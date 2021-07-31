Martinsville-area events: July 31, 2021

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» "Wait Until Dark" will be performed at 7 tonight and 2 p.m. Sunday by TheatreWorks Community Players at Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St., in Martinsville. Tickets are $10.60 can be purchased at www.twcp.net.
» Red Cross blood drive is at 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Ararat Ruritan building, 4711 Ararat Highway in Ararat, Va.
» Vera Bradley bingo will be at 6 p.m. hosted at the Fontaine Ruritan Club, 1903 Joseph Martin Highway. Cost is $25 for the first book and $10 for each additional book. Coverall sheets will be available for $1 each; seven tickets for $5. Snacks will be for sale, and there will be door prizes.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
SUNDAY
» "Wait Until Dark" will be performed at 2 p.m. by TheatreWorks Community Players at Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St., in Martinsville. Tickets are $10.60 can be purchased at www.twcp.net
» National Farmers Market Week Uptown Martinsville at 8 a.m. Facebook photo contest opens.
MONDAY
» Martinsville City School Board will have its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. in city council chambers at the Martinsville City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St., Martinsville.
» Fairy Stone State Park Monday Market is at 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters three and four. Local crafts, baked goods, fresh produce and will be on hand. Vendors accept cash only. For information, call 276-930-2424.
TUESDAY
» Drive-thru free community dinner held at Grace Baptist Church, Highway 220, Ridgeway, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
» Martinsville City Public Schools will have open house for the upcoming school year at noon-7:30 p.m. For information, call 276-403-5820.
» TOPS VA 0218 meets from 10-11 a.m. at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road. Weight in from 9-9:55 a.m. Meets every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
» Drive-thru community meal at Smith Memorial Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday to reserve meals.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688. Raffle open.
THURSDAY
» Henry County School Board meets at 9 a.m., followed by closed session on first floor, in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Patrick & Henry Community College is having an open advising and registration event specifically for students in Patrick County at 3-6 p.m. at the P&HCC’s site at 212 Wood Brothers Drive in Stuart. For more information, 276-656-0338.
FRIDAY
» First Friday, sponsored by the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society, will be at 6-9 p.m. at the historic courthouse in Martinsville. There will be free entertainment for the community. For information visit https://tb.me/e/VAVe3min.
» First Friday Jam Series at the Stuart Farmers Market will feature Slick Jr. & The Reactors at 6-9 p.m. Admission is $5.
» Stuart Farmers Market opens at 8 a.m.-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
» Designer Bag bingo to benefit the Bassett Moose Lodge and its charities is at Bassett Moose Lodge, 62 Spring Garden Lane, Bassett. Doors open at 6 p.m., with games at 7 p.m. Cost is $25, extra packs $10, extra coverall games $1. Door prizes and 50/50 tickets $1 each or 7 for $5. One grand prize coverall game. The grill will be open for food and drinks.
SATURDAY
» Back2School backpack and shoes distribution will be at 8 a.m.-noon at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road in Axton -- and several other locations as well.
» Summer Fest is at 2 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex. Events include a classic car show, music by DJ, bouncy house, bass-off contest and vendors. Judging and a talent show to start at 4 p.m. Admission is $10, and kids 10 and under free; vehicles to show, $25.
» "Leaves of the Tree," artwork by Charlie Brouwer and Jennifer L. Hand continues through Oct. 9 at Piedmont Arts. "Narrative by Nature: Artwork" by Leslie Pearson and Jennifer Reis will be on display in the Lynwood Artists Gallery. For more information, visit PiedmontArts.org.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. Winner of raffle announced at 11:30 a.m. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
MONDAY
» Martinsville City Public Schools will open for the first day of classes both in-person and virtually. For questions call 276-403-5820 or visit https://www.martinsville.k12.va.us
» Fairy Stone State Park Monday Market is at 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters three and four. Local crafts, baked goods, fresh produce and will be on hand. Vendors accept cash only. For information, call 276-930-2424.
TUESDAY
Aug. 10
» Patrick County schools will open for the first day of classes both in-person and virtually. For questions call 276-694-3163 or visit https://www.co.patrick.va.us
» TOPS VA 0218 meets from 10-11 a.m. at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road. Weight in from 9-9:55 a.m. Meets every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 11
» Henry County Rezoning will hold a public hearings at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin meeting room of the County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Aug. 12
» Henry County Public Schools will have open house for the upcoming school year from noon to 7 p.m. For information call 276-634-4700.
FRIDAY
Aug. 13
» Stuart Farmers Market opens at 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
SATURDAY
Aug. 14
» Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players will have auditions for "Once Upon A Disney 2: A Musical Revue" at 4-6 p.m. in the Walker Fine Arts/Student Center at Patrick Henry Community College. Auditions are for ages 5-17, and casting will be capped at 25 actors. Those interested should prepare roughly one minute of their favorite Disney songs to sing a cappella. For questions, email dpendleton@patrickhenry.edu
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
SUNDAY
Aug. 15
» Martinsville Henry County Heritage Center & Museum will have a program on a hodgepodge of area history at 3 p.m. at the historic courthouse in Martinsville.
MONDAY
Aug. 16
» Henry County Public Schools will open for the first day of classes both in-person and virtually. For questions visit https://www.henry.k12.va.us or call 276-634-4700/
» Fairy Stone State Park Monday Market is at 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters three and four. Local crafts, baked goods, fresh produce and will be on hand. Vendors accept cash only. For information, call 276-930-2424.
» Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players' free daily camp is at 3:45-7 p.m. through Aug. 20 for grades K-12 in the Walker Fine Arts Student Center at Patrick Henry Community College. Transportation will not be provided. For questions, email dpendleton@patrickhenry.edu.
TUESDAY
Aug. 17
» Barn quilt class is at 1 p.m. at Spence Penn Centre. All supplies provided. Registration deadline is Aug. 9. Pricing is based on size of the project. For more information visit http//www.thecentreatspencerpenn.com or call 276-057-5757.
» TOPS VA 0218 meets from 10-11 a.m. at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road. Weight in from 9-9:55 a.m. Meets every Tuesday.
» Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players' free daily camp is at 3:45-7 p.m. through Aug. 20 for grades K-12 in the Walker Fine Arts Student Center at Patrick Henry Community College. Transportation will not be provided. For questions, email dpendleton@patrickhenry.edu.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 18
» Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players' free daily camp is at 3:45-7 p.m. through Aug. 20 for grades K-12 in the Walker Fine Arts Student Center at Patrick Henry Community College. Transportation will not be provided. For questions, email dpendleton@patrickhenry.edu.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Aug. 19
» Carlisle School will have open house all day. For information, call 276-632-7288.
» Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players' free daily camp is at 3:45-7 p.m. through Aug. 20 for grades K-12 in the Walker Fine Arts Student Center at Patrick Henry Community College. Transportation will not be provided. For questions, email dpendleton@patrickhenry.edu.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
Aug. 20
» Music Night at Spencer Penn Centre, with Timbre Trail, will be at 6:15 p.m. in Alumni Hall. Gates open at 5. Admission is a $5 donation. Social distancing will be required, with masks when that is not possible. Concessions will be sold.
» "Once Upon A Disney 2: A Musical Revue" by the Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players will be performed for families only at 7:30 p.m. in the Walker Fine Arts/Student Center at Patrick Henry Community College. Tickets details to be announced. For questions, email dpendleton@patrickhenry.edu.
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
» Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players' free daily camp is at 3:45-7 p.m. concludes for grades K-12 in the Walker Fine Arts Student Center at Patrick Henry Community College. Transportation will not be provided. For questions, email dpendleton@patrickhenry.edu.
SATURDAY
Aug. 21
» "Once Upon A Disney 2: A Musical Revue" by the Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players will be performed at 7:30 p.m. in the Walker Fine Arts/Student Center at Patrick Henry Community College. Tickets details to be announced. For questions, email dpendleton@patrickhenry.edu.
» Smith River Fest will be is at 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex. This free, fun and family event focuses on the Smith River and Outdoor Recreation in Martinsville and Henry County. The festival will offer the Smith River Boat Race, Helgramite Hustle Mud Run, petting zoo by Infinity Acres, casting pond, rocking climbing wall, bounce houses, demo pool, live music and beer garden. Several new activities have been planned, including free river tubing, yoga by the river, massage station, trailside bike repair clinic, water gun battle station and magic by Joseph Young Illusionist.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge will hold their Blue Ridge Duck Race during the Smith River Fest. Proceeds raised will go to benefit Boys and Girls Club afterschool enrichment program. Duck adoptions begin June 12 online at www.blueridgeduckraces.com or through adoption papers. If your business or organization would like to sponsor this event, contact Adam Pace at 276-656-1171 or by email at abpace@bgcbr.org.
MONDAY
Aug. 23
» Fairy Stone State Park Monday Market is at 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters three and four. Local crafts, baked goods, fresh produce and will be on hand. Vendors accept cash only. For information, call 276-930-2424.
TUESDAY
Aug. 24
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will conduct public hearings at 6 p.m. on applications received to be held in the Summerlin meeting room of the County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville.
» Carlisle School will open for the first day of classes both in-person and virtually. For questions call 276-632-7288 or visit https://carlisleschool.org
» Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» TOPS VA 0218 meets from 10-11 a.m. at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road. Weight in from 9-9:55 a.m. Meets every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 25
» Free community meal is at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St. in Martinsville.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Aug. 26
» In-Person Job & Resource Fair at The Franklin Center/VA Career Work 50 Claiborne Ave., Rocky Mount, at 1-4 p.m. Bring a resume and come dressed for success. Any businesses interested in a table or for more information, contact Stacey Jones at 540-483-0179, ext. 2102 or www.thefranklincenter.org
» Food boxed food giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be at 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
FRIDAY
Aug. 27
» Stuart Farmers Market opens at 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
SATURDAY
Aug. 28
» Family Day at Piedmont Arts is part of celebration of the gallery's 60th anniversary. No fee. For information, visit PiedmontArts.org.
» Chatham Cruise In, sponsored by the Virginia-Carolina Chevy Car Club, is at 4-8 p.m. the fourth Saturday of each month through September in the downtown area of Chatham. Admission is free, and restaurants and shops are open.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
MONDAY
Aug. 30
» Fairy Stone State Park Monday Market is at 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters three and four. Local crafts, baked goods, fresh produce and will be on hand. Vendors accept cash only. For information, call 276-930-2424.
TUESDAY
Aug. 31
» TOPS VA 0218 meets from 10-11 a.m. at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road. Weight in from 9-9:55 a.m. Meets every Tuesday.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 1
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
FRIDAY
Sept. 3
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
» The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will have a First Friday event at 6-9 p.m. with free entertainment for the community. For information https://tb.me/e/VAVe3min.
SATURDAY
Sept. 4
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
MONDAY
Sept. 6
» Labor Day is celebrated. All local, state and federal offices are closed, along with the post office and banks.
» Fairy Stone State Park Monday Market is at 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters three and four. Local crafts, baked goods, fresh produce and will be on hand. Vendors accept cash only. For information, call 276-930-2424.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 8
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
FRIDAY
Sept. 10
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
SATURDAY
Sept. 11
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
TUESDAY
Sept. 14
» Patrick County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart, with rides, animals, music, bingo, fair food, demolition derby and more. Gates open 5-5:30 p.m. For more information, call Patty at 276-694-7718, Paula at 276-694-0287, B or Anna at 276-694-4124 or Sybil at 512-7168-0204.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 15
» Patrick Henry County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart, with rides, animals, music, bingo, fair food, Demolition Derby and more. Gates open 5-5:30 p.m. For more information, call Patty at 276-694-7718, Paula at 276-694-0287, B or Anna at 276-694-4124 or Sybil at 512-7168-0204.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Sept. 16
» Patrick County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart, with rides, animals, music, bingo, fair food, demolition derby and more. Gates open 5-5:30 p.m. For more information, call Patty at 276-694-7718, Paula at 276-694-0287, B or Anna at 276-694-4124 or Sybil at 512-7168-0204.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
Sept. 17
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
» Patrick County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart, with rides, animals, music, bingo, fair food, demolition derby and more. Gates open 5-5:30 p.m. For more information, call Patty at 276-694-7718, Paula at 276-694-0287, B or Anna at 276-694-4124 or Sybil at 512-7168-0204.
SATURDAY
Sept. 18
» Patrick County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart, with rides, animals, music, bingo, fair food, demolition derby and more. Gates open 5-5:30 p.m. For more information, call Patty at 276-694-7718, Paula at 276-694-0287, B or Anna at 276-694-4124 or Sybil at 512-7168-0204.
» Citizen Firearms Safety Training class for women only by the the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office will be in the sheriff’s office/4H Club shooting range at 223 Transfer Station Lane, Stuart. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, snacks and drinks. The classes will be outdoors, so dress accordingly. These are primarily firearms safety classes, but they also will include instruction on marksmanship. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Children from age 12 may participate in a class if they are registered with and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Half of the 4-hour class will be discussion about concealed carry laws, justifiable use of deadly force, firearm safety rules and the fundamentals of marksmanship. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Registration is due no more than a week before each class date by calling the sheriff’s office at 276-694-3161. The cost is $55 per person. A criminal background check will be completed by the sheriff’s office on everyone who registers. For more information, call Sheriff Dan Smith, Lt. Rob Coleman or Sgt. David Haymore at 276-694-3161.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
SUNDAY
Sept. 19
» Hairston Family Homes: Exploring 18th and 19th Century architecture in Southern Virginia is at 3 p.m. at the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum, 1 East Main St., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 22
» Henry County Fair opens on the grounds of Martinsville Speedway. Advanced tickets can be purchased for $20 per individual or $70 for a family four pack, which gives unlimited access to all of the games, activities, including unlimited rides. Tickets purchased in advance are good for any one day. They are non-transferable and non-refundable. Discounted ticket purchases end at 5 p.m. today. Visit website to purchase tickets. For more information, contact Henry County Parks and Recreation office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at www.henrycountyvafair.com
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
» The Andy Burnette Trio, with special guest Jake Earles will perform on the Bassett Furniture Stage at the Henry County Fair, which will be at 5-10 p.m., Sept. 22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway. The $5 daily gate admission will include attendance at these shows. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
THURSDAY
Sept. 23
» Henry County Fair will be staged on the grounds of Martinsville Speedway. Advanced tickets can be purchased for $20 per individual or $70 for a family four pack, which gives unlimited access to all of the games, activities, including unlimited rides. Tickets purchased in advance are good for any one day. They are non-transferable and non-refundable. Visit website to purchase tickets. For more information, contact Henry County Parks and Recreation office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at www.henrycountyvafair.com
» Plastic Musik will perform on the Bassett Furniture Stage at the Henry County Fair, which will be at 5-10 p.m., Sept. 22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway. The $5 daily gate admission will include attendance at these shows. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
FRIDAY
Sept. 24
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
» Henry County Fair will be at 3-11 p.m. on the grounds of Martinsville Speedway. Advanced tickets can be purchased for $20 per individual or $70 for a family four pack, which gives unlimited access to all of the games, activities, including unlimited rides. Tickets purchased in advance are good for any one day. They are non-transferable and non-refundable. Visit website to purchase tickets. For more information, contact Henry County Parks and Recreation office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at www.henrycountyvafair.com
» Josh Shilling and Mountain Heart will perform at the Henry County Fair. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
SATURDAY
Sept. 25
» Henry County Fair at the Martinsville Speedway ends with the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 race at the Martinsville Speedway. Advanced tickets can be purchased for $20 per individual or $70 for a family four pack, which gives unlimited access to all of the games, activities, including unlimited rides. Tickets purchased in advance are good for any one day. They are non-transferable and non-refundable. Visit website to purchase tickets. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» Chatham Cruise In, sponsored by the Virginia-Carolina Chevy Car Club, is at 4-8 p.m. the fourth Saturday of each month through September in the downtown area of Chatham. Admission is free, and restaurants and shops are open.
TUESDAY
Sept. 28
» Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 29
» Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market has its final Wednesday event at 7 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Sept. 30
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
FRIDAY
Oct. 1
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
» The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will hold a First Friday event at 6-9 p.m. with free entertainment for the community. For information https://tb.me/e/VAVe3min
SATURDAY
Oct. 2
» Octoberfest is in Uptown Martinsville. Uptown Business do receive one free space; registration forms must be submitted for reach business, returned by mail, fax, drop box, in person (by appointment) or email. Please email any performance requests to kimberly@mhcchamber.com beforehand.
FRIDAY
Oct. 8
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a 3-day festival at Pop's Farm, is today through Sunday and will bring many popular bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's Farm in Axton. Stay tuned for more details very soon.
SATURDAY
Oct. 9
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a 3-day festival at Pop's Farm, is today through Sunday and will bring many popular bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's Farm in Axton. Stay tuned for more details very soon.
SUNDAY
Oct. 10
»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a 3-day festival at Pop's Farm, concludes with many popular bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's Farm in Axton. Stay tuned for more details very soon.
FRIDAY
Oct. 15
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
SATURDAY
Oct. 16
» Apple Dumpling Festival in downtown Stuart at 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
» Citizen Firearms Safety Training class by the The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office will be held in the sheriff’s office/4H Club shooting range at 223 Transfer Station Lane, Stuart. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, snacks and drinks. The classes will be held outdoors, so dress accordingly. These are primarily firearms safety classes, but they also will include instruction on marksmanship. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Children from age 12 may participate in a class if they are registered with and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Half of the 4-hour class will be discussion about concealed carry laws, justifiable use of deadly force, firearm safety rules and the fundamentals of marksmanship. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Registration is due no more than a week before each class date by calling the sheriff’s office at 276-694-3161. The cost is $55 per person. A criminal background check will be completed by the sheriff’s office on everyone who registers. For more information, call Sheriff Dan Smith, Lt. Rob Coleman or Sgt. David Haymore at 276-694-3161.
»
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SUNDAY
Oct. 17
» Treasure from the vault at 3 p.m. at Martinsville Henry County Heritage Center and Museum.
THURSDAY
Oct. 21
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
Oct. 22
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
SATURDAY
Oct. 23
» Wine by the River Festival will be at 2-7 p.m. at the Smith River Complex, 1000 Irisburg Road in Axton to raise money for The Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation. This seventh annual event will feature wineries, breweries, food vendors and live music with various artists.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
TUESDAY
Oct. 26
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Oct. 27
» Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.
THURSDAY
Oct. 28
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
FRIDAY
Oct. 29
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
SATURDAY
Oct. 30
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
Nov. 5
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SUNDAY
Oct. 31
» Stuart Spooktacular on Main Street in uptown Stuart at 5:30-8 p.m.
THURSDAY
Nov. 11
» Veterans Day
SATURDAY
Nov. 12
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be held on Saturdays at 7 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St., Martinsville through Nov. 20. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Nov. 18
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
Nov. 19
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
TUESDAY
Nov. 23
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 24
» Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.
SATURDAY
Nov. 26
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be held on Saturdays at 7 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St., Martinsville through Nov. 20. For information, call 276-632-5688.
FRIDAY
Dec. 3
» Grand Illumination (Lighting of the Christmas Tree) Main Street, uptown Stuart at 5:30-9 p.m.
SATURDAY
Dec. 4
» Christmas Parade in Stuart.
SUNDAY
Dec. 12
» Christmas Music at 3 p.m.at Martinsville Henry County Heritage Center and Museum.
SUNDAY
THURSDAY
Dec. 16
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
TUESDAY
Dec. 21
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 29
» Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.
Beginner Guitar Series Continued.