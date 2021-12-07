Martinsville-area events MASTER CALENDAR Tuesday, Dec. 8

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.
TODAY
COVID vaccine clinic for children ages 5-11: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Martinsville-Henry County Health Department, 295 Commonwealth Blvd., free. Registration is required.
THURSDAY
Horsepasture Ruritan Club's Christmas dinner: 6:30 p.m., club building. Each member is asked to bring a covered dish to complement the turkey casserole prepared.
Henry County School Board to meet: 6 p.m., followed by closed session, first floor, Summerlin Room, County Administration Building, Collinsville.
Printing Holiday Card for ages 2-5: 10:30-11 a.m.; 3:30-4 p.m.; $10; register at PiedmontsArts.org or 276-632-3221.
FRIDAY
"O. Henry Christmas" by TheatreWorks Community Players: 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre.
Fundraising auction for American Legion Post 42: 6 p.m., Horsepasture Ruritan Building.
SATURDAY
Monthly breakfast: 6-10 a.m., Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. All-you-can-eat: sausage, fried bologna, eggs, gravy, biscuits, apples, pancakes (buckwheat and regular), juice and coffee. $7.
Book sale: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., basement of the Martinsville Branch Library, 310 E. Church St., hosted by Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library.
"Up and Down These Roads: A Rural County in Transition" documentary: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Historic Star Theatre, Stuart.
Ridgeway Christmas Parade: 5 p.m. Saturday.
Jackpot Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club. $20 for 20 games, & other options. Concessions. Bring donations of unwrapped toy for Christmas Cheer of Patrick County for chance to win $150 in gift cards.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.
SUNDAY
"O. Henry Christmas" by TheatreWorks Community Players: 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre.
Christmas Music: 3 p.m., Martinsville Henry County Heritage Center and Museum.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY
Martinsville City School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.
TUESDAY
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rotary Field, 150 Woodland Drive, Stuart
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Knitters bring own supplies. $5. Register: 632-3221.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 15
Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.
THURSDAY, Dec. 16
MOPS (Mother of Preschoolers) first meeting: 10 a.m. to noon, Horsepasture Christian Church, 1146 Horsepasture-Price Road. Topic: Christmas-themed paint party. For more information: Casey Parnell at 276-734-6956 or casey.parnell91@gmail.com or Carole-Anne Penn at 276-692-5787 or carolepenn04@yahoo.com.
Blood drive: Noon-6 p.m., Martinsville Elks Lodge, 300 Fairy St. Ext.
FRIDAY, Dec. 17
"Red Truck" canvas-painting class: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, led by Debbie Culler. To register or for more information: AraratRuritanClub@gmail.com or call 276-229-6931
SATURDAY, Dec. 18
Food Bank: 9-11, First United Methodist Church's Uptown Ministry Center, 145 E. Main St., Martinsville. Meats and some produce available.
Blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren, 144 Mount Hermon Church Road, Bassett
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.
SUNDAY, Dec. 19
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Dec. 20
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., New College Institute, 191 Fayette St.
TUESDAY, Dec. 21
TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.
Henry County Board of Supervisors regular meeting: 3 p.m., Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 22
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Martinsville Elks Lodge, 300 Fairy St. Ext.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Knitters bring own supplies. $5. Register: 632-3221.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29
Free community meal, 5-5:45 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., Martinsville.
THURSDAY, Dec. 30
Blood drive: Noon-6 p.m., Martinsville Elks Lodge, 300 Fairy St. Ext.
Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church: 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Kingdom Point, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway.
SATURDAY, Jan. 1
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.
TUESDAY, Jan. 4
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Jan. 5
Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.
SATURDAY, March 5
Dancing for the Arts: 4 p.m., Martinsville High School Auditorium.