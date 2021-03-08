Martinsville-area events: March 8

THURSDAY

» Lynwood Artists and Piedmont Arts are seeking entries for their annual exhibition, Expressions. Entries will be accepted at from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Entry is open to all artists living within a 100-mile radius of Martinsville, Virginia. Artwork submitted for entry must have been completed within the last three years. Work previously exhibited in Expressions is not eligible. Up to two pieces of art can be submitted per artist. Unlike a juried exhibition, Expressions is open-entry, and all submitted works in compliance with the entry rules are accepted. Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in seven categories, as well as purchase awards, the Lynwood Artists Award and Best In Show. This year’s exhibition will be judged by Amanda Honore Donley, owner of Rose Window Studio in Woolwine, Virginia. Before entering work, all artists should review the complete entry rules, available at Piedmont Arts and online at PiedmontArts.org/info/expressions.cfm. Expressions will be on display May 22 – July 16 at Piedmont Arts. Exhibit admission is free.