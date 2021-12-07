Martinsville-area events MASTER CALENDAR Tuesday, Dec. 8

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

COVID vaccine clinic for children ages 5-11: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Martinsville-Henry County Health Department, 295 Commonwealth Blvd., free. Registration is required.

THURSDAY

Horsepasture Ruritan Club's Christmas dinner: 6:30 p.m., club building. Each member is asked to bring a covered dish to complement the turkey casserole prepared.

Henry County School Board to meet: 6 p.m., followed by closed session, first floor, Summerlin Room, County Administration Building, Collinsville.

Printing Holiday Card for ages 2-5: 10:30-11 a.m.; 3:30-4 p.m.; $10; register at PiedmontsArts.org or 276-632-3221.