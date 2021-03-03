Martinsville-area events: March 3

» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.

» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.

SATURDAY

March 27

» The SPCA of Henry County will have a "Kitten Shower" at noon-4 p.m. and will collect donations from its Amazon Kitten Shower Wishlist at https://amzn.to/3ab5P95 and also give away "goodie packets" with information about kittens as well as looking for families who can help take on litters of kittens.