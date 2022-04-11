Martinsville-area events Monday, April 11

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

The Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library: 10:30 a.m., Martinsville Branch Library, 310 E. Church St.

TOPS VA 0172 Martinsville: 4:30-5:30 p.m. weigh in; meeting 5:30 p.m., McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Room 115 in basement; first meeting is free.

AA Big Book Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd., open meeting.

TUESDAY

Horsepasture Ruritan Club board of directors: 6 p.m., meet at club.

Giveaway of supplies for babies and toddlers: 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. at Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services, for their clients.

Laser cutter class: 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays thru May 3 at P&HCC; register at ph.augusoft.net or 656-5461.

Horsepasture District Community Meeting: 6-7:30 p.m., Horsepasture Ruritan Building, with District Supervisor Debra Buchanan, County Administrator Tim Hall, Sheriff Lane Perry & VDOT Resident Engineer Lisa Hughes.

Microsoft Excel 2016: 5:30-8:30 p.m.; April 12-26; $75; register at ph.augusoft.net or 656-0260; P&HCC. Live on line-instructor led.

Management Bootcamp 2.0: 9 a.m. to noon; in person or virtual; Communication; $89; register at ph.augusoft.net or call 656-0260, P&HCC.

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

Program: 11 a.m., Bassett Historical Center, Debbie Youngman will talk about her book “Laughter in the Library” and share stories about her career as a librarian.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY

Horsepasture Ruritan club dinner meeting: 6:30 p.m. Special guests will be scholarship winners from Magna Vista High School from 2022-2023 and their parents.

Wee Create: 3:30-5 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Crafts for ages 2-5. $10. Register: 632-3221 or bjohnson@piedmontarts.org.

FRIDAY

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8; for questions, call 732-5398.

AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY

Country Breakfast: 6:30-10 a.m., Fairystone Volunteer Fire Dept., 6687 Fairystone Park Hwy. $8 ($4 child eat-in). Call 930-2113 to order.

Easter egg hunt: 10 a.m., Basset Moose Lodge, 62 Spring Garden Lane. Easter Bunny, bike giveaways, toys. Free. Auction begins at 2 p.m.

Kappa Community Cookout: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Refuge Temple Church, 214 Clearview Drive. Free food; healthcare and mental health professionals providing information; Easter egg hunt; $250 cash giveaway. Host: Martinsville Chapter Kappa Alpha Psi.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY

Easter is celebrated.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, April 18

AA Big Book Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd., open meeting.

TUESDAY, April 19

Job Fair: 2-6 p.m., Patrick County site of Patrick & Henry Community College, hosted by Patrick County Chamber of Commerce.

FRIDAY, April 22

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with The Hard Times Band; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8; 732-5398.

AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, April 23

DRBA rain barrel workshop: (Dan River Basin Association) 9:30-11:30 a.m.; Pickle & Ash Restaurant, Jeb Stuart Highway, Stuart; $50. If you visit Pickle & Ash Restaurant and ask about the workshop, you can register for only $20; drba.nc@danriver.org

Marker dedication: 2 p.m., Griffith Valley in Woolwine, for Revolutionary War patriot William McAlexander, by Patrick Henry DAR Chapter.

Grapes & Grains wine and brandy tasting: 6:30-10 p.m. at Virginia Museum of Natural History; heavy hors d’oeuvres and silent auction; dress is safari chic or dressy casual; $50 per person; tickets can be purchased online at the VMNH box office. Table sponsorships can be purchased on line or via check ranging from $600 to $5,000. For more information, contact Charlotte Harter.

Action photography: 9 a.m.-noon, P&HCC; Rick Dawson, instructor. Register: 656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net.

11th Annual Pig Cookin’ Competition: 10 a.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.

Earth Day Family Day: 11 a.m., Gravely-Lester Garden, free.

Music in the Box, Violet Bell featuring Lizzy Ross and Omar Ruiz-Lopez: Saturday, April 23, at the Black Box Theatre; music at 7:30 p.m., with VIP reception preceding. Tickets to music: $10 at twcp.net or at the door.

Martinsville High School Prom:

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, April 24

“Restorations of the Garden Club of Virginia:” 3 p.m., Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum (former county courthouse). Sue Rosser will present the program.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, April 25

AA Big Book Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd., open meeting.

TOPS VA 0172 Martinsville: 4:30-5:30 p.m. weigh in; meeting 5:30 p.m., McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Room 115 in basement; first meeting is free.

Feeding Southwest Virginia Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, YMCA. fresh, affordable food; accepts debit, credit and SNAP/EBT payments.

TUESDAY, April 26

Painting field of sunflowers: 6-8 p.m. with Kimberly Boyd in Studio 107 in Uptown Martinsville; text FLOWERS to 618-0617 to pre-register.

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, April 27

Administrative professionals day luncheon: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., P&HCC Frith Exhibit Hall; must register by April 13 for early bird discount of $75; deadline to register is April 22, cost of $99; pre-registration is at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. Keynote speaker will be Bonnylee Witt. Event includes raffle of donated door prizes and special recognitions.

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8; 732-5398.

Diversity, equity and inclusion forum: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. P&HCC in Frith Exhibit Hall; $100, pre-registration required at ph.augosoft.net or 276-656-0260

“Sounds of the Stage—A Broadway Revue:” 5:30 p.m., dinner; 7:30 p.m., show, Bassett High School. Show $5; with dinner as well, $15. Tickets at our.show/bhssounds.

After Jack performs: 6 p.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden. $20; includes sandwiches and drinks. PiedmontArts.org.

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; April 29, 30, May 1; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

Garden Party featuring After Jack: 6 p.m., Gravel-Lester Garden. “Hot folk” music from the Blue Ridge Mountains. $20, PiedmontArts.org. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. No outside food or drinks.

AA 12 & 12 Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

Patrick County Master Gardeners Plant Sale: 8 a.m. to noon, Rotary Building, Stuart.

Drug take-back: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Martinsville Fire Department. Bring expired and unneeded prescription drugs to dispose of safely.

TheatreWorks’ Community Players’ “Piano Bar:” 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre; $10, www.twcp.net.

Action photography: 9 a.m.-noon; P&HCC; Rick Dawson will show you how to capture the action; pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email

Mavahi Class of 1971 50th Reunion: Chatmoss Country Club. Stan Wright, 757-871-9861; 902 Childress Drive, Martinsville.

Fifth Annual Patrick County Farm Bureau Ag Expo: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Patrick County Fairgrounds, 420 Woodland Drive, Stuart. Check-in 7:30 a.m.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, May 1

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 2

AA Big Book Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd., open meeting.

TUESDAY, May 3

Business appreciation month: Four sessions with P&HCC partnering with Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce and Soular Development. Each session is offered online or in person; entire session $255 or $75 individual session; May 3, 9 a.m.-noon-transformational leadership/the great resignation is your greatest opportunity; Tuesday, May 10, 9 a.m.-noon-Kotter’s Theory of organizational change management; Tuesday, May 17 from 9 a.m.-noon, diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility is work, but it is worth it; Tuesday, May 24, 9 a.m.-noon, what great bosses know and do; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

WEDNESDAY, May 4

Martinsville Teacher of the Year

THURSDAY, May 5

Henry County School Board: 6 p.m., Henry County Administration Building.

Art at Happy Hour: 5-7 p.m., Piedmont Arts, free admission; a self guided tour of the Museum’s current exhibits. RSVP by May 4 to 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

FRIDAY, May 6

Music in the Box, Julianna McDowell: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, at the Black Box Theatre. $10 at twcp.net or at the door.

AA 12 & 12 Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, May 7

Sovah Super Run 5K & 8K: Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

MONDAY, May 9

Martinsville School Board:

TUESDAY, May 10

Kotter’s Theory of organizational change management: 9 a.m.-noon, P&HCC, pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Management Bootcamp 2.0: 9 a.m.-noon; Cultivating Accountability; in person or virtual; $89; register at ph.augusoft.net or call 656-0260, P&HCC.

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

THURSDAY, May 12

Big M ceremony:

FRIDAY, May 13

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; May 13, 14, 15; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

SATURDAY, May 14

P&HCC graduation: 10 a.m. at Patrick & Henry Community College.

Expressions 2022 entries: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Entry rules at

Basic contractor licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., P&HCC. Statutes and regulations governing contractor licensing in Virginia for first-time applicants for a Class C, B or A license. $189. Register: ph.augosoft.net or 276-656-0260.

TUESDAY, May 17

Diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility is work, but it is worth it: 9 a.m.-noon; P&HCC; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

SATURDAY, May 21

MHS graduation

TUESDAY, May 24

What great bosses know and do; 9 a.m.-noon, P&HCC, pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

WEDNESDAY, May 25

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671. Also Sept. 28.

FRIDAY, May 27

Magna Vista High School graduation: 7 p.m., MVHS.

SATURDAY, May 28

Bassett High School graduation: 9 a.m., BHS.

TUESDAY, May 31

Introduction to Microsoft Office 2016 Suite: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; May 31-June 21; $175; pre-registration required ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-0260; P&HCC. All courses are live on-line instructor led.

FRIDAY, June 3

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; June 3, 4, 5; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email

THURSDAY, June 9

Henry County School Board meeting: 9 a.m., Henry County Administration Building.

MONDAY, June 13

Stem enrichment program: June 13-July, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; P&HCC. For more information, contact Amy Reed at areed@partickhenry.edu or 276-656-5461; to register visit https://bit.ly/STEMAchievers.

WEDNESDAY, June 18

Don’t Count Me Out Annual Basketball Tournament: Martinsville Middle School.

WEDNESDAY, June 29

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

MONDAY, July 11

Stem enrichment program: July 11-July 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., P&HCC. For more information, contact Amy Reed at areed@partickhenry.edu or 276-656-5461; to register visit https://bit.ly/STEMAchievers.

SATURDAY, July 16

Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library Book sale: Basement, Martinsville Branch Library, 310 E. Church St.

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

WEDNESDAY, July 27

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

FRIDAY, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

SATURDAY, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

THURSDAY, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

SATURDAY, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race:

Martinsville Speedway.

SUNDAY, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race:

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

SATURDAY, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.