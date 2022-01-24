Martinsville-area events Monday, Jan. 24

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

Note that many of the events listed here require masks to attend, as remains common across the area.

TODAY

Martinsville City Public School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville City Municipal Building.

Martinsville-Henry County Department of Social Services Board: 3 p.m., auditorium of H-M Dept. of Social Services, 20 Progress Drive, Martinsville.

Patrick & Henry Community College ad hoc Nominating Committee: 11 a.m., Frith Conference Room #145, 645 Patriot Ave. Purpose: Prepare a slate of officers and committee members for next four years.

Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

TUESDAY

Martinsville City Council: Closed session, 6:30 p.m.; regular meeting, 7, Council Chambers, Municipal Building. (Download board packet from this Calendar on www.martinsvillebulletin.com.)

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., Summerlin Room, Henry County Administration Building. (Agenda includes Jack Dalton Award; download board packet from this Calendar on www.martinsvillebulletin.com.)

Drive-thru community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals: 1 p.m., Summerlin Room, Henry County Administration Building. Agenda includes proposed solar farm in Axton.

Point-in-Time Count by West Piedmont Better Housing Coalition: gathering information on homeless people. To help by sharing information, email https://www.westpiedmontcontinuum.com/contact.

Drive thru community meals: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday to reserve meals.

Blood Drive: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Meadows of Dan Community Center, 3858 Jeb Stuart Hwy.

L.I.F.E. series—Lawn care: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671. Also March 23, May 25 & Sept. 28.

THURSDAY

“Ask The Expert” Social Media Workshop: noon-1:30 p.m., PHCC Idea Center, $15. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email at ph.augusoft.net.

FRIDAY

Music and dance with “Jus Cauz:” 7-9:30 p.m. at Cascade School Community Center, 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade, $8 donation. For information, call 276-732-5398.

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, Jan. 30

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Jan. 31

Automation & Robotics training classes: 5:30-9:30 p.m., Mondays & Wednesdays at the Patrick County Site and Baliles Center through May 23. P&HCC has funding to pay up to 100% of tuition. For information, call 276-656-0260.

Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., MHC YMCA.

Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

TUESDAY, Feb. 1

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 2

Paper Crafting Series Rubber stamps: 6:30-7:30 p.m.; through P&HCC. Register: 276-656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net.

“Diversity in the Workplace 2022:” 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free virtual event, hosted by Karith Foster, Diversity Engagement Specialist. To get the link to register, email Laura Buchanan of Piedmont Community Services at lbuchanan@piedmontcsb.org by Monday.

FRIDAY, Feb. 4

Magical Mask-erade dance: 6-8 p.m., daddy-daughter dance with refreshments. Tickets on sale at PiedmontArts.org; RSVP to 276-632-3221 or at PiedmontArts.org. $20 each pair, $5 charge for each additional child.

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, Feb. 5

Fab Lab Family Day: 10 a.m.-noon, P&HCC’s Dalton IDEA Center. Use laser engraver to make a custom valentine. $15; register at 276-656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net.

Martinsville Seven exhibit opening: 2 p.m., Fayette Area Historical Initiative, 211 Fayette St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, Feb. 6

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Feb. 7

ServSafe manager training classes: noon-4 p.m., Mondays & Wednesdays, thru Feb. 16, $150, P&HCC, pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

TUESDAY, Feb. 8

Wee Create: 3:30-5 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Craft for ages 2-5. $10. Register: 276-632-3221 or bjohnson@piedmontarts.org.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 9

L.I.F.E. lecture series—Mindset-Motivation-Movement: noon to 1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Janet Steward of Smart Body Dynamics.

FRIDAY, Feb. 11

Music Night at Spencer-Penn: 5 p.m. Gap Civil old-time band to play at 6:20. Concessions.

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, Feb. 12

Valentine’s Bingo, a fundraiser for Irisburg Ruritan Club: 6 p.m. 20 regular games, 1 grand prize coverall. $20, extra pack $10, extra coverall $1. Door prize and 50/50 tickets, concessions. $10 kids.

Daddy-Daughter Dance: 6-8 p.m., 395 John Redd Blvd., Collinsville. Food, music, dance, games and professional photos. $25. Call sponsor Henry County Parks & Recreation at 276-634-4640 to register.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, Feb. 13

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Feb. 14

Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

TUESDAY, Feb. 15

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 16

Paper Crafting Series Ink Creations: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Dalton IDEA Center through P&HCC. $15. Register: 276-656-5461 or email ph.augusoft.net.

FRIDAY, Feb. 18

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, Feb. 19

African American Read In plus Family Day: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Snacks included. Free.

Nail the Rail 5 Miler: 9 a.m., Dick & Willie Passage Virginia Avenue Trailhead; Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, Feb. 20

Barn quilt class: noon-4 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre. Prices range from $65 to $85, depending on size. Call 276-957-5757 for more information.

Sock Hop: Time TBD, Spencer-Penn Centre. Refreshments, games, dancing. $5 (free for volunteers and donors).

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Feb. 21

Paper Crafting Series—Drip Paintings: 6:30-8 p.m., Dalton IDEA Center. $25. Register: 276-656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net.

Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

TUESDAY, Feb. 22

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 23

L.I.F.E. lecture series—Gardening for Beginners: 5:30-7 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow.

FRIDAY, Feb. 25

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, Feb. 26

Stew: 11 a.m. to 1p.m., Cascade Volunteer Fire Department, 5497 Cascade Road. $8 per quart; drive-thru only.

Unveiling of the Martinsville Seven Historical Marker: in front of former Henry County courthouse.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, Feb. 27

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Feb. 28

Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

TUESDAY, March 1

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

SATURDAY, March 5

Dancing for the Arts: 4 p.m., Martinsville High School Auditorium.

THURSDAY, MARCH 10

Art at Happy Hour: 5-7 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Self-guided tours of exhibits; drinks and snacks. Free. RSVP by March 9 to 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.

SATURDAY, March 12

Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Breakfast, sponsored by Tau Omicron Chapter, Omega Psi Phi Inc. Speaker: 9 a.m., New College Institute, 191 Fayette St. (postponed from Jan. 14). Speaker Brittny McGraw of WSLS News 10. $10; cmcdonald@newcollegeinstitute.org 276-226-3769 or Ben Gravely at 276-806-0515.

SATURDAY, March 19

Basic contractor licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., P&HCC. Statutes and regulations governing contractor licensing in Virginia for first-time applicants for a Class C, B or A license. $189. Register: ph.augosoft.net or 276-656-0260.

SUNDAY, March 20

Founder’s Day: 3 p.m., former Henry County Courthouse. MHC Historical Society program featuring speaker Will Pannill.

WEDNESDAY, March 23

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671. Also May 25 & Sept. 28.

THURSDAY, MARCH 24

Exhibit—VMFA on the Road: Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on the Road at Piedmont Arts. Free admission.

FRIDAY, MARCH 25

Opening reception for “Out of the Darkness,” “Looking at Appalachia” and “VMFA on the Road”: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Free; RSVP by March 22 to 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.

Exhibit—VMFA on the Road: Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on the Road at Piedmont Arts. Free.

SATURDAY, March 26

Exhibit—Out of the Darkness: At Piedmont Arts through May 7. Free admission. Deborah Davis paintings.

Exhibits open at Piedmont Arts: “Out of the Darkness,” “Looking at Appalachia” and “VMFA on the Road.”

SATURDAY, April2

Bassett Band Boosters’ Spring Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Bassett High School. To reserve a spot: bhscraftshow@gmail.com.

MONDAY, April 4

Servsafe manager training classes: noon-4 p.m., Mondays & Wednesdays, thru April 13, $150, P&HCC, pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

THURSDAY, April 7

Earl White String Band: 6:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. $20 general admission.

Martinsville Half Marathon & 5K: 8 a.m., YMCA. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

Wee Create: 3:30-5 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Crafts for ages 2-5. $10. Register: 276-632-3221 or bjohnson@piedmontarts.org.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

Earth Day Family Day: 11 a.m., Gravely-Lester Garden, free admission.

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

Garden Party featuring After Jack: 6 p.m., Gravel-Lester Garden. “Hot folk” music from the Blue Ridge Mountains. $20, PiedmontArts.org. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. No outside food or drinks.

SATURDAY, May 7

Sovah Super Run 5K & 8K: Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

SATURDAY, May 14

Basic contractor licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., P&HCC. Statutes and regulations governing contractor licensing in Virginia for first-time applicants for a Class C, B or A license. $189. Register: ph.augosoft.net or 276-656-0260.

WEDNESDAY, May 25

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671. Also Sept. 28.

SATURDAY, July 16

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

FRIDAY, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

SATURDAY, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.