Martinsville-area events: March 15

» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.

SATURDAY

March 27

» Free drive-thru hot dog lunch is at 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (or while supplies last) at Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road.

» "Kitten Shower" will be at noon-4 p.m. at the SPCA of Henry County to collect donations from its Amazon Kitten Shower Wishlist at https://amzn.to/3ab5P95 and also to give away "goodie packets" with information about kittens as well as looking for families who can help take on litters of kittens.