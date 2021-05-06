Martinsville-area events: May 6

FRIDAY

Sept. 17

SATURDAY

Sept. 18

» Citizen Firearms Safety Training class for women only by the The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office will be held in the sheriff’s office/4H Club shooting range at 223 Transfer Station Lane, Stuart. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, snacks and drinks. The classes will be held outdoors, so dress accordingly. These are primarily firearms safety classes, but they also will include instruction on marksmanship. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Children from age 12 may participate in a class if they are registered with and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Half of the 4-hour class will be discussion about concealed carry laws, justifiable use of deadly force, firearm safety rules and the fundamentals of marksmanship. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Registration is due no more than a week before each class date by calling the sheriff’s office at 276-694-3161. The cost is $55 per person. A criminal background check will be completed by the sheriff’s office on everyone who registers. For more information, call Sheriff Dan Smith, Lt. Rob Coleman or Sgt. David Haymore at 276-694-3161.