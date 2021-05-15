Martinsville-area events: May 15

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» Patrick Henry Community College virtual graduation ceremony will be at 10 a.m. and broadcast on PHCC’s Facebook Live. Because of the pandemic, this will be the same format as was used last spring.
» Suicide awareness car wash will be at 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at cost of $5 per car, conducted by the youth at First Baptist Church of Bassett. All money collected will go to suicide awareness programs.
» National Kids in the Park is at 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Fairy Stone State Park. At 2 p.m. C.S.I. Creek Scene Investigation at Shelton 3; at 4 p.m. Sandy Shorts, meet a ranger at the beach to make a Fairy Stone-shaped sand castle; 7:30 p.m., welcome campfire. Registration is required by signing up at the Visitor Center. Call 276-930-2424 or email Fairystone@dcr.virginia.gov or visit https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/stte-parks/besafe
» Pllein Air Fest is at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. near the Mayo River. This event is to promote community art. Visit the Bull Mountain Arts Faceboik page for more information or email bullmountainartspc@gamail.com
» Spring Derby begins at 4:30 p.m. at Rotary Field in Stuart. The band Remedy plays at 5-6:30 p.m.; Power Wheels is at 6:45 p.m. and Derby is at 7-7:30 p.m. Tickets at $10 for adults and $5 for children.
» Stuart’s Strawberry Festival is at 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Main Street in Stuart. Booth spaces are $25 for a 10-by-10- foot spot. Festival will be staged rain or shine. Wearing masks will be encouraged. To register, contact Billy Gammons or Susan Slate at 276-694-3811 or P.O. Box 422, Stuart, 2417.
» Free community breakfast is at 8-10 a.m. via takeout at First Presbyterian Church on Patrick Henry Avenue. Pick meals up under portico, located in back of church.
» Hamburger steak dinner is at 3:30-6 p.m. at the Bassett Volunteer Fire Department, with eat in or to-go plates available for $10 per plate. Menu consists of hamburger steak, fries, bakes beans, slaw and drink. Money Drawdown to follow at 6 p.m. All proceeds benefit the fire department.
» Canvas painting class is at 1 p.m. at Spencer Penn Centre. The cost is $20 for members, $25 for nonmembers. All supplies provided. Masks and social distancing required. Class size is limited. Register by calling the Centre at 276-957-5767.
» Basic contractor licensing class is at 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. The cost is $189. Registration is required by calling 276-656-0260 or contacting ph.augusoft.net.
» Magna Vista High School Horticulture Department's plant sale is at 9 a.m.-noon, ending today. For information call 276-956-2222. Masks and social distancing will be in place. 1.
» “Music on the Lawn” is at 1 p.m. at 1575 Chestnut Knob Road, Martinsville, to raise some money for the American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78. Music will be by the T.C. Carter Band, Smoov & A. Marth and Jamie (Flamez) Penn. Dress with be casual (no sagging pants), with masks and social distancing. Admission is $10 per person. Fish, chicken, sausage dogs, seasoned fries, drinks and more will be sold. Special VIP seating will honor veterans. Bring chairs, tents and coolers (but no grilling). Vendors are welcome. For more information, call 276-340-4895.
» Crawford & Power is performing at Pop's Farm, 675 Hobson Road, Martinsville. Sponsored by Rooster Walk. For information, contact http://www.roosterwalk.com or call 276-690-9255.
» Fire training public safety class on basic pump operator will be offered by the Henry County Department of Public Safety at its facility at 1024 DuPoint Road in Martinsville. Sign-ups are at vafire.csod.com. For more information, contact Kenny Shumate at kshumate@co.henry.va.us; Hamp Ingram at hingram@co.henry.va.us; or Suzie Helbert at shelbert@co.henry.va.us or call 276-634-4660.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
SUNDAY
» Landon Spradlin Memorial Music Festival, celebrating the life of the former spiritual leader and musician, is at 1-7 p.m. at 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Co., 209 Trade St., Danville. Free admission but donations for Landon’s family are welcomed/ Bring a chair. No outside alcohol allowed. Gypsy Whiskey Bourbon Q’ Food Truck will be available.
» Fundraiser auction for Bassett High School senior Xander Wilson's fight against Hodgkin's lymphoma will be at 2 p.m. (doors open at 1) at the Bassett Moose Lodge. Donations are being collected. Contact Sunday Wise at 276-224-0375 or email eventsbysunday@yahoo.com. There is a Facebook fundraiser "Xander's fight against Hodgkins Lymphoma."
» Fire training public safety class on basic pump operator will be offered by the Henry County Department of Public Safety at its facility at 1024 DuPoint Road in Martinsville. Sign-ups are at vafire.csod.com. For more information, contact Kenny Shumate at kshumate@co.henry.va.us; Hamp Ingram at hingram@co.henry.va.us; or Suzie Helbert at shelbert@co.henry.va.us or call 276-634-4660.
MONDAY
» Henry County Public Service Authority meets at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Room.
» Patrick Henry Community College Board will have its regular meeting at noon in the Hooker Exhibit Hall, Frith Economic Development Center and via Zoom. This is an open meeting, however the board will not receive public comments. To join the Zoom meeting, see information at www.patrickhenry.edu.
» Patrick Henry Community College Budget & Finance Committee will meet at 11:30 a.m. in Classroom 124 in the Frith Economic Development Center and electronically via Zoom. This is an open meeting, however the board will not receive public comments. To join Zoom meeting, see information at www.patrickhenry.edu.
» American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78 will have its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Post Home, 139 Creekside Drive, Martinsville. The executive board meets at 6.
TUESDAY
» Martinsville City Council will conduct a budget work session on the fiscal year 2021-22 budget at 6-9 p.m. in City Council chambers at the Martinsville Municipal Building.
» Yoga with Sheila Hubbard at Spencer Penn Centre is at 4 p.m. Tuesdays. The cost is $8 per session or $40/series of six. Students are asked to bring yoga mats and props. For information, call 276-957-5757.
» "Agents of Change: Female Activism in Virginia From Women's Suffrage" is the new exhibit through June 5 at the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Heritage Center and Museum. The museum is open 1-4 p.m. or by appointment Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low-cost Medicaid plans (children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, pregnancy Medicaid and health care for adults 19-64) for those who meet income requirements. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
WEDNESDAY
» Patrick Henry Community College will have a special meeting at noon via Zoom. Members of the public may witness the Board meeting by using Zoom. Information for joining the Zoom sessions will be posted at www.patrickhenry.edu This is an open meeting, but the board will not receive any comments.
» The Blue Ridge Regional Library Board of Trustees will meet at noon at the Martinsville Library. Public comments will be taken by emailing BRRL-Board@brrl.lib.va.us or calling 276-403-5430 by 11:30 a.m. the day of the meeting.
» Introduction to loom weaving is at 1-4 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center. For more information visit https//reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/appalachian-legacies.html or https://bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Free to members; nonmembers pay $5 at the door. Seniors are invited to paint in the Piedmont Arts classroom. They are self-guided and provided a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve a spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org Social distancing and masks are required.
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
» Continuing education for gas fitter is at 5-6 p.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Cost is $65. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low-cost Medicaid plans (children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, pregnancy Medicaid and health care for adults 19-64) for those who meet income requirements. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
» Continuing education for plumber is at 6-9 p.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Cost is $125. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.
FRIDAY
» Bassett High School graduation will be at 7 p.m. at the high school. The ceremony is not open to the general public. Attendance is by ticket only to adhere to the limits on attendance as required by COVID-19.
» Free community meal is by carry-out at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 36 Patrick Ave., Fieldale. Meals must be reserved by May 19 by calling 276-673-6355 and providing your name and number of meals requested.
» Piedmont Arts opening reception is at 6-8 p.m. in honor of Expressions 2021. The event is free to the public. Social distancing and masks required. RSVP by May 18 to 276-632-3221 or at PiedmontArts.org
SATURDAY
» Magna Vista High School graduation is at 9 a.m. at the high school. The ceremony is not open to the general public. Attendance is by ticket only to adhere to the limits on attendance as required by COVID-19.
» Fire training public safety class on leadership, "Framework for Success," will be offered by the Henry County Department of Public Safety at its facility at 1024 DuPoint Road in Martinsville. Sign-ups are at vafire.csod.com. For more information, contact Kenny Shumate at kshumate@co.henry.va.us; Hamp Ingram at hingram@co.henry.va.us; or Suzie Helbert at shelbert@co.henry.va.us or call 276-634-4660.
» Traditional Appalachian basket making is at 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Reynolds Homestead. For more information visit https//reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/appalachian-legacies.html or https://bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy
» Pottery: decorative storage jar is at 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center. For more information visit https//reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/appalachian-legacies.html or https://bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» Expressions will be on display through July 16 at Piedmont Arts. Exhibit admission is free.
SUNDAY
» Barn Quilt class with instructor Lauren Byron is at 1 p.m. at Spencer Penn Centre. Space will be limited because of social distancing. All supplies provided. Pricing based on size. Contact Centre at 276-957-5757 for more details and to register.
» Fire training public safety class on leadership, "Framework for Success," will be offered by the Henry County Department of Public Safety at its facility at 1024 DuPoint Road in Martinsville. Sign-ups are at vafire.csod.com. For more information, contact Kenny Shumate at kshumate@co.henry.va.us; Hamp Ingram at hingram@co.henry.va.us; or Suzie Helbert at shelbert@co.henry.va.us or call 276-634-4660.
» Traditional Appalachian basket making is at 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Reynolds Homestead. For more information visit https//reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/appalachian-legacies.html or https://bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy
» Pottery: decorative storage jar is at 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center. For more information visit https//reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/appalachian-legacies.html or https://bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy
TUESDAY
May 25
» Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» "Agents of Change: Female Activism in Virginia From Women's Suffrage" is the exhibit through June 5 at the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Heritage Center and Museum. The museum is open 1-4 p.m. or by appointment Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free.
» Yoga with Sheila Hubbard at Spencer Penn Centre is at 4 p.m. Tuesdays. The cost is $8 per session or $40/series of six. Students are asked to bring yoga mats and props. For information, call 276-957-5757.
» Chix with stix is at 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Free to members/nonmembers pay $5 at the door. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve your spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org. Social distancing and masks are required.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low-cost Medicaid plans (children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, pregnancy Medicaid and health care for adults 19-64) for those who meet income requirements. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
WEDNESDAY
May 26
» Rep. Morgan Griffith’s staff office hours will be at 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. in the conference room of the Patrick County Administration Building, 106 Rucker St. in Stuart. Staff members will be available to meet with constituents and discuss issues. For questions, call 276-525-1405.
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Free to members; nonmembers pay $5 at the door. Seniors are invited to paint in the Piedmont Arts classroom. They are self-guided and provided a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve a spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org Social distancing and masks are required.
» Leadership Series: Emotional Intelligence For Managers is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
May 27
» Continuing education for HVAC technician is at 6-9 p.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Cost is $125. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration is required by calling 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org Social distancing and masks required. Cost is $30 member/$35 for nonmember.
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
FRIDAY
May 28
» Moe.morial Day, a Rooster Walk family gathering for two nights at Pops Farm, 675 Hobson Road, Martinsville, features two nights of MOE. Not a pod show, but a socially distanced show. Seven bands with on-site camping. All ages require tickets. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 9 at Moe.morial Tickets. For more information, http://www.roosterwalk.com or call 276-690-9255.
SATURDAY
May 29
» Moe.morial Day, a Rooster Walk family gathering for two nights at Pops Farm, 675 Hobson Road, Martinsville, features two nights of MOE. Not a pod show, but a socially distanced show. Seven bands with on-site camping. All ages require tickets. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 9 at Moe.morial Tickets. For more information, http://www.roosterwalk.com or call 276-690-9255.
» Traditional Appalachian basket making is at 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Reynolds Homestead. For more information visit https//reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/appalachian-legacies.html or https://bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy
» Pottery: decorative storage jar is at 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center. For more information visit https//reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/appalachian-legacies.html or https://bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
SUNDAY
May 30
» Patrick Henry County Fair deadline is today for advertisers and exhibitors, to reserve same booth. The fair is Sept. 14-18. For more information, call Patty at 276-694-7718, Paula at 276-694-0287, B or Anna at 276-694-4124 or Sybil at 512-7168-0204.
» Traditional Appalachian basket making is at 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Reynolds Homestead. For more information visit https//reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/appalachian-legacies.html or https://bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy
» Pottery: decorative storage jar is at 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center. For more information visit https//reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/appalachian-legacies.html or https://bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy
MONDAY
May 31
» Memorial Day is celebrated. Banks and government offices will be closed.
TUESDAY
» Yoga with Sheila Hubbard is at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at Spencer Penn Centre . The cost is $8 per session or $40/series of six. Students are asked to bring yoga mats and props. For information, call 276-957-5757.
June 1
» "Agents of Change: Female Activism in Virginia From Women's Suffrage" is the exhibit through June 5 at the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Heritage Center and Museum. The museum is open 1-4 p.m. or by appointment Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free.
WEDNESDAY
June 2
» Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Heritage Center and Museum is open 1-4 p.m. or by appointment Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. New exhibit is Agents of Change: Female Activism in Virginia From Women's Suffrage to Today through June 5.
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Free to members; nonmembers pay $5 at the door. Seniors are invited to paint in the Piedmont Arts classroom. They are self-guided and provided a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve a spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org Social distancing and masks are required.
THURSDAY
June 3
» Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Heritage Center and Museum is open 1-4 p.m. or by appointment Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. New exhibit is Agents of Change: Female Activism in Virginia From Women's Suffrage to Today through June 5.
FRIDAY
June 4
» "Agents of Change: Female Activism in Virginia From Women's Suffrage" is the exhibit through June 5 at the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Heritage Center and Museum. The museum is open 1-4 p.m. or by appointment Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free.
SATURDAY
June 5
» Dan River Basin Association late spring paddle will be at 9 a.m. on Philpott Lake, at the Twin Ridge Recreation Area in Henry. This is a 3.4-mile round-trip paddle. Outings and meetings of the DRBA are open to the public without charge. For information, visit www.danriver.org For more information about the outing, contact trip coordinator Robin David at robindavis0724@gmail.com or call 540-420-8028.
» Bingo events to raise money for the Fieldale Volunteer Fire Department: Scentsy Bingo is at 2-4 p.m. and Thirty-One Bingo at 5-8 p.m. at 500 Field Ave., Fieldale. Scentsy Bingo doors open at 1 p.m. Bring items to support the SPCA to receive an extra coverall. The Thirty-One Bingo doors will open at 5 p.m. Cost to play is $20 for adults and $10 for 20 games for students with paying adults.
» One Last Ride for Bird, to honor the late Ricky "Big Bird" Holcomb, will be at 1 p.m., with registration at 9 a.m.-noon, at his old shop, 6537 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway. Cost to participate is a $10 donation, which covers the band, food and door prizes. There will be an auction. All makes and models of bikes and cars are welcome.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» Miss Henry County Fair Pageant will be at the Henry County Recreation Center, 395 John Redd Blvd., Collinsville. There are nine categories of competition. No time has been released. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com
MONDAY
June 7
» Animal Adventure Summer Camp at Infinity Acres Ranch, Ridgeway, for boys and girls, ages 6-17, is at 9 a.m.-1 p.m. daily through June 10. Call to reserve space at 276-358-2378 or visit www.InfinityAcres.org.
TUESDAY
June 8
» Yoga with Sheila Hubbard is at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at Spencer Penn Centre . The cost is $8 per session or $40/series of six. Students are asked to bring yoga mats and props. For information, call 276-957-5757.
» Chix with stix is at 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Free to members/nonmembers pay $5 at the door. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve your spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org. Social distancing and masks are required.
WEDNESDAY
June 9
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Free to members; nonmembers pay $5 at the door. Seniors are invited to paint in the Piedmont Arts classroom. They are self-guided and provided a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve a spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org. Social distancing and masks are required.
» Leadership Series: Mixing Four Generations in the Workplace is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
THURSDAY
June 10
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration is required by calling 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org Social distancing and masks required. Cost is $30 member/$35 nonmember.
FRIDAY
June 11
» Piedmont Arts' 60th Anniversary Jubilee is at 7 p.m. in the museum's galleries and outside on the front patio. Semiformal attire suggested. General Admission is $60. Tickets are available at PiedmontArts.org.
SATURDAY
June 12
» Summerwind Festival is at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Spencer Penn Centre. Free admission. Vendors will be set up indoors and outdoors. There will be a cruise-in and food trucks. Interested vendors should contact the center at spencerpenn04@gmail.com or call 276-057-0757. CDC guidelines will be followed
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» Duck Adoption begins for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge Duck Race, which is Aug. 21, during the Smith River Fest. Proceeds raised will go to benefit afterschool enrichment program. Adopt a duck at www.blueridgeduckraces.com or through adoption papers. If your business or organization would like to sponsor this event, contact Adam Pace at 276-656-1171 or by email at abpace@bgcbr.org.
MONDAY
June 14
» Summer Art Camp: Grades K–2 is at 9 a.m.-noon through June 18. Camp is $80 for members; $90 for nonmembers. Social distancing and masks are required. Advanced registration required. Sign up at Piedmont Arts or at PiemdontArts.org
TUESDAY
June 15
» Yoga with Sheila Hubbard is at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at Spencer Penn Centre. The cost is $8 per session or $40/series of six. Students are asked to bring yoga mats and props. For information, call 276-957-5757.
WEDNESDAY
June 16
THURSDAY
June 17
FRIDAY
June 18
SATURDAY
June 19
» Bassett fire department Tim Gilbert Memorial Golf Tournament is at 1 p.m. shotgun start at Forest Park Country Club. For more information or to register a team, contact, Bryan Ferguson at 276-226-0542; Jordan France at 276-358-2909; or Wesley Haynes at 276-252-8766.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
MONDAY
June 21
» All Inclusive Kids Camp at Infinity Acres Ranch, Ridgeway, for boys and girls ages 7-17, at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. daily through June 25. Cost is $150. Call to reserve space at 276-358-2378 or visit www.InfinityAcres.org. Includes lunch and snack.
TUESDAY
June 22
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Yoga with Sheila Hubbard is at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at Spencer Penn Centre. The cost is $8 per session or $40/series of six. Students are asked to bring yoga mats and props. For information, call 276-957-5757.
» Piedmont Arts' 60th anniversary luncheon is at noon for the museum gallery. There will be speakers on the history of Piedmont Arts. Tickets are available at PiedmontArts.org.
WEDNESDAY
June 23
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Free to members; nonmembers pay $5 at the door. Seniors are invited to paint in the Piedmont Arts classroom. They are self-guided and provided a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve a spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org Social distancing and masks are required.
» Leadership Series: Mixing Four Generations in the Workplace is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
THURSDAY
June 24
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration is required by calling 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org Social distancing and masks required. Cost is $30 for a member, $35 for a nonmember.
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
June 26
» Fire training public Safety class on Rural Water Supply offered by The Henry County Department of Public Safety, Public Safety Facility, 1024 DuPoint Road, Martinsville. Sign ups are at Cornerstone (vafire.csod.com) For more information, contact Kenny Shumate at kshumate@co.henry.va.us; Hamp Ingram at hingram@co.henry.va.us; or Suzie Helbert at shelbert@co.henry.va.us or call 276-634-4660.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be on Saturdays at 7 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St., Martinsville through Nov. 20. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
SUNDAY
June 27
» Fire training public Safety class on Rural Water Supply offered by The Henry County Department of Public Safety, Public Safety Facility, 1024 DuPoint Road, Martinsville. Sign ups are at Cornerstone (vafire.csod.com) For more information, contact Kenny Shumate at kshumate@co.henry.va.us; Hamp Ingram at hingram@co.henry.va.us; or Suzie Helbert at shelbert@co.henry.va.us or call 276-634-4660.
TUESDAY
June 29
» Yoga with Sheila Hubbard is at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at Spencer Penn Centre. The cost is $8 per session or $40/series of six. Students are asked to bring yoga mats and props. For information, call 276-957-5757.
» Clyde Hooker Awards presentation is at 5:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Free admission.
» Chix with stix is at 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Free to members/nonmembers pay $5 at the door. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve your spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org. Social distancing and masks are required.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
June 30
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Free to members; nonmembers pay $5 at the door. Seniors are invited to paint in the Piedmont Arts classroom. They are self-guided and provided a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve a spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org Social distancing and masks are required.
SATURDAY
July 3
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
MONDAY
July 5
» Independence Day legal holiday will be celebrated. Government offices and banks will be closed.
TUESDAY
July 6
» Chix with stix is at 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Free to members/nonmembers pay $5 at the door. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve your spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org. Social distancing and masks are required.
WEDNESDAY
July 7
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
July 8
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration is required by calling 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org Social distancing and masks required. Cost is $30 for a member, $35 for a nonmember.
FRIDAY
July 9
» Franks + Dranks at Gravely-Lester Gardens at 6 p.m. General admission is $20. Guests will be treated to food and lemonade free of charge, but should bring cash for the bar and a lawn chair or blanket for seating. In case of rain will be held at Piedmont Arts. Tickets available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org.
SATURDAY
July 10
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
MONDAY
July 12
» All Inclusive Kids Camp at Infinity Acres Ranch, Ridgeway, is at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. daily through July 16 for children 7-17. Cost is $150 week, including lunch and snack. Call 276-358-2378 or visit www.infinityacres.org.
» Summer Art Camp: Grades 3–5, is at 9 a.m.-noon daily through July 16 at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $80 for members; $90 for nonmembers. A reception and art show will at the end of each camp. Social distancing and masks are required. Register at PiemdontArts.org
TUESDAY
July 13
WEDNESDAY
July 14
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
July 15
FRIDAY
July 16
SATURDAY
July 17
» Citizen Firearms Safety Training class by the The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office will be in the sheriff’s office/4H Club shooting range at 223 Transfer Station Lane, Stuart. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, snacks and drinks. The classes will be outdoors, so dress accordingly. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Children from age 12 may participate in a class if they are registered with and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. The cost is $55 per person. Registration is due no more than a week before each class date by calling 276-694-3161. A criminal background check will be completed by the sheriff’s office on everyone who registers. For more information, call Sheriff Dan Smith, Lt. Rob Coleman or Sgt. David Haymore at 276-694-3161.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
WEDNESDAY
July 21
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
July 22
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration is required by calling 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org Social distancing and masks required. Cost is $30 for a member, $35 for a nonmember.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
July 24
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
MONDAY
July 26
» Steam camp for grades 6-8 at 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day. Cost is $5 for members; $10 for non-members. Social distancing and masks are required. STEAM Camps are single-day camps for students in grades 6–8. Camps are held in partnership with New College Institute and are led by an art teacher and STEM teacher to combine the science, math and engineering principles of STEM learning with the creative design aspects of the arts. Students will work collaboratively to create a beautiful and functional design to display at the museum. Each camp will focus on different projects, so students can attend both camps, or just one. Advanced registration required. Sign up at Piedmont Arts or online at PiedmontArts.org
TUESDAY
July 27
» Chix with stix is at 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Free to members/nonmembers pay $5 at the door. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve your spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org. Social distancing and masks are required.
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
July 28
» Steam camp for grades 6-8 at 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day. Cost is $5 for members; $10 for non-members. Social distancing and masks are required. STEAM Camps are single-day camps for students in grades 6–8. Camps are held in partnership with New College Institute and are led by an art teacher and STEM teacher to combine the science, math and engineering principles of STEM learning with the creative design aspects of the arts. Students will work collaboratively to create a beautiful and functional design to display at the museum. Each camp will focus on different projects, so students can attend both camps, or just one. Advanced registration required. Sign up at Piedmont Arts or online at PiedmontArts.org
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
July 29
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
SATURDAY
July 31
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 4
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
Aug. 7
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 11
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
Aug. 14
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 18
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Aug. 19
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
Aug. 21
» Smith River Fest will be held at the Smith River Sports Complex from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.. This free, fun and family event focuses on the Smith River and Outdoor Recreation in Martinsville and Henry County. The festival will offer the Smith River Boat Race, Helgramite Hustle Mud Run, petting zoo by Infinity Acres, casting pond, rocking climbing wall, bounce houses, demo pool, live music and beer garden. Several new activities have been planned, including free river tubing, yoga by the river, massage station, trailside bike repair clinic, water gun battle station and magic by Joseph Young Illusionist.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge will hold their Blue Ridge Duck Race during the Smith River Fest. Proceeds raised will go to benefit Boys and Girls Club afterschool enrichment program. Duck adoptions begin June 12 online at www.blueridgeduckraces.com or through adoption papers. If your business or organization would like to sponsor this event, contact Adam Pace at 276-656-1171 or by email at abpace@bgcbr.org.
TUESDAY
Aug. 24
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 25
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Aug. 26
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
SATURDAY
Aug. 28
» Family Day at Piedmont Arts as part of celebration of their 60th anniversary. No fee. For information, visit PiedmontArts.org.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
TUESDAY
Aug. 31
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 1
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
Sept. 4
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 8
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
Sept. 11
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
TUESDAY
Sept. 14
» Patrick Henry County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart, with rides, animals, music, bingo, fair food, Demolition Derby and more. Gates open 5-5:30 p.m. For advertisers and exhibitors, the deadline to reserve your same booth is May 30. For more information, call Patty at 276-694-7718, Paula at 276-694-0287, B or Anna at 276-694-4124 or Sybil at 512-7168-0204.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 15
» Patrick Henry County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart, with rides, animals, music, bingo, fair food, Demolition Derby and more. Gates open 5-5:30 p.m. For advertisers and exhibitors, the deadline to reserve your same booth is May 30. For more information, call Patty at 276-694-7718, Paula at 276-694-0287, B or Anna at 276-694-4124 or Sybil at 512-7168-0204.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Sept. 16
» Patrick Henry County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart, with rides, animals, music, bingo, fair food, Demolition Derby and more. Gates open 5-5:30 p.m. For advertisers and exhibitors, the deadline to reserve your same booth is May 30. For more information, call Patty at 276-694-7718, Paula at 276-694-0287, B or Anna at 276-694-4124 or Sybil at 512-7168-0204.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
Sept. 17
» Patrick Henry County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart, with rides, animals, music, bingo, fair food, Demolition Derby and more. Gates open 5-5:30 p.m. For advertisers and exhibitors, the deadline to reserve your same booth is May 30. For more information, call Patty at 276-694-7718, Paula at 276-694-0287, B or Anna at 276-694-4124 or Sybil at 512-7168-0204.
SATURDAY
Sept. 18
» Patrick Henry County Fair, Rotary Field, Woodlawn Street, Stuart, with rides, animals, music, bingo, fair food, Demolition Derby and more. Gates open 5-5:30 p.m. For advertisers and exhibitors, the deadline to reserve your same booth is May 30. For more information, call Patty at 276-694-7718, Paula at 276-694-0287, B or Anna at 276-694-4124 or Sybil at 512-7168-0204.
» Citizen Firearms Safety Training class for women only by the The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office will be held in the sheriff’s office/4H Club shooting range at 223 Transfer Station Lane, Stuart. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, snacks and drinks. The classes will be held outdoors, so dress accordingly. These are primarily firearms safety classes, but they also will include instruction on marksmanship. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Children from age 12 may participate in a class if they are registered with and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Half of the 4-hour class will be discussion about concealed carry laws, justifiable use of deadly force, firearm safety rules and the fundamentals of marksmanship. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Registration is due no more than a week before each class date by calling the sheriff’s office at 276-694-3161. The cost is $55 per person. A criminal background check will be completed by the sheriff’s office on everyone who registers. For more information, call Sheriff Dan Smith, Lt. Rob Coleman or Sgt. David Haymore at 276-694-3161.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 22
» Henry County Fair held on grounds of Martinsville Speedway. For more information, contact Henry County Parks and Recreation office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at www.henrycountyvafair.com
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
» The Andy Burnette Trio, with special guest Jake Earles will perform on the Bassett Furniture Stage at the Henry County Fair, which will be at 5-10 p.m., Sept. 22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway. The $5 daily gate admission will include attendance at these shows. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
THURSDAY
Sept. 23
» Henry County Fair held on grounds of Martinsville Speedway. For more information, contact Henry County Parks and Recreation office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at www.henrycountyvafair.com
» Plastic Musik will perform on the Bassett Furniture Stage at the Henry County Fair, which will be at 5-10 p.m., Sept. 22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway. The $5 daily gate admission will include attendance at these shows. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
FRIDAY
Sept. 24
» Henry County Fair held on grounds of Martinsville Speedway. For more information, contact Henry County Parks and Recreation office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at www.henrycountyvafair.com
» Josh Shilling and Mountain Heart will perform on the Bassett Furniture Stage at the Henry County Fair, which will be at 3-11 p.m., Sept. 22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway. The $5 daily gate admission will include attendance at these shows. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
SATURDAY
Sept. 25
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» Henry County Fair at the Martinsville Speedway ends with the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 race at the Martinsville Speedway. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com
TUESDAY
Sept. 28
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 29
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market has its final Wednesday event at 7 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Sept. 30
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
FRIDAY
Oct. 8
»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a three-day festival at Pop's Farm, will take place on the Oct. 8-10 weekend! Reunion will bring many of your favorite bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's for something that looks and feels like Rooster Walk in all the right ways, but adds changing leaves, cooler temperatures and an eStay tuned for more details very soon.
SATURDAY
Oct. 9
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a three-day festival at Pop's Farm, will take place on the Oct. 8-10 weekend! Reunion will bring many of your favorite bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's for something that looks and feels like Rooster Walk in all the right ways, but adds changing leaves, cooler temperatures and an eStay tuned for more details very soon.
SUNDAY
Oct. 10
»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a three-day festival at Pop's Farm, will take place on the Oct. 8-10 weekend! Reunion will bring many of your favorite bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's for something that looks and feels like Rooster Walk in all the right ways, but adds changing leaves, cooler temperatures and an eStay tuned for more details very soon.
SATURDAY
Oct. 16
» Citizen Firearms Safety Training class by the The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office will be held in the sheriff’s office/4H Club shooting range at 223 Transfer Station Lane, Stuart. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, snacks and drinks. The classes will be held outdoors, so dress accordingly. These are primarily firearms safety classes, but they also will include instruction on marksmanship. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Children from age 12 may participate in a class if they are registered with and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Half of the 4-hour class will be discussion about concealed carry laws, justifiable use of deadly force, firearm safety rules and the fundamentals of marksmanship. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Registration is due no more than a week before each class date by calling the sheriff’s office at 276-694-3161. The cost is $55 per person. A criminal background check will be completed by the sheriff’s office on everyone who registers. For more information, call Sheriff Dan Smith, Lt. Rob Coleman or Sgt. David Haymore at 276-694-3161.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Oct. 21
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
Oct. 23
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
TUESDAY
Oct. 26
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
THURSDAY
Oct. 28
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
SATURDAY
Oct. 30
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
Nov. 5
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
Nov. 12
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be held on Saturdays at 7 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St., Martinsville through Nov. 20. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Nov. 18
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
Nov. 19
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
TUESDAY
Nov. 23
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
SATURDAY
Nov. 26
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be held on Saturdays at 7 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St., Martinsville through Nov. 20. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Dec. 16
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
TUESDAY
Dec. 21
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.