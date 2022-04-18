Martinsville-area events Monday, April 18

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.
TODAY
Public Service Authority: 5:30 p.m., fourth floor conference room, Henry County Administrative Building.
Any Lengths Group Big Book Study: noon, Peer Connection, 133 East Main St. (basement).
American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78: 7 p.m., Post Home, 139 Creekside Drive, Fieldale, regular monthly meeting; Executive Board at 6 p.m.
AA Big Book Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd., open meeting.
TUESDAY
Greater Bassett (GBAC) monthly meeting: 10 a.m., Pocahontas Baptist Church fellowship hall. All are welcome to join/volunteer; bring your mask and practice social distancing.
Pastels & Mocktails art class: 3:30 p.m., Ridgeway Branch Library; paint a beach scene. Call 956-1828 to register.
Henry County Electoral Board: 10 a.m., Henry County Administration Building.
Job Fair: 2-6 p.m., Patrick County site of Patrick & Henry Community College, hosted by Patrick County Chamber of Commerce.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Blue Ridge Regional Library Board of Trustees: noon, Bassett Branch Library.
Pastels & Mocktails art class: 2:30 p.m., Collinsville Branch Library, 2:30 p.m.; paint a beach scene. Call 647-1112 to register.
Card-making at the Fab Lab: 6:30 p.m., Dalton IDEA Center; subject: embossing. $15; register at ph.augusoft.net or 656-5461.
Community meal drive-thru: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals.
THURSDAY
Pancake day: 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Martinsville Kiwanis Club, Uptown Martinsville on Broad Street Parking Lot (100 E. Church St.); tickets $7 at the door.
Pastels & Mocktails art class: 3:30 p.m., Patrick County Branch Library; paint a beach scene. Call 694-3352 to register.
Ararat Ruritan Club town hall meeting: 7 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Highway; Brad Simmons and Rob Martin, who represent the Dan River District, to talk about Patrick County government and schools.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting.
FRIDAY
Pastels & Mocktails art class: 2:30 p.m., Bassett Branch Library; paint a beach scene. Call 629-2426 to register.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with The Hard Times Band; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8; 732-5398.
AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.
SATURDAY
Pastels & Mocktails art class: 2:30 p.m., Martinsville (Main) Library; paint a beach scene. Call 403-5430 to register.
Rangeley Ruritans breakfast: 7-10 a.m., Ruritan building, Calloway Drive; serving eggs, sausage, gravy, biscuits, hash browns and pancakes; no set price but donations will be accepted; eat-in or carry-out. All proceeds go for scholarships for local students.
DRBA rain barrel workshop: (Dan River Basin Association) 9:30-11:30 a.m.; Pickle & Ash Restaurant, Jeb Stuart Highway, Stuart; $50. If you visit Pickle & Ash Restaurant and ask about the workshop, you can register for only $20; drba.nc@danriver.org.
Juvenile Incarceration Awareness: noon to 5 p.m., Southside Park, 1224 Ranson Road. Bouncy house, DJ, informative dialogue.
Marker dedication: 2 p.m., Griffith Valley in Woolwine, for Revolutionary War patriot William McAlexander, by Patrick Henry DAR Chapter.
Grapes & Grains wine and brandy tasting: 6:30-10 p.m. at Virginia Museum of Natural History; heavy hors d’oeuvres and silent auction; dress is safari chic or dressy casual; $50 per person; tickets can be purchased online at the VMNH box office. Table sponsorships can be purchased on line or via check ranging from $600 to $5,000. For more information, contact Charlotte Harter.
Action photography: 9 a.m.-noon, P&HCC; Rick Dawson, instructor. Register: 656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net.
11th Annual Pig Cookin’ Competition: 10 a.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
Earth Day Family Day: 11 a.m., Gravely-Lester Garden, free.
Music in the Box, Violet Bell featuring Lizzy Ross and Omar Ruiz-Lopez: Saturday, April 23, at the Black Box Theatre; music at 7:30 p.m., with VIP reception preceding. Tickets to music: $10 at twcp.net or at the door.
Martinsville High School Prom:
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.
SUNDAY
“Restorations of the Garden Club of Virginia:” 3 p.m., Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum (former county courthouse). Sue Rosser will present the program.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, April 25
AA Big Book Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd., open meeting.
TOPS VA 0172 Martinsville: 4:30-5:30 p.m. weigh in; meeting 5:30 p.m., McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Room 115 in basement; first meeting is free.
Feeding Southwest Virginia Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, YMCA. fresh, affordable food; accepts debit, credit and SNAP/EBT payments.
TUESDAY, April 26
Painting field of sunflowers: 6-8 p.m. with Kimberly Boyd in Studio 107 in Uptown Martinsville; text 618-0617 to register.
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, April 27
Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals:
Administrative professionals day luncheon: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., P&HCC Frith Exhibit Hall. Keynote speaker will be Bonnylee Witt. Event includes raffle of donated door prizes and special recognitions. $99; register by April 22 at ph.augusoft.net or 656-0260.
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
THURSDAY, April 28
Grand opening of Chief Tassel building with tours: 2 p.m., 51 E. Church St. RSVP to zoe@waukeshaw.com.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting.
FRIDAY, APRIL 29
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8; 732-5398.
Diversity, equity and inclusion forum: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. P&HCC in Frith Exhibit Hall; $100, pre-registration required at ph.augosoft.net or 276-656-0260
“Sounds of the Stage—A Broadway Revue:” 5:30 p.m., dinner; 7:30 p.m., show, Bassett High School. Show $5; with dinner as well, $15. Tickets at our.show/bhssounds.
After Jack performs: 6 p.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden. $20; includes sandwiches and drinks. PiedmontArts.org.
Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; April 29, 30, May 1; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net
Garden Party featuring After Jack: 6 p.m., Gravel-Lester Garden. “Hot folk” music from the Blue Ridge Mountains. $20, PiedmontArts.org. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. No outside food or drinks.
AA 12 & 12 Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd.
SATURDAY, APRIL 30
Patrick County Master Gardeners Plant Sale: 8 a.m. to noon, Rotary Building, Stuart.
Drug take-back: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Martinsville Fire Department. Bring expired and unneeded prescription drugs to dispose of safely.
TheatreWorks’ Community Players’ “Piano Bar:” 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre; $10, www.twcp.net.
Action photography: 9 a.m.-noon; P&HCC; Rick Dawson will show you how to capture the action; pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augusoft.net.
Mavahi Class of 1971 50th Reunion: Chatmoss Country Club. Stan Wright, 757-871-9861; 902 Childress Drive, Martinsville.
Fifth Annual Patrick County Farm Bureau Ag Expo: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Patrick County Fairgrounds, 420 Woodland Drive, Stuart. Check-in 7:30 a.m.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Peer Connection, 133 East Main St.
SUNDAY, May 1
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, May 2
Art scholarship applications: art students from Martinsville-Henry County- Piedmont Arts is accepting applications for students who are pursuing a degree in the visual or performing arts at a accredited four-year institution. Learn more at PiedmontArts.org/info/art-scholarships.cfm
AA Big Book Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd., open meeting.
TUESDAY, May 3
Business appreciation month: Four sessions with P&HCC partnering with Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce and Soular Development. Each session is offered online or in person; entire session $255 or $75 individual session; May 3, 9 a.m.-noon-transformational leadership/the great resignation is your greatest opportunity; Tuesday, May 10, 9 a.m.-noon-Kotter’s Theory of organizational change management; Tuesday, May 17 from 9 a.m.-noon, diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility is work, but it is worth it; Tuesday, May 24, 9 a.m.-noon, what great bosses know and do; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, May 4
Martinsville Teacher of the Year
THURSDAY, May 5
Henry County School Board: 6 p.m., Henry County Administration Building.
Art at Happy Hour: 5-7 p.m., Piedmont Arts, free admission; a self guided tour of the Museum’s current exhibits. RSVP by May 4 to 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting.
FRIDAY, May 6
Music in the Box, Julianna McDowell: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, at the Black Box Theatre. $10 at twcp.net or at the door.
AA 12 & 12 Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd.
SATURDAY, May 7
Exhibits at Piedmont Arts: Exhibits through May 7; free admission; Looking at Appalachia; Out of the Darkness; No Limits: Brain Injury; Martinsville Speedway 75th Anniversary Exhibit.
Sovah Super Run 5K & 8K: Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Peer Connection, 133 East Main St.
MONDAY, May 9
Patrick & Henry Community College board meeting: noon, Hooker Exhibit Hall, Frith Economic Development Center.
Martinsville School Board:
AA Big Book Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd., open meeting.
TUESDAY, May 10
Kotter’s Theory of organizational change management: 9 a.m.-noon, P&HCC, pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.
Management Bootcamp 2.0: 9 a.m.-noon; Cultivating Accountability; in person or virtual; $89; register at ph.augusoft.net or call 656-0260, P&HCC.
Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, May 11
Knitting with fern plus friends: 10:30-12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; Session I Introduction; $35 member; $40 non-member per class/discount rate (choose one class date from each session): $95 member; $110 non-member; class details and tickets available at PiedmontArts.org
THURSDAY, May 12
Big M ceremony:
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting.
FRIDAY, May 13
Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; May 13, 14, 15; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net
AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.
SATURDAY, May 14
Knitting with fern plus friends: 10:30-12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; Session I Introduction; $35 member; $40 non-member per class/discount rate (choose one class date from each session): $95 member; $110 non-member; class details and tickets available at PiedmontArts.org
P&HCC graduation: 10 a.m. at Patrick & Henry Community College.
Expressions 2022 entries: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Entry rules at
Basic contractor licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., P&HCC. Statutes and regulations governing contractor licensing in Virginia for first-time applicants for a Class C, B or A license. $189. Register: ph.augosoft.net or 276-656-0260.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Peer Connection, 133 East Main St.
SUNDAY, May 15
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, May 16
AA Big Book Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd., open meeting.
TUESDAY, May 17
Diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility is work, but it is worth it: 9 a.m.-noon; P&HCC; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, May 18
Knitting with fern plus friends: 10:30-12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; Session 2 Building off Session I; $35 member; $40 non-member per class/discount rate (choose one class date from each session): $95 member; $110 non-member
Card-making at the Fab Lab: 6:30 p.m., Dalton IDEA Center; subject: rubber stamping. $15; register at ph.augusoft.net or 656-5461.
SATURDAY, May 21
Knitting with Fern plus friends: 10:30-12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; Session 2 Building off Session I; $35 member; $40 non-member per class/discount rate (choose one class date from each session): $95 member; $110 non-member; class details and tickets available at PiedmontArts.org
Cornhole Classic: noon; by Young Life MHC at Smith River Sports Complex; early registration $20/person or $40/team, includes lunch; registration increases after May 15. Family fun & competitive brackets; registration link: bit.ly/cornholemhc
MHS graduation
SUNDAY, May 22
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, May 23
AA Big Book Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd., open meeting.
TUESDAY, May 24
What great bosses know and do; 9 a.m.-noon, P&HCC, pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.
Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Peer Connection, 133 East Main St.
WEDNESDAY, May 25
Knitting with fern plus friends: 10:30-12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; Advanced building off Session 2; $35 member; $40 non-member per class/discount rate (choose one class date from each session): $95 member; $110 non-member; class details and tickets available at PiedmontArts.org
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671. Also Sept. 28.
THURSDAY, May 26
AA Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m.; 12&12 study open meeting; 133 East Main St.
FRIDAY, May 27
Magna Vista High School graduation: 7 p.m., MVHS.
AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.
SATURDAY, May 28
Knitting with fern plus friends: 10:30-12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; Advanced building off Session 2; $35 member; $40 non-member per class/discount rate (choose one class date from each session): $95 member; $110 non-member; class details and tickets available at PiedmontArts.org
Bassett High School graduation: 9 a.m., BHS.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.
SUNDAY, May 29
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, May 30
AA Big Book Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd., open meeting.
TUESDAY, May 31
Introduction to Microsoft Office 2016 Suite: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; May 31-June 21; $175; pre-registration required ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-0260; P&HCC. All courses are live on-line instructor led.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, June 2
Bob Ross painting class: 9:30-3:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts, $75 members; $85 non-members; learn the Bob Ross famous painting technique with certified instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse. Class details and tickets at PiedmontArts.org
Bus to Broadway Hamilton: Durham Performing Arts Center, Durham, North Carolina; $155 per person-$10 boxed dinner; bus leaves Piedmont Arts at 5 p.m. for a 7:30 p.m. performance of Hamilton. Tickets available at PiedmontArts.org
FRIDAY, June 3
Opening reception: 6-8 p.m., Piedmont Arts; opening reception and awards ceremony in honor of Expressions 2022. Open to public; complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. RSVP by May31 at PiedmontArts.org
Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; June 3, 4, 5; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email
AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.
THURSDAY, June 9
Henry County School Board meeting: 9 a.m., Henry County Administration Building.
FRIDAY, June 10
AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.
MONDAY, June 13
Stem enrichment program: June 13-July, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; P&HCC. For more information, contact Amy Reed at areed@partickhenry.edu or 276-656-5461; to register visit https://bit.ly/STEMAchievers.
TUESDAY, June 14
Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.
WEDNESDAY, June 15
Card-making at the Fab Lab: 6:30 p.m., Dalton IDEA Center; subject: “Ink-credible Creations.” $15; register at ph.augusoft.net or 656-5461.
WEDNESDAY, June 18
Don’t Count Me Out Annual Basketball Tournament: Martinsville Middle School.
Third No Business Mountain Homebrew Competition judging: for information, visit www.bushelsandbarrels.com.
TUESDAY, June 28
Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.
WEDNESDAY, June 29
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
THURSDAY, July 7
Bob Ross painting class: 9:30-3:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts, $75 members; $85 non-members; learn the Bob Ross famous painting technique with certified instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse. Class details and tickets at PiedmontArts.org
MONDAY, July 11
Stem enrichment program: July 11-July 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., P&HCC. For more information, contact Amy Reed at areed@partickhenry.edu or 276-656-5461; to register visit https://bit.ly/STEMAchievers.
SATURDAY, July 16
Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library Book sale: Basement, Martinsville Branch Library, 310 E. Church St.
Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.
WEDNESDAY, July 27
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
FRIDAY, Sept. 9
Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.
SATURDAY, Sept. 24
ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
THURSDAY, Oct. 27
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.
SATURDAY, Oct. 29
Dead On Tools 250 race:
Martinsville Speedway.
SUNDAY, Oct. 30
Xfinity 500 Cup Series race:
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
SATURDAY, Dec. 10
Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
Thursday, April 14, 2022 (1:00pm-6:00 pm)—The Ararat Ruritan Club will host the American Red Cross Blood Drive from 1-6pm on Thursday, April 14th. To schedule your appointment, please contact Kevin Smith at 276-229-6493, or sign up online at redcross.org. Walk-ins are also welcome! Everyone who donates blood will get an extra coverall ticket for the following Saturday’s bingo, a FREE Red Cross t-shirt and be registered to win an Ararat Ruritan Club cookbook. The club building is located at 4711 Ararat Highway in Ararat, VA