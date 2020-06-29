Martinsville-area events: June 29

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; Rich Acres Christian Church, 422 Mountain View Road, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville; Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Moral Hill Drive, Axton.
SUNDAY
July 5
» Piedmont Arts open with the continuing exhibit "16 Hands: Two Generations, Working Together and Dreaming Geometry: An Artistic Exploration of Mathematics" on display through July 25. Occupancy not to exceed the lesser of 50 percent, face coverings are required at all times. No one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19 or known exposure to a case in the prior 14 days is permitted in the establishment. Admission is free.
THURSDAY
July 9
» Henry County School Board regular session meets at 9 a.m., followed by closed session in the Summerlin Room on the first floor of the County Administration Building, Collinsville. Because of COVID-19 restrictions limited to seating available.
SUNDAY
July 12
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Piedmont Arts is open with the continuing exhibits "16 Hands: Two Generations, Working Together" and "Dreaming Geometry: An Artistic Exploration of Mathematics" on display through July 25. Occupancy not to exceed the lesser of 50%, and face coverings are required at all times. No one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19 or known exposure to a case in the prior 14 days is permitted in the establishment. Admission is free.
THURSDAY
July 16
» Kids' Barn Quilts program is at 1-3 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. All supplies are provided. Cost is $35 for members; $40 for nonmembers. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Advance registration required.
SATURDAY
July 18
» Morningstar Foundation Food Bank, sponsored by church members and a small grant from Food Lion, is at 8-11 a.m. each third Saturday at 145 E. Main St., in the parking lot beside Rania's Restaurant. Each family will receive meat, apples, carrots, etc.
SUNDAY
July 19
» Piedmont Arts is open with the continuing exhibits "16 Hands: Two Generations, Working Together" and "Dreaming Geometry: An Artistic Exploration of Mathematics" on display through July 25. Occupancy not to exceed the lesser of 50%, and face coverings are required at all times. No one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19 or known exposure to a case in the prior 14 days is permitted in the establishment. Admission is free.
THURSDAY
July 23
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Bring your own supplies. Cost is $30 for members; $35 for nonmembers. Advance registration required at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
SATURDAY
July 25
» Piedmont Arts ends today its exhibits "16 Hands: Two Generations, Working Together" and "Dreaming Geometry: An Artistic Exploration of Mathematics." Occupancy not to exceed the lesser of 50%, and face coverings are required at all times. No one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19 or known exposure to a case in the prior 14 days is permitted in the establishment. Admission is free.
FRIDAY
Aug. 7
» Opening reception at Piedmont Arts for The Garden is at 5:30-7:30 p.m. Admission is free. Face coverings are required. as well as 6 feet distancing.
SATURDAY
Aug. 8
» The Garden is on display through Oct. 10 at Piedmont Arts. Admission free. Face coverings required and 6 feet distancing are required.
THURSDAY
Aug. 20
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Bring your own supplies. Cost is $30 for members; $35 for nonmembers. Advance registration required at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Clyde Hooker Awards will be presented at 5:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Free admission. Please RSVP attendance at Piedmontarts.org. Face coverings are required, and 6-foot distancing will be observed.
SATURDAY
Aug. 22
» Blue Ridge Duck Race by Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge will begin at at time TBA. Duck adoptions will begin July 10 at www.blueridgeduckrace.com or through adoption papers. Ducks can be adopted for $5 each. Ten thousand rubber ducks will be dropped into the Smith River during the Smith River Fest.
SATURDAY
Aug. 29
» Chalk Fest Family Day at Gravely-Lester Art Garden, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Admission free. Face coverings, six feet distancing.
THURSDAY
Sept. 3
» Front Porch Fest presented by Patrick County will have a slate of local, regional and national acts to perform at the 12th annual event Sept. 3-6 on the front porch to the Blue Ridge Mountains. For ticket information, visit the website at www.frontporchfest.com Proceeds from the event are donated to local charities.
TUESDAY
Sept. 22
» 2020 Patrick County Agricultural Fair will be continue daily through Sept. 26 in Stuart. For information, contact Patty Hazelwod at 276-694-7718 or B. Clark at 276-694-3772.
FRIDAY
Oct. 16
» Miss Crooked Road and Greater Franklin County Pageant Committee are sponsoring a trip to see the play "Queen Esther" in Lancaster, Pa. The group will leave at on Oct. 16 from New Design Church parking lot in Rocky Mount and return Oct. 17.
