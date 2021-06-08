Martinsville-area events: June 8, 2021

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» Primary election day for Democratic nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general and the Republican nominee for the House of Delegates District 9. Polls open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
» Martinsville City Council will meet in closed session at 6:30 p.m., followed by 7 p.m. regular session, in council chambers at the Martinsville Municipal Building.
» Community drive-thru dinner is at 6:30 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church of Ridgeway.
» Yoga with Sheila Hubbard is at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at Spencer Penn Centre . The cost is $8 per session or $40/series of six. Students are asked to bring yoga mats and props. For information, call 276-957-5757.
» Chix with stix is at 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Free to members/nonmembers pay $5 at the door. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve your spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org. Social distancing and masks are required.
WEDNESDAY
» Community meal will be served via drive-thru at 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, on the corner of John Redd and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. Call 276-647-8150 before 2 p.m. on Wednesday to reserve meals.
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Free to members; nonmembers pay $5 at the door. Seniors are invited to paint in the Piedmont Arts classroom. They are self-guided and provided a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve a spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org. Social distancing and masks are required.
» Leadership Series: Mixing Four Generations in the Workplace is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
THURSDAY
» Patrick Henry Community College Board will have a special called meeting at noon. These are public meetings, but there will be no public comment. Information for joining the Zoom sessions will be posted at www.patrickhenry.edu.
» Beach Music Festival is through Saturday at Wayside Park in Stuart. For information visit www.beachfestival.com.
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration is required by calling 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org Social distancing and masks required. Cost is $30 member/$35 nonmember.
FRIDAY
» Red Cross blood drive is at 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Martinsville Elks Lodge, 300 Fairy St., Martinsville. For information, call Doug Rubell at 540-352-9157.
» Piedmont Arts' 60th Anniversary Jubilee is at 6 p.m. in the museum's galleries and outside on the front patio. Semiformal attire suggested. General Admission is $60. Tickets are available at PiedmontArts.org.
» Beach Music Festival is through Saturday at Wayside Park in Stuart. For information visit www.beachfestival.com.
» Spencer Penn Music Night, with the Country Boys, will be 6:15 p.m. (gates open at 5) in the back lot at Spencer Penn Centre. Admission is $5. Social distancing will be required, with masks when that is not possible. For information, call 276-957-5767.
» Matter of Balance free workshop series will be at 10 a.m.-noon at Southern Area Agency on Aging, 204 Cleveland Ave., Martinsville. Current safety guidelines will be followed. For more information and to register, call Donna Allen Carter at 832-6442.
SATURDAY
» Drive-Thru fish fry with limited dine-in is at 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78, 139 Creekside Drive, Martinsville. Fish sandwiches will be available for $5 each. Call 276-673-7663 to place orders to pick up.
» Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road will hold its all-you-can-eat monthly breakfast meeting at 6-10 a.m. Menu includes sausage, fried bologna, eggs, gravy, biscuits, apples, pancakes (buckwheat or regular), juice and coffee at cost of $7.
» Beach Music Festival concludes at Wayside Park in Stuart. For information visit www.beachfestival.com.
» A Thirty-One Bingo fundraiser will be at 4 p.m. at the Axton Community Fire Department, 55 Mountain Valley Road. Craft sessions at 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
» Cornhole tournament will be at 11 a.m. at Spence Penn Centre, with registration at 10 a.m. Entry fee is $10 per person. For information, call 276-957-5767 or spencerpenn04@gmail.com.
» Canvas painting with Genie Elgin at Spencer Penn Centre at 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Cost is $20/members; $25 non-members. All supplies provided. Class size is limited. Call the Centre at 276-957-5767 to register.
» Summerwind Festival is at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Spencer Penn Centre. Free admission. Vendors will be set up indoors and outdoors. There will be a cruise-in and food trucks. Interested vendors should contact the center at spencerpenn04@gmail.com or call 276-057-0757. CDC guidelines will be followed
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» Duck Adoption begins for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge Duck Race, which is Aug. 21, during the Smith River Fest. Proceeds raised will go to benefit afterschool enrichment program. Adopt a duck at www.blueridgeduckraces.com or through adoption papers. If your business or organization would like to sponsor this event, contact Adam Pace at 276-656-1171 or by email at abpace@bgcbr.org.
MONDAY
» Celebrate Flag Day by donating blood at the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum in the Historic Henry County Courthouse. Participants receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card. Schedule your appointment at www.redcrossblood.org. Sponsored by the Colonel George Waller Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution.
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp for ages 8 and older is at 2-5 p.m. The cost is $10 for members; $15 for nonmembers. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required, based on CDC guidelines. Contact the Centre at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
» Summer Art Camp: Grades K–2 is at 9 a.m.-noon through June 18. Camp is $80 for members; $90 for nonmembers. Social distancing and masks are required. Advanced registration required. Sign up at Piedmont Arts or at PiemdontArts.org
TUESDAY
» Patrick Henry Community College Board will have a special called meeting at noon. These are public meetings, but there will be no public comment. Information for joining the Zoom sessions will be posted at www.patrickhenry.edu.
» Spencer-Penn Centre Passport Around the World summer camp series for ages 7-9 is at 2-5 p.m. on June 15, 22, 29 and July 13, 20 and 27. The cost is $60 for members and $65 for non-members. All supplies provided. For information, call 276-957-5757.
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp for ages 7 and older is at 2-5 p.m. The cost is $15 for members; $20 for nonmembers. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required, based on CDC guidelines. Call 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
» Yoga with Sheila Hubbard is at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at Spencer Penn Centre. The cost is $8 per session or $40/series of six. Students are asked to bring yoga mats and props. For information, call 276-957-5757.
WEDNESDAY
June 16
» Drug-Free MHC will meet at noon-1:30 p.m. via Zoom. For information, call 276-201-2381 or contact tpanos@piedmontcsb.org.
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp for ages 7 and older is at 2-5 p.m. The cost is $15 for members; $20 for nonmembers. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required, based on CDC guidelines. Call 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
THURSDAY
June 17
» Henry County School Board will have a special meeting on its fiscal year budget closeout at 9 a.m., followed by a closed session, in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» American Red Cross blood drive is at 2-6 p.m. at the New Life Community Church, 415 Mica Road, Ridgeway.
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp for ages 7 and older is at 2-5 p.m. The cost is $15 for members; $20 for nonmembers. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required, based on CDC guidelines. Call 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
FRIDAY
June 18
» American Red Cross blood drive is at 1-6 p.m. at Blackberry Baptist Church, 3241 Stones Dairy Road.
» Matter of Balance workshop series will be at 10 a.m.-noon at Southern Area Agency on Aging, 204 Cleveland Ave., Martinsville. Current safety guidelines will be followed. For more information and to register, call Donna Allen Carter at 832-6442.
SATURDAY
June 19
» Tim Gilbert Memorial Golf Tournament is at 1 p.m. shotgun start at Forest Park Country Club. For more information or to register a team, contact Bryan Ferguson at 276-226-0542; Jordan France at 276-358-2909; or Wesley Haynes at 276-252-8766.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
MONDAY
June 21
» Patrick Henry Community College Board will have a special called meeting at noon. These are public meetings, but there will be no public comment. Information for joining the Zoom sessions will be posted at www.patrickhenry.edu.
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp for ages 11 and older, Advanced Rockets Part One, is at 2-5 p.m. The cost is $20 for members; $25 for nonmembers. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required based on CDC guidelines. Contact the Centre at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
» All Inclusive Kids Camp at Infinity Acres Ranch, Ridgeway, for boys and girls ages 7-17, at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. daily through June 25. Cost is $150. Call to reserve space at 276-358-2378 or visit www.InfinityAcres.org. Includes lunch and snack.
TUESDAY
June 22
» Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» American Red Cross blood drive is at 1-6 p.m. at Collinsville Church of Christ, 2115 Daniels Creek Road.
» Spencer-Penn Centre Passport Around the World summer camp series for ages 7-9 is at 2-5 p.m. on June 22, 29 and July 13, 20 and 27. The cost is $60 for members and $65 for non-members. All supplies provided. For information, call 276-957-5757.
» Yoga with Sheila Hubbard is at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at Spencer Penn Centre. The cost is $8 per session or $40/series of six. Students are asked to bring yoga mats and props. For information, call 276-957-5757.
» Piedmont Arts' 60th anniversary luncheon is at noon for the museum gallery. There will be speakers on the history of Piedmont Arts. Tickets are available at PiedmontArts.org.
WEDNESDAY
June 23
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp for ages 7 and older is at 2-5 p.m. The cost is $10 for members; $15 for nonmembers. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required based on CDC guidelines. Contact the Centre at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Free to members; nonmembers pay $5 at the door. Seniors are invited to paint in the Piedmont Arts classroom. They are self-guided and provided a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve a spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org Social distancing and masks are required.
» Leadership Series: Mixing Four Generations in the Workplace is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
THURSDAY
June 24
» American Red Cross blood drive is at 1-6 p.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 18075 A.L. Philpott Highway.
» Town hall meeting with Collinsville District Supervisor Joe Bryant, Sheriff Lane Perry and County Attorney George Lyle is at 7 p.m. in the Summerlin meeting room of the Henry County Administration Building.
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp, Advanced Rockets Part Two, for ages 11 and older, is at 2-5 p.m. The cost is included in Part One. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required based on CDC guidelines. Contact the Centre at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration is required by calling 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org Social distancing and masks required. Cost is $30 for a member, $35 for a nonmember.
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
June 25
» Matter of Balance workshop series will be at 10 a.m.-noon at Southern Area Agency on Aging, 204 Cleveland Ave., Martinsville. Current safety guidelines will be followed. For more information and to register, call Donna Allen Carter at 832-6442.
SATURDAY
June 26
» Summer reading program is at 10 a.m.-noon at the Hylton Library. For more information, call 276-957-5757.
» Fire training public Safety class on Rural Water Supply offered by The Henry County Department of Public Safety, Public Safety Facility, 1024 DuPoint Road, Martinsville. Sign ups are at Cornerstone (vafire.csod.com) For more information, contact Kenny Shumate at kshumate@co.henry.va.us; Hamp Ingram at hingram@co.henry.va.us; or Suzie Helbert at shelbert@co.henry.va.us or call 276-634-4660.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be on Saturdays at 7 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St., Martinsville through Nov. 20. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
SUNDAY
June 27
» Barn quilt class is at 1 p.m. at Spencer Penn Centre. All supplies provided Pricing is based on size of quilt. Contact the Centre to register and for more information at 276-957-5757.
» Fire training public Safety class on Rural Water Supply offered by The Henry County Department of Public Safety, Public Safety Facility, 1024 DuPoint Road, Martinsville. Sign ups are at Cornerstone (vafire.csod.com) For more information, contact Kenny Shumate at kshumate@co.henry.va.us; Hamp Ingram at hingram@co.henry.va.us; or Suzie Helbert at shelbert@co.henry.va.us or call 276-634-4660.
MONDAY
June 28
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp for ages 10-12 is at 2-5 p.m. The cost is $10 for members; $15 for nonmembers. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required based on CDC guidelines. Contact the Centre at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
TUESDAY
June 29
» Spencer-Penn Centre Passport Around the World summer camp series for ages 7-9 is at 2-5 p.m. on June 29 and July 13, 20 and 27. The cost is $60 for members and $65 for non-members. All supplies provided. For information, call 276-957-5757.
» Yoga with Sheila Hubbard is at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at Spencer Penn Centre. The cost is $8 per session or $40/series of six. Students are asked to bring yoga mats and props. For information, call 276-957-5757.
» Clyde Hooker Awards presentation is at 5:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Free admission.
» Chix with stix is at 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Free to members/nonmembers pay $5 at the door. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve your spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org. Social distancing and masks are required.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
June 30
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp for ages 6 plus at 2-5 p.m. Backyard Friends Canvas Painting. Cost is $15 for members; $20 for non-members. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required based on CDC guidelines. Contact the Centre at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Free to members; nonmembers pay $5 at the door. Seniors are invited to paint in the Piedmont Arts classroom. They are self-guided and provided a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve a spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org Social distancing and masks are required.
THURSDAY
July 1
» The Chatham Concert Series, featuring violinist Kevin Matheson and panist Judith Clark, will be at 7 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Chatham. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support the series. An outdoor reception will follow. For more information, visit www.ClassicStringsDuo.com
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp for ages 6-9 plus at 2-5 p.m. Seasonal Crafts. Cost is $10 for members; $15 for non-members. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required based on CDC guidelines. Contact the Centre at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
SATURDAY
July 3
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
MONDAY
July 5
» Independence Day legal holiday will be celebrated. Government offices and banks will be closed.
TUESDAY
July 6
» Chix with stix is at 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Free to members/nonmembers pay $5 at the door. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve your spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org. Social distancing and masks are required.
WEDNESDAY
July 7
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
July 8
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration is required by calling 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org Social distancing and masks required. Cost is $30 for a member, $35 for a nonmember.
FRIDAY
July 9
» Matter of Balance free workshop series will be held at 10 a.m.-noon at Southern Area Agency on Aging, 204 Cleveland Ave., Martinsville. Current safety guidelines will be followed. For more information and to register, call Donna Allen Carter at 832-6442.
» Franks + Dranks at Gravely-Lester Gardens at 6 p.m. General admission is $20. Guests will be treated to food and lemonade free of charge, but should bring cash for the bar and a lawn chair or blanket for seating. In case of rain will be held at Piedmont Arts. Tickets available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org.
SATURDAY
July 10
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
MONDAY
July 12
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp for ages 8 plus at 2-5 p.m. SPCA - Dogs. Cost is $10 for members; $15 for non-members. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required based on CDC guidelines. Contact the Centre at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
» All Inclusive Kids Camp at Infinity Acres Ranch, Ridgeway, is at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. daily through July 16 for children 7-17. Cost is $150 week, including lunch and snack. Call 276-358-2378 or visit www.infinityacres.org.
» Summer Art Camp: Grades 3–5, is at 9 a.m.-noon daily through July 16 at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $80 for members; $90 for nonmembers. A reception and art show will at the end of each camp. Social distancing and masks are required. Register at PiemdontArts.org
TUESDAY
July 13
» Spencer-Penn Centre Passport Around the World summer camp series for ages 7-9 is at 2-5 p.m. on July 13, 20 and 27. The cost is $60 for members and $65 for non-members. All supplies provided. For information, call 276-957-5757.
WEDNESDAY
July 14
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp for ages 7-9 at 2-5 p.m. Lego Writing. Cost is $10 for members; $15 for non-members. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required based on CDC guidelines. Contact the Centre at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
July 15
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp for ages 8 plus at 2-5 p.m. Beginner Guitar Series. Seasonal Crafts. Cost is $25 for members; $35 for non-members. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required based on CDC guidelines. Contact the Centre at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
FRIDAY
July 16
» Matter of Balance free workshop series will be held at 10 a.m.-noon at Southern Area Agency on Aging, 204 Cleveland Ave., Martinsville. Current safety guidelines will be followed. For more information and to register, call Donna Allen Carter at 832-6442.
SATURDAY
July 17
» Citizen Firearms Safety Training class by the The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office will be in the sheriff’s office/4H Club shooting range at 223 Transfer Station Lane, Stuart. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, snacks and drinks. The classes will be outdoors, so dress accordingly. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Children from age 12 may participate in a class if they are registered with and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. The cost is $55 per person. Registration is due no more than a week before each class date by calling 276-694-3161. A criminal background check will be completed by the sheriff’s office on everyone who registers. For more information, call Sheriff Dan Smith, Lt. Rob Coleman or Sgt. David Haymore at 276-694-3161.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
MONDAY
July 19
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp for ages 8 plus at 2-5 p.m. Geology Rocks. Cost is $10 for members; $15 for non-members. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required based on CDC guidelines. Contact the Centre at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
TUESDAY
July 20
» Spencer-Penn Centre Passport Around the World summer camp series for ages 7-9 is at 2-5 p.m. on July 20 and 27. The cost is $60 for members and $65 for non-members. All supplies provided. For information, call 276-957-5757.
WEDNESDAY
July 21
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp for ages 8 plus at 2-5 p.m. Game Lab Part One. Cost is $20 for members; $25 for non-members. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required based on CDC guidelines. Contact the Centre at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
July 22
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp for ages 8 plus at 2-5 p.m. Beginner Guitar Series Continues. Cost in beginner series. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required based on CDC guidelines. Contact the Centre at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration is required by calling 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org Social distancing and masks required. Cost is $30 for a member, $35 for a nonmember.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
July 23
» Matter of Balance free workshop series will be held at 10 a.m.-noon at Southern Area Agency on Aging, 204 Cleveland Ave., Martinsville. Current safety guidelines will be followed. For more information and to register, call Donna Allen Carter at 832-6442.
SATURDAY
July 24
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
MONDAY
July 26
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp for ages 11 plus at 2-5 p.m. Chemistry. Cost is $10 for members; $15 for non-members. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required based on CDC guidelines. Contact the Centre at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
» Steam camp for grades 6-8 at 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day. Cost is $5 for members; $10 for non-members. Social distancing and masks are required. STEAM Camps are single-day camps for students in grades 6–8. Camps are held in partnership with New College Institute and are led by an art teacher and STEM teacher to combine the science, math and engineering principles of STEM learning with the creative design aspects of the arts. Students will work collaboratively to create a beautiful and functional design to display at the museum. Each camp will focus on different projects, so students can attend both camps, or just one. Advanced registration required. Sign up at Piedmont Arts or online at PiedmontArts.org
TUESDAY
July 27
» Spencer-Penn Centre Passport Around the World summer camp series for ages 7-9 is at 2-5 p.m. The cost is $60 for members and $65 for non-members. All supplies provided. For information, call 276-957-5757.
» Chix with stix is at 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Free to members/nonmembers pay $5 at the door. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve your spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org. Social distancing and masks are required.
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
July 28
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp for ages 8 plus at 2-5 p.m. Game Lab Part Two. Cost is included with part one. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required based on CDC guidelines. Contact the Centre at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
» Steam camp for grades 6-8 at 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day. Cost is $5 for members; $10 for non-members. Social distancing and masks are required. STEAM Camps are single-day camps for students in grades 6–8. Camps are held in partnership with New College Institute and are led by an art teacher and STEM teacher to combine the science, math and engineering principles of STEM learning with the creative design aspects of the arts. Students will work collaboratively to create a beautiful and functional design to display at the museum. Each camp will focus on different projects, so students can attend both camps, or just one. Advanced registration required. Sign up at Piedmont Arts or online at PiedmontArts.org
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
July 29
» Spencer-Penn Centre summer camp for ages 8 plus at 2-5 p.m. Beginner Guitar Series Continued. Cost is included in beginner series. Snacks will be provided for all students at 3 p.m. All supplies provided unless otherwise noted. Social distancing and other precautions will be required based on CDC guidelines. Contact the Centre at 276-957-5767 to register or for more information.
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
FRIDAY
July 30
» Matter of Balance free workshop series will be held at 10 a.m.-noon at Southern Area Agency on Aging, 204 Cleveland Ave., Martinsville. Current safety guidelines will be followed. For more information and to register, call Donna Allen Carter at 832-6442.
SATURDAY
July 31
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 4
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
Aug. 7
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 11
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
Aug. 14
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 18
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Aug. 19
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
Aug. 21
» Smith River Fest will be held at the Smith River Sports Complex from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.. This free, fun and family event focuses on the Smith River and Outdoor Recreation in Martinsville and Henry County. The festival will offer the Smith River Boat Race, Helgramite Hustle Mud Run, petting zoo by Infinity Acres, casting pond, rocking climbing wall, bounce houses, demo pool, live music and beer garden. Several new activities have been planned, including free river tubing, yoga by the river, massage station, trailside bike repair clinic, water gun battle station and magic by Joseph Young Illusionist.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge will hold their Blue Ridge Duck Race during the Smith River Fest. Proceeds raised will go to benefit Boys and Girls Club afterschool enrichment program. Duck adoptions begin June 12 online at www.blueridgeduckraces.com or through adoption papers. If your business or organization would like to sponsor this event, contact Adam Pace at 276-656-1171 or by email at abpace@bgcbr.org.
TUESDAY
Aug. 24
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 25
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Aug. 26
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
SATURDAY
Aug. 28
» Family Day at Piedmont Arts as part of celebration of their 60th anniversary. No fee. For information, visit PiedmontArts.org.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
TUESDAY
Aug. 31
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 1
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
Sept. 4
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 8
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
Sept. 11
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
TUESDAY
Sept. 14
» Patrick Henry County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart, with rides, animals, music, bingo, fair food, Demolition Derby and more. Gates open 5-5:30 p.m. For advertisers and exhibitors, the deadline to reserve your same booth is May 30. For more information, call Patty at 276-694-7718, Paula at 276-694-0287, B or Anna at 276-694-4124 or Sybil at 512-7168-0204.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 15
» Patrick Henry County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart, with rides, animals, music, bingo, fair food, Demolition Derby and more. Gates open 5-5:30 p.m. For advertisers and exhibitors, the deadline to reserve your same booth is May 30. For more information, call Patty at 276-694-7718, Paula at 276-694-0287, B or Anna at 276-694-4124 or Sybil at 512-7168-0204.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Sept. 16
» Patrick Henry County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart, with rides, animals, music, bingo, fair food, Demolition Derby and more. Gates open 5-5:30 p.m. For advertisers and exhibitors, the deadline to reserve your same booth is May 30. For more information, call Patty at 276-694-7718, Paula at 276-694-0287, B or Anna at 276-694-4124 or Sybil at 512-7168-0204.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
Sept. 17
» Patrick Henry County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart, with rides, animals, music, bingo, fair food, Demolition Derby and more. Gates open 5-5:30 p.m. For advertisers and exhibitors, the deadline to reserve your same booth is May 30. For more information, call Patty at 276-694-7718, Paula at 276-694-0287, B or Anna at 276-694-4124 or Sybil at 512-7168-0204.
SATURDAY
Sept. 18
» Patrick Henry County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart, with rides, animals, music, bingo, fair food, Demolition Derby and more. Gates open 5-5:30 p.m. For advertisers and exhibitors, the deadline to reserve your same booth is May 30. For more information, call Patty at 276-694-7718, Paula at 276-694-0287, B or Anna at 276-694-4124 or Sybil at 512-7168-0204.
» Citizen Firearms Safety Training class for women only by the The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office will be held in the sheriff’s office/4H Club shooting range at 223 Transfer Station Lane, Stuart. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, snacks and drinks. The classes will be held outdoors, so dress accordingly. These are primarily firearms safety classes, but they also will include instruction on marksmanship. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Children from age 12 may participate in a class if they are registered with and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Half of the 4-hour class will be discussion about concealed carry laws, justifiable use of deadly force, firearm safety rules and the fundamentals of marksmanship. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Registration is due no more than a week before each class date by calling the sheriff’s office at 276-694-3161. The cost is $55 per person. A criminal background check will be completed by the sheriff’s office on everyone who registers. For more information, call Sheriff Dan Smith, Lt. Rob Coleman or Sgt. David Haymore at 276-694-3161.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 22
» Henry County Fair held on grounds of Martinsville Speedway. For more information, contact Henry County Parks and Recreation office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at www.henrycountyvafair.com
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
» The Andy Burnette Trio, with special guest Jake Earles will perform on the Bassett Furniture Stage at the Henry County Fair, which will be at 5-10 p.m., Sept. 22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway. The $5 daily gate admission will include attendance at these shows. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
THURSDAY
Sept. 23
» Henry County Fair held on grounds of Martinsville Speedway. For more information, contact Henry County Parks and Recreation office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at www.henrycountyvafair.com
» Plastic Musik will perform on the Bassett Furniture Stage at the Henry County Fair, which will be at 5-10 p.m., Sept. 22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway. The $5 daily gate admission will include attendance at these shows. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
FRIDAY
Sept. 24
» Henry County Fair held on grounds of Martinsville Speedway. For more information, contact Henry County Parks and Recreation office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at www.henrycountyvafair.com
» Josh Shilling and Mountain Heart will perform on the Bassett Furniture Stage at the Henry County Fair, which will be at 3-11 p.m., Sept. 22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway. The $5 daily gate admission will include attendance at these shows. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
SATURDAY
Sept. 25
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» Henry County Fair at the Martinsville Speedway ends with the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 race at the Martinsville Speedway. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com
TUESDAY
Sept. 28
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 29
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market has its final Wednesday event at 7 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Sept. 30
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
FRIDAY
Oct. 8
»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a three-day festival at Pop's Farm, will take place on the Oct. 8-10 weekend! Reunion will bring many of your favorite bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's for something that looks and feels like Rooster Walk in all the right ways, but adds changing leaves, cooler temperatures and an eStay tuned for more details very soon.
SATURDAY
Oct. 9
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a three-day festival at Pop's Farm, will take place on the Oct. 8-10 weekend! Reunion will bring many of your favorite bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's for something that looks and feels like Rooster Walk in all the right ways, but adds changing leaves, cooler temperatures and an eStay tuned for more details very soon.
SUNDAY
Oct. 10
»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a three-day festival at Pop's Farm, will take place on the Oct. 8-10 weekend! Reunion will bring many of your favorite bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's for something that looks and feels like Rooster Walk in all the right ways, but adds changing leaves, cooler temperatures and an eStay tuned for more details very soon.
SATURDAY
Oct. 16
» Citizen Firearms Safety Training class by the The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office will be held in the sheriff’s office/4H Club shooting range at 223 Transfer Station Lane, Stuart. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, snacks and drinks. The classes will be held outdoors, so dress accordingly. These are primarily firearms safety classes, but they also will include instruction on marksmanship. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Children from age 12 may participate in a class if they are registered with and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Half of the 4-hour class will be discussion about concealed carry laws, justifiable use of deadly force, firearm safety rules and the fundamentals of marksmanship. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Registration is due no more than a week before each class date by calling the sheriff’s office at 276-694-3161. The cost is $55 per person. A criminal background check will be completed by the sheriff’s office on everyone who registers. For more information, call Sheriff Dan Smith, Lt. Rob Coleman or Sgt. David Haymore at 276-694-3161.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Oct. 21
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
Oct. 23
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
TUESDAY
Oct. 26
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
THURSDAY
Oct. 28
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
SATURDAY
Oct. 30
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
Nov. 5
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
Nov. 12
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be held on Saturdays at 7 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St., Martinsville through Nov. 20. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Nov. 18
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
Nov. 19
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
TUESDAY
Nov. 23
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
SATURDAY
Nov. 26
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be held on Saturdays at 7 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St., Martinsville through Nov. 20. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Dec. 16
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
TUESDAY
Dec. 21
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.