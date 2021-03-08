Martinsville-area events: March 8 (print)

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday’s edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com. </&h5>
TODAY
» Martinsville City School Board will meet at 6 p.m. in council chambers at the Martinsville City Municipal Building, 44 West Church St., Martinsville.
TUESDAY
» Martinsville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. for regular session at Albert Harris Elementary Cafeteria, 710 Smith St., Martinsville, with closed session to follow.
WEDNESDAY
» Martinsville City Council will have a closed session at 5:30 p.m. at the Martinsville Municipal Building.
» Henry County Electoral Board will meet at 1 p.m. in Room 3 of the Henry County Administration Building. For information, call 276-634-4697.
» Henry County Rezoning Public Hearings will be at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin meeting room of the County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville.
» Red Cross Blood Drive is at 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Martinsville Elks Lodge.
» Pay It Forward, a program to help small businesses through the Virginia 30-day Fund, is opening applications for entities in Martinsville and Henry County. If you need assistance applying or help with the required video, contact The Harvest Foundation at 276-403-5950.
» Martinsville Job Fair is at 9 a.m. to 2 pm. at 749 East Church St., Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-7088.
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Seniors are invited to paint together in the classroom. Bring your own supplies. Nonmembers pay at the door. Social distancing and masks are required of all in-person classes. For information contact PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Leadership Series: Communication: Connecting Through Conversation is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
THURSDAY
» Spring barn quilt class is at 1-4 p.m. at Piedmont Arts, with instructor Lisa Martin. Paint a 12-by-12-inch barn quilt. All supplies provided. Social distancing and masks required. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
» Opening reception for the American Watercolor Society 153rd Annual Exhibition and the Jane Iten Memorial Exhibition is at 5:30-7:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts. These exhibits will be on display starting Saturday through May 1. The reception is free and open to the public. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. Social distancing and masks are required. Limited Capacity. RSVP required by March 9 to 276-632-3221 or at PiedmontArts.org.
SATURDAY
» Ring-making class is at 12:30-3 p.m. at Piedmont Arts, with instructor Susan Pomposini. All supplies provided. Social distancing and masks required. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required.
» Craft show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bassett Moose Lodge. The show will include cloth baskets with appliqued designs, such as a beehive with bees and a map and symbols of Virginia.
SUNDAY, March 14
» Daylight Saving Time begins. Set your clocks forward at 2 a.m.
MONDAY, March 15
» The Patrick Henry Community College Board will meet at noon via Zoom. This is a public meeting, but the committee will not receive public comments. Information for joining the Zoom session will be posted on the PHCC website www.patrickhenry.edu.