Martinsville-area events: March 14

WEDNESDAY

» GO Virginia Region 3 Notice of Virtual Public Meeting will be at 10 a.m. and open to the public. The council’s agenda packet will be available for review on March 12 on the GO Virginia Region 3 website (www.govirginia3.org). Interested parties should use the following link to access virtual Zoom meeting https://zoom.us/j/3390115898?pwd=YURxZDBPK0pkUUhUV3BmUWFuV0c0QT09. The password is 202011. Phone access is available by dialing 1-301-715-8592; the meeting ID is 339 011 5898; and the password is 202011. A time for public comments will be included in the meeting; and written public comments may be sent prior to 8:00 a.m. March 17 to the following email: bryan.david@virginia.edu