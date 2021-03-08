Martinsville-area events: March 8 (print)

» Red Cross Blood Drive is at 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Martinsville Elks Lodge.

» Pay It Forward, a program to help small businesses through the Virginia 30-day Fund, is opening applications for entities in Martinsville and Henry County. If you need assistance applying or help with the required video, contact The Harvest Foundation at 276-403-5950.

» Martinsville Job Fair is at 9 a.m. to 2 pm. at 749 East Church St., Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-7088.

» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Seniors are invited to paint together in the classroom. Bring your own supplies. Nonmembers pay at the door. Social distancing and masks are required of all in-person classes. For information contact PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.