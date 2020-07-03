Martinsville-area events:July 3

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Stuart Farmers Market is open for pickup of orders from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The week's vendors and available produce available will be published on the market's Facebook page. Customers will need to call the vendors and place their orders or order through their websites. For further information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Marker Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
» First Saturday Outing hosted by Dan River Basin Association will be at 10 a.m. at Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville. Participants are asked to meet at the boat ramp, dress in synthetic fabric, be prepared to get wet and bring boat, paddles, a life jacket for each boater, lunch or snacks and water. Hats and sunscreen are highly recommended. Each participant is encouraged to follow state-issued guidelines by practicing social distancing and by wearing a mask when launching or disembarking at the ramp. All participants will be asked to sign a waiver. Boats and gear may be rented from Three Rivers Outfitters in Eden, N.C., or Smith River Outfitters in Bassett. For more information call or text 276-692-4063.
» July 4th celebration at the Martinsville Farmers Market will honor World War II veteran and Martinsville resident John Lee McCain, who will receive a flag from U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) in a ceremony at 9 a.m. Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson and council member Danny Turner will speak. Cupcakes and hot dogs will be served. The Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Vendors will operate using traditional social distancing requirements, and vendors will wear masks. Customers are asked to wear masks. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SUNDAY
» Piedmont Arts open with the continuing exhibit "16 Hands: Two Generations, Working Together and Dreaming Geometry: An Artistic Exploration of Mathematics" on display through July 25. Occupancy not to exceed the lesser of 50 percent, face coverings are required at all times. No one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19 or known exposure to a case in the prior 14 days is permitted in the establishment. Admission is free.
MONDAY
» "Conversations for Change," a series about helping individuals to become better allies for the Black community, coordinated by Reynolds Homestead, is at 5 p.m. on Zoom at https://virginiatech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEtdO6qqzwoHNw06RiFG3sgcV0QuMS06T.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-noon with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; Rich Acres Christian Church, 422 Mountain View Road, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville; Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Moral Hill Drive, Axton.
WEDNESDAY
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 30. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
THURSDAY
» Henry County School Board meets in regular session at 9 a.m., followed by closed session in the Summerlin Room on the first floor of the County Administration Building, Collinsville. Because of COVID-19 restrictions limited to seating available.
FRIDAY
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Stuart Farmers Market is open for pickup of orders from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The week's vendors and available produce available will be published on the market's Facebook page. Customers will need to call the vendors and place their orders or order through their websites. For further information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Marker Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
» Brenda Riggins Memorial blood drive is at 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Stanleytown Elementary School, 74 Edgewood Drive, Stanleytown. Call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) or sponsor code Brenda at redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome; appointments have priority. Red Cross is offering free antibody testing for COVID-19 to all successful donors.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Vendors will operate using traditional social distancing requirements, and vendors will wear masks. Customers are asked to wear masks. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SUNDAY
July 12
» Piedmont Arts is open with the continuing exhibits "16 Hands: Two Generations, Working Together" and "Dreaming Geometry: An Artistic Exploration of Mathematics" on display through July 25. Occupancy not to exceed the lesser of 50%, and face coverings are required at all times. No one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19 or known exposure to a case in the prior 14 days is permitted in the establishment. Admission is free.
MONDAY
July 13
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-noon with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; Rich Acres Christian Church, 422 Mountain View Road, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville; Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Moral Hill Drive, Axton.
WEDNESDAY
July 15
» The Southern Virginia GO Region 3 Council meets at 1 p.m. and is open to the public. Members have the option to join the meeting in person or via Zoom. Connection details through Zoom and telephone will be provided at www.govirginia3.org For public comments and written comments may be sent prior to 8 a.m. on July 10 to the following email: gosouthernva@gmail.com For information, call 804-399-8297.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 30. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
THURSDAY
July 16
» Kids' barn quilts program is at 1-3 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. All supplies are provided. Cost is $35 for members; $40 for nonmembers. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Advance registration required.
FRIDAY
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Stuart Farmers Market is open for pickup of orders from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The week's vendors and available produce available will be published on the market's Facebook page. Customers will need to call the vendors and place their orders or order through their websites. For further information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Marker Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
July 18
» Morningstar Foundation Food Bank, sponsored by church members and a small grant from Food Lion, is at 8-11 a.m. each third Saturday at 145 E. Main St., in the parking lot beside Rania's Restaurant. Each family will receive meat, apples, carrots, etc.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Vendors will operate using traditional social distancing requirements, and vendors will wear masks. Customers are asked to wear masks. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SUNDAY
July 19
» Piedmont Arts is open with the continuing exhibits "16 Hands: Two Generations, Working Together" and "Dreaming Geometry: An Artistic Exploration of Mathematics" on display through July 25. Occupancy not to exceed the lesser of 50%, and face coverings are required at all times. No one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19 or known exposure to a case in the prior 14 days is permitted in the establishment. Admission is free.
MONDAY
July 20
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-noon with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; Rich Acres Christian Church, 422 Mountain View Road, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville; Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Moral Hill Drive, Axton.
WEDNESDAY
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 30. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
THURSDAY
July 23
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Bring your own supplies. Cost is $30 for members; $35 for nonmembers. Advance registration required at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
FRIDAY
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Stuart Farmers Market is open for pickup of orders from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The week's vendors and available produce available will be published on the market's Facebook page. Customers will need to call the vendors and place their orders or order through their websites. For further information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Marker Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
July 25
» Piedmont Arts ends today its exhibits "16 Hands: Two Generations, Working Together" and "Dreaming Geometry: An Artistic Exploration of Mathematics." Occupancy not to exceed the lesser of 50%, and face coverings are required at all times. No one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19 or known exposure to a case in the prior 14 days is permitted in the establishment. Admission is free.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Vendors will operate using traditional social distancing requirements, and vendors will wear masks. Customers are asked to wear masks. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
MONDAY
July 27
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-noon with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; Rich Acres Christian Church, 422 Mountain View Road, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville; Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Moral Hill Drive, Axton.
WEDNESDAY
JULY 29
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 30. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
FRIDAY
» Stuart Farmers Market is open for pickup of orders from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The week's vendors and available produce available will be published on the market's Facebook page. Customers will need to call the vendors and place their orders or order through their websites. For further information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Marker Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Vendors will operate using traditional social distancing requirements, and vendors will wear masks. Customers are asked to wear masks. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
MONDAY
Aug. 3
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-noon with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; Rich Acres Christian Church, 422 Mountain View Road, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville; Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Moral Hill Drive, Axton.
WEDNESDAY
AUG. 5
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 30. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
FRIDAY
Aug. 7
» Opening reception at Piedmont Arts for "The Garden" is at 5:30-7:30 p.m. Admission is free. Face coverings are required. as well as 6 feet distancing.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Stuart Farmers Market is open for pickup of orders from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The week's vendors and available produce available will be published on the market's Facebook page. Customers will need to call the vendors and place their orders or order through their websites. For further information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Marker Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
Aug. 8
» "The Garden" is on display through Oct. 10 at Piedmont Arts. Admission free. Face coverings required and 6 feet distancing are required.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Vendors will operate using traditional social distancing requirements, and vendors will wear masks. Customers are asked to wear masks. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
MONDAY
Aug. 10
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-noon with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; Rich Acres Christian Church, 422 Mountain View Road, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville; Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Moral Hill Drive, Axton.
WEDNESDAY
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 30. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
FRIDAY
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Stuart Farmers Market is open for pickup of orders from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The week's vendors and available produce available will be published on the market's Facebook page. Customers will need to call the vendors and place their orders or order through their websites. For further information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Marker Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
» Morningstar Foundation Food Bank, sponsored by church members and a small grant from Food Lion, is at 8-11 a.m. each third Saturday at 145 E. Main St., in the parking lot beside Rania's Restaurant. Each family will receive meat, apples, carrots, etc.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Vendors will operate using traditional social distancing requirements, and vendors will wear masks. Customers are asked to wear masks. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
MONDAY
Aug. 17
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-noon with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; Rich Acres Christian Church, 422 Mountain View Road, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville; Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Moral Hill Drive, Axton.
WEDNESDAY
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 30. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
THURSDAY
Aug. 20
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Bring your own supplies. Cost is $30 for members; $35 for nonmembers. Advance registration required at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Clyde Hooker Awards will be presented at 5:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Free admission. Please RSVP attendance at Piedmontarts.org. Face coverings are required, and 6-foot distancing will be observed.
FRIDAY
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Stuart Farmers Market is open for pickup of orders from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The week's vendors and available produce available will be published on the market's Facebook page. Customers will need to call the vendors and place their orders or order through their websites. For further information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Marker Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
Aug. 22
» Blue Ridge Duck Race by Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge will begin at at time TBA. Duck adoptions will begin July 10 at www.blueridgeduckrace.com or through adoption papers. Ducks can be adopted for $5 each. Ten thousand rubber ducks will be dropped into the Smith River during the Smith River Fest.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Vendors will operate using traditional social distancing requirements, and vendors will wear masks. Customers are asked to wear masks. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
MONDAY
Aug. 24
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-noon with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; Rich Acres Christian Church, 422 Mountain View Road, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville; Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Moral Hill Drive, Axton.
WEDNESDAY
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 30. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
FRIDAY
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Stuart Farmers Market is open for pickup of orders from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The week's vendors and available produce available will be published on the market's Facebook page. Customers will need to call the vendors and place their orders or order through their websites. For further information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Marker Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
Aug. 29
» Chalk Fest Family Day at Gravely-Lester Art Garden, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Admission free. Face coverings, six feet distancing.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Vendors will operate using traditional social distancing requirements, and vendors will wear masks. Customers are asked to wear masks. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
MONDAY
Aug. 31
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-noon with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; Rich Acres Christian Church, 422 Mountain View Road, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville; Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Moral Hill Drive, Axton.
WEDNESDAY
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 30. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
THURSDAY
Sept. 3
» Front Porch Fest presented by Patrick County will have a slate of local, regional and national acts to perform at the 12th annual event Sept. 3-6 on the front porch to the Blue Ridge Mountains. For ticket information, visit the website at www.frontporchfest.com Proceeds from the event are donated to local charities.
WEDNESDAY
SEPT. 16
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 30. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
SATURDAY
SEPT. 19
» Morningstar Foundation Food Bank, sponsored by church members and a small grant from Food Lion, is at 8-11 a.m. each third Saturday at 145 E. Main St., in the parking lot beside Rania's Restaurant. Each family will receive meat, apples, carrots, etc.
TUESDAY
Sept. 22
» 2020 Patrick County Agricultural Fair will be continue daily through Sept. 26 in Stuart. For information, contact Patty Hazelwod at 276-694-7718 or B. Clark at 276-694-3772.
WEDNESDAY
SEPT. 23
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 30. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
WEDNESDAY
SEPT. 30
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon for the last Wednesday of the season. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
WEDNESDAY
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 30. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
FRIDAY
Oct. 16
» Miss Crooked Road and Greater Franklin County Pageant Committee are sponsoring a trip to see the play "Queen Esther" in Lancaster, Pa. The group will leave at on Oct. 16 from New Design Church parking lot in Rocky Mount and return Oct. 17.
SATURDAY
Oct. 24
» 6th Annual Wine by the River Festival a 3-7 p.m. at Smith River Sports Complex, 1000 Irisburg Road, Axton. Tickets are $15 in advance at www.winebyriver.com. Event held rain or shine.
