Martinsville-area events: March 5

WEDNESDAY

March 17

» GO Virginia Region 3 Notice of Virtual Public Meeting will be held at 10 a.m., open to the public. The meeting is for the purpose of conducting the business of the Executive Committee as enabled by the actions of the Virginia General Assembly April 23, 2020 authorizing any state, local, regional or regulatory body or governing board to meet by electronic communication means without a quorum of the public body or any member of the governing board physically assembled at one location when the Governor has declared a state of emergency in accordance with § 44-146.17, The Executive Committee will receive reports from specific committees, staff, and invited guests, including review and amendment of the FY 21 Capacity-Building budget as needed, and may review and act on proposed or submitted project applications. The Region 3 Executive Committee may elect to go into Executive Session for discussion about the pending projects and submitted project applications, vendor contracts, and personnel matters. The Council’s agenda packet will be available for review on March 12 on the GO Virginia Region 3 website (www.govirginia3.org). Interested parties should use the following link to access virtual Zoom meeting https://zoom.us/j/3390115898?pwd=YURxZDBPK0pkUUhUV3BmUWFuV0c0QT09. The password is 202011. Phone access is available by dialing 1-301-715-8592; the meeting ID is 339 011 5898; and the password is 202011. A time for public comments will be included in the meeting; and written public comments may be sent prior to 8:00 a.m. March 17 to the following email: bryan.david@virginia.edu