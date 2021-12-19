Martinsville-area events Monday, Dec. 20

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

American Legion Post 78 meets: 7 p.m. American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78,139 Creekside Drive, Martinsville. Christmas dinner for all members.

Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., New College Institute, 191 Fayette St.

TUESDAY

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Martinsville Elks Lodge, 300 Fairy St. Ext.

SATURDAY

Christmas is celebrated.

TUESDAY

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Knitters bring own supplies. $5. Register: 632-3221.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Dec. 30

Blood drive: Noon-6 p.m., Martinsville Elks Lodge, 300 Fairy St. Ext.

Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church: 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Kingdom Point, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway.

SATURDAY, Jan. 1

2-mile hike: 10 a.m., Lakeshore Trail, Fairy Stone State Park, with Dan River Basin Association. Meet at Picnic Shelter #2. Parking fees waived.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.

TUESDAY, Jan. 4

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 5

Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.

THURSDAY, JAN. 6

Art at Happy Hour: 5-7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Last chance to view the exhibits, "Print/Imprint: Asheville Printmakers, Carl Chiarenza" on loan from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and "Tool of Happiness" before they close.

FRIDAY, JAN. 21

Piedmont Arts reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m., new exhibits featuring Platinum Portraits of Southern Musicians, Explore Pandemic Life in Appalachia. RSVP by Jan. 18 to 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org

SATURDAY, Jan. 22

Piedmont Arts exhibits: through March 12 - exhibits featuring Platinum Portraits of Southern Musicians, Explore Pandemic Life in Appalachia. Exhibits will be on display Jan. 22-March 12. Free admission to exhibits.

TheatreWorks Community Players' "Piano Bar": 7 p.m. , Black Box Theatre. $10 (twcp.net).

Feb 26

Unveiling of the Martinsville Seven Historical Marker: in front of former Henry County courthouse.

SATURDAY, March 5

Dancing for the Arts: 4 p.m., Martinsville High School Auditorium.