Great selection of fruits, vegetables, baked items, goat chees, meats, eggs, plants, craft items. Open every Friday with locally grown fruits and vegetables. meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
» Matter of Balance free workshop series will be at 10 a.m.-noon at Southern Area Agency on Aging, 204 Cleveland Ave., Martinsville. Current safety guidelines will be followed. For more information and to register, call Donna Allen Carter at 832-6442.
SATURDAY
» Red Cross blood drive is at 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Ararat Ruritan building, 4711 Ararat Highway in Ararat, Va.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
MONDAY
» Fairy Stone State Park Monday Market is at 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters three and four. Local crafts, baked goods, fresh produce and will be on hand. Vendors accept cash only. For information, call 276-930-2424.
TUESDAY
Aug. 3
» Martinsville City Public Schools will have open house for the upcoming school year. For information, call 276-403-5820.
» TOPS VA 0218 meets from 10-11 a.m. at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road. Weight in from 9-9:55 a.m. Meets every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 4
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
FRIDAY
Aug. 6
» First Friday, sponsored by the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society, will be at 6-9 p.m. at the historic courthouse in Martinsville. There will be free entertainment for the community. For information visit https://tb.me/e/VAVe3min.
» Stuart Farmers Market opens at 8 a.m.-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
» Designer Bag Bingo to benefit the Bassett Moose Lodge and their charities featuring all types of designer bags at Bassett Moose Lodge, 62 Spring Garden Lane, Bassett. Doors open at 6 p.m. with games at 7 p.m. Cost is $25, extra packs $10, extra coverall games $1. Door prizes and 50/50 tickets $1 each or 7 for $5.
SATURDAY
Aug. 7
» Back2School backpack and shoes distribution will be at 8 a.m.-noon at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road in Axton.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
MONDAY
Aug. 9
» Martinsville City Public Schools will open for the first day of classes both in-person and virtually. For questions call 276-403-5820 or visit https://www.martinsville.k12.va.us
» Fairy Stone State Park Monday Market is at 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters three and four. Local crafts, baked goods, fresh produce and will be on hand. Vendors accept cash only. For information, call 276-930-2424.
TUESDAY
Aug. 10
» Patrick County schools will open for the first day of classes both in-person and virtually. For questions call 276-694-3163 or visit https://www.co.patrick.va.us
» TOPS VA 0218 meets from 10-11 a.m. at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road. Weight in from 9-9:55 a.m. Meets every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 11
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Aug. 12
» Henry County schools will hold open house for the upcoming school year. For information call 276-634-4700.
FRIDAY
Aug. 13
» Stuart Farmers Market opens at 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
SATURDAY
Aug. 14
» Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players will have auditions for "Once Upon A Disney 2: A Musical Revue" at 4-6 p.m. in the Walker Fine Arts/Student Center at Patrick Henry Community College. Auditions are for ages 5-17, and casting will be capped at 25 actors. Those interested should prepare roughly one minute of their favorite Disney songs to sing a cappella. For questions, email dpendleton@patrickhenry.edu
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
SUNDAY
Aug. 15
» Martinsville Henry County Heritage Center & Museum will have a program on a hodgepodge of area history at 3 p.m. at the historic courthouse in Martinsville.
MONDAY
Aug. 16
» Henry County Public Schools will open for the first day of classes both in-person and virtually. For questions visit https://www.henry.k12.va.us or call 276-634-4700/
» Fairy Stone State Park Monday Market is at 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters three and four. Local crafts, baked goods, fresh produce and will be on hand. Vendors accept cash only. For information, call 276-930-2424.
» Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players' free daily camp is at 3:45-7 p.m. through Aug. 20 for grades K-12 in the Walker Fine Arts Student Center at Patrick Henry Community College. Transportation will not be provided. For questions, email dpendleton@patrickhenry.edu.
TUESDAY
Aug. 17
» Barn Quilt Class at Spence Penn Centre at 1 p.m. All supplies provided. Registration deadline is Aug. 9. Pricing is based on size. Contact centre at http//www.thecentreatspencerpenn.com or call 276-057-5757.
» TOPS VA 0218 meets from 10-11 a.m. at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road. Weight in from 9-9:55 a.m. Meets every Tuesday.
» Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players' free daily camp is at 3:45-7 p.m. through Aug. 20 for grades K-12 in the Walker Fine Arts Student Center at Patrick Henry Community College. Transportation will not be provided. For questions, email dpendleton@patrickhenry.edu.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 18
» Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players' free daily camp is at 3:45-7 p.m. through Aug. 20 for grades K-12 in the Walker Fine Arts Student Center at Patrick Henry Community College. Transportation will not be provided. For questions, email dpendleton@patrickhenry.edu.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Aug. 19
» Carlisle School will have open house from noon to 7 p.m. For information, call 276-632-7288.
» Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players' free daily camp is at 3:45-7 p.m. through Aug. 20 for grades K-12 in the Walker Fine Arts Student Center at Patrick Henry Community College. Transportation will not be provided. For questions, email dpendleton@patrickhenry.edu.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
Aug. 20
» Music Night at Spencer Penn Centre with Timbre Trail in Alumni Hall. Gates open at 5 p.m. with band at 6:15 p.m. Admission is a $5 donation. Social distancing will be required with masks when that is not possible. Concessions will be sold.
» "Once Upon A Disney 2: A Musical Revue" by the Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players will be performed for families only at 7:30 p.m. in the Walker Fine Arts/Student Center at Patrick Henry Community College. Tickets details to be announced. For questions, email dpendleton@patrickhenry.edu.
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
» Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players' free daily camp is at 3:45-7 p.m. concludes for grades K-12 in the Walker Fine Arts Student Center at Patrick Henry Community College. Transportation will not be provided. For questions, email dpendleton@patrickhenry.edu.
SATURDAY
Aug. 21
» "Once Upon A Disney 2: A Musical Revue" by the Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players will be performed at 7:30 p.m. in the Walker Fine Arts/Student Center at Patrick Henry Community College. Tickets details to be announced. For questions, email dpendleton@patrickhenry.edu.
» Smith River Fest will be is at 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex. This free, fun and family event focuses on the Smith River and Outdoor Recreation in Martinsville and Henry County. The festival will offer the Smith River Boat Race, Helgramite Hustle Mud Run, petting zoo by Infinity Acres, casting pond, rocking climbing wall, bounce houses, demo pool, live music and beer garden. Several new activities have been planned, including free river tubing, yoga by the river, massage station, trailside bike repair clinic, water gun battle station and magic by Joseph Young Illusionist.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge will hold their Blue Ridge Duck Race during the Smith River Fest. Proceeds raised will go to benefit Boys and Girls Club afterschool enrichment program. Duck adoptions begin June 12 online at www.blueridgeduckraces.com or through adoption papers. If your business or organization would like to sponsor this event, contact Adam Pace at 276-656-1171 or by email at abpace@bgcbr.org.
MONDAY
Aug. 23
» Fairy Stone State Park Monday Market is at 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters three and four. Local crafts, baked goods, fresh produce and will be on hand. Vendors accept cash only. For information, call 276-930-2424.
TUESDAY
Aug. 24
» Carlisle School will open for the first day of classes both in-person and virtually. For questions call 276-632-7288 or visit https://carlisleschool.org
» Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» TOPS VA 0218 meets from 10-11 a.m. at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road. Weight in from 9-9:55 a.m. Meets every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 25
» Free community meal is at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St. in Martinsville.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Aug. 26
» In-Person Job & Resource Fair at The Franklin Center/VA Career Work 50 Claiborne Ave., Rocky Mount, at 1-4 p.m. Bring a resume and come dressed for success. Any businesses interested in a table or for more information, contact Stacey Jones at 540-483-0179, ext. 2102 or www.thefranklincenter.org
» Food boxed food giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be at 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
FRIDAY
Aug. 27
» Stuart Farmers Market opens at 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
SATURDAY
Aug. 28
» Family Day at Piedmont Arts is part of celebration of their 60th anniversary. No fee. For information, visit PiedmontArts.org.
» Chatham Cruise In, sponsored by the Virginia-Carolina Chevy Car Club, is at 4-8 p.m. the fourth Saturday of each month through September in the downtown area of Chatham. Admission is free, and restaurants and shops are open.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
MONDAY
Aug. 30
» Fairy Stone State Park Monday Market is at 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters three and four. Local crafts, baked goods, fresh produce and will be on hand. Vendors accept cash only. For information, call 276-930-2424.
TUESDAY
Aug. 31
» TOPS VA 0218 meets from 10-11 a.m. at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road. Weight in from 9-9:55 a.m. Meets every Tuesday.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 1
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
FRIDAY
Sept. 3
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
» The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will have a First Friday event at 6-9 p.m. with free entertainment for the community. For information https://tb.me/e/VAVe3min.
SATURDAY
Sept. 4
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
MONDAY
Sept. 6
» Labor Day is celebrated. All local, state and federal offices are closed, along with the post office and banks.
» Fairy Stone State Park Monday Market is at 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters three and four. Local crafts, baked goods, fresh produce and will be on hand. Vendors accept cash only. For information, call 276-930-2424.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 8
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
FRIDAY
Sept. 10
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
SATURDAY
Sept. 11
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
TUESDAY
Sept. 14
» Patrick Henry County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart, with rides, animals, music, bingo, fair food, Demolition Derby and more. Gates open 5-5:30 p.m. For advertisers and exhibitors, the deadline to reserve your same booth is May 30. For more information, call Patty at 276-694-7718, Paula at 276-694-0287, B or Anna at 276-694-4124 or Sybil at 512-7168-0204.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 15
» Patrick Henry County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart, with rides, animals, music, bingo, fair food, Demolition Derby and more. Gates open 5-5:30 p.m. For advertisers and exhibitors, the deadline to reserve your same booth is May 30. For more information, call Patty at 276-694-7718, Paula at 276-694-0287, B or Anna at 276-694-4124 or Sybil at 512-7168-0204.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Sept. 16
» Patrick Henry County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart, with rides, animals, music, bingo, fair food, Demolition Derby and more. Gates open 5-5:30 p.m. For advertisers and exhibitors, the deadline to reserve your same booth is May 30. For more information, call Patty at 276-694-7718, Paula at 276-694-0287, B or Anna at 276-694-4124 or Sybil at 512-7168-0204.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
Sept. 17
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
» Patrick Henry County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart, with rides, animals, music, bingo, fair food, Demolition Derby and more. Gates open 5-5:30 p.m. For advertisers and exhibitors, the deadline to reserve your same booth is May 30. For more information, call Patty at 276-694-7718, Paula at 276-694-0287, B or Anna at 276-694-4124 or Sybil at 512-7168-0204.
SATURDAY
Sept. 18
» Patrick Henry County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart, with rides, animals, music, bingo, fair food, Demolition Derby and more. Gates open 5-5:30 p.m. For advertisers and exhibitors, the deadline to reserve your same booth is May 30. For more information, call Patty at 276-694-7718, Paula at 276-694-0287, B or Anna at 276-694-4124 or Sybil at 512-7168-0204.
» Citizen Firearms Safety Training class for women only by the The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office will be held in the sheriff’s office/4H Club shooting range at 223 Transfer Station Lane, Stuart. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, snacks and drinks. The classes will be held outdoors, so dress accordingly. These are primarily firearms safety classes, but they also will include instruction on marksmanship. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Children from age 12 may participate in a class if they are registered with and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Half of the 4-hour class will be discussion about concealed carry laws, justifiable use of deadly force, firearm safety rules and the fundamentals of marksmanship. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Registration is due no more than a week before each class date by calling the sheriff’s office at 276-694-3161. The cost is $55 per person. A criminal background check will be completed by the sheriff’s office on everyone who registers. For more information, call Sheriff Dan Smith, Lt. Rob Coleman or Sgt. David Haymore at 276-694-3161.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
SUNDAY
Sept. 19
» Hairston Family Homes: Exploring 18th and 19th Century architecture in Southern Virginia at 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 22
» Henry County Fair opens on grounds of Martinsville Speedway. For more information, contact Henry County Parks and Recreation office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at www.henrycountyvafair.com
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
» The Andy Burnette Trio, with special guest Jake Earles will perform on the Bassett Furniture Stage at the Henry County Fair, which will be at 5-10 p.m., Sept. 22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway. The $5 daily gate admission will include attendance at these shows. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
THURSDAY
Sept. 23
» Henry County Fair held on grounds of Martinsville Speedway. For more information, contact Henry County Parks and Recreation office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at www.henrycountyvafair.com
» Plastic Musik will perform on the Bassett Furniture Stage at the Henry County Fair, which will be at 5-10 p.m., Sept. 22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway. The $5 daily gate admission will include attendance at these shows. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
FRIDAY
Sept. 24
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
» Henry County Fair held on grounds of Martinsville Speedway. For more information, contact Henry County Parks and Recreation office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at www.henrycountyvafair.com
» Josh Shilling and Mountain Heart will perform on the Bassett Furniture Stage at the Henry County Fair, which will be at 3-11 p.m., Sept. 22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway. The $5 daily gate admission will include attendance at these shows. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
SATURDAY
Sept. 25
» Henry County Fair at the Martinsville Speedway ends with the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 race at the Martinsville Speedway. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» Chatham Cruise In, sponsored by the Virginia-Carolina Chevy Car Club, is at 4-8 p.m. the fourth Saturday of each month through September in the downtown area of Chatham. Admission is free, and restaurants and shops are open.
TUESDAY
Sept. 28
» Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 29
» Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market has its final Wednesday event at 7 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Sept. 30
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
FRIDAY
Oct. 1
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
» The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will hold a First Friday event at 6-9 p.m. with free entertainment for the community. For information https://tb.me/e/VAVe3min
SATURDAY
Oct. 2
» Octoberfest is in Uptown Martinsville. Uptown Business do receive one free space; registration forms must be submitted for reach business, returned by mail, fax, drop box, in person (by appointment) or email. Please email any performance requests to kimberly@mhcchamber.com beforehand.
FRIDAY
Oct. 8
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a 3-day festival at Pop's Farm, is today through Sunday and will bring many popular bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's Farm in Axton. Stay tuned for more details very soon.
SATURDAY
Oct. 9
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a 3-day festival at Pop's Farm, is today through Sunday and will bring many popular bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's Farm in Axton. Stay tuned for more details very soon.
SUNDAY
Oct. 10
»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a 3-day festival at Pop's Farm, concludes with many popular bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's Farm in Axton. Stay tuned for more details very soon.
FRIDAY
Oct. 15
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
SATURDAY
Oct. 16
» Apple Dumpling Festival in downtown Stuart at 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
» Citizen Firearms Safety Training class by the The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office will be held in the sheriff’s office/4H Club shooting range at 223 Transfer Station Lane, Stuart. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, snacks and drinks. The classes will be held outdoors, so dress accordingly. These are primarily firearms safety classes, but they also will include instruction on marksmanship. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Children from age 12 may participate in a class if they are registered with and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Half of the 4-hour class will be discussion about concealed carry laws, justifiable use of deadly force, firearm safety rules and the fundamentals of marksmanship. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Registration is due no more than a week before each class date by calling the sheriff’s office at 276-694-3161. The cost is $55 per person. A criminal background check will be completed by the sheriff’s office on everyone who registers. For more information, call Sheriff Dan Smith, Lt. Rob Coleman or Sgt. David Haymore at 276-694-3161.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SUNDAY
Oct. 17
» Treasure from the vault at 3 p.m. at Martinsville Henry County Heritage Center and Museum.
THURSDAY
Oct. 21
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
Oct. 22
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
SATURDAY
Oct. 23
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
TUESDAY
Oct. 26
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Oct. 27
» Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.
THURSDAY
Oct. 28
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
FRIDAY
Oct. 29
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
SATURDAY
Oct. 30
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
Nov. 5
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SUNDAY
Oct. 31
» Stuart Spooktacular on Main Street in uptown Stuart at 5:30-8 p.m.
THURSDAY
Nov. 11
» Veterans Day
SATURDAY
Nov. 12
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be held on Saturdays at 7 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St., Martinsville through Nov. 20. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Nov. 18
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
Nov. 19
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
TUESDAY
Nov. 23
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 24
» Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.
SATURDAY
Nov. 26
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be held on Saturdays at 7 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St., Martinsville through Nov. 20. For information, call 276-632-5688.
FRIDAY
Dec. 3
» Grand Illumination (Lighting of the Christmas Tree) Main Street, uptown Stuart at 5:30-9 p.m.
SATURDAY
Dec. 4
» Christmas Parade in Stuart.
SUNDAY
Dec. 12
» Christmas Music at 3 p.m.at Martinsville Henry County Heritage Center and Museum.
SUNDAY
THURSDAY
Dec. 16
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.