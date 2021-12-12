Martinsville-area events Monday, Dec. 13

Karaoke Game Night by the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge: 6-9 p.m., The Ground Floor, uptown Martinsville. For teenagers.

SATURDAY, Dec. 18

Toy Ride and Drive: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Old Stanleytown Winn Dixie, 100 Fair Oaks Drive. Bring unwrapped toy. Concludes at Performance 276, 714 N. Memorial Blvd., where food trucks will be set up by noon. Sponsored by Heads of State, Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge, Performance 276 and Keystone.

Food Bank: 9-11, First United Methodist Church's Uptown Ministry Center, 145 E. Main St., Martinsville. Meats and some produce available.

Blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren, 144 Mount Hermon Church Road, Bassett.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.

SUNDAY, Dec. 19

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Dec. 20