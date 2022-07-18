Martinsville-area events Monday, July 16, and beyond

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78: 7 p.m., monthly meeting at post home, 139 Creekside Drive, Martinsville; new officers will be sworn in; executive board meets at 6 p.m.

Henry County Public Service Authority Board of Directors: 6 p.m., Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre, 870 Commonwealth Crossing Pkwy, Ridgeway.

GriefShare: 6:30 p.m., Agape Bible Christian Fellowship, 38 Corse Ave., Martinsville; for information, 276-634-5522 or info@agape4all.com.

Monday Market: 5-7 p.m. Fairy Stone State Park, Picnic Shelters 3 & 4.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY

Bassett Historical Society: 10 a.m.; Susan L. Adkins Memorial meeting room; Beverly Woody on Rock Castle.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve.

THURSDAY

Henry County School Board: 9 a.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Piedmont Arts Guild: 11:45 a.m., Piedmont Arts.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY

Movie at the Market: 7 p.m., Martinsville Farmers Market, with games; movie “Clifford The Big Red Dog” begins at 8:30 p.m.; free. Bring a chair.

Dino Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Hard Times Band, $8; for questions call 276-732-5398.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY

Rangeley Ruritan breakfast: 7-10 a.m.; Rangeley Ruritans, Calloway Drive; price is donation.

Tractor & engine show: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Rangeley Ruritans, Calloway Drive; entry fee $10, which will go towards door prize given at 4 p.m.; 276-340-0568 for details.

Dino Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 65 West Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, July 25

Patrick County Board of Supervisors, if called: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board: 5 p.m., Ippy’s Restaurant, Rocky Mount.

GriefShare: 6:30 p.m., Agape Bible Christian Fellowship, 38 Corse Ave., Martinsville; for information, 276-634-5522 or info@agape4all.com.

Monday Market: 5-7 p.m. Fairy Stone State Park, Picnic Shelters 3 & 4.

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, July 26

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, July 27

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

Open Jam: 7 p.m., Willis Gap Community Center, 144 The Hollow Road, Ararat.

THURSDAY, July 28

History, cultivation and use of herbs: 10:30 a.m.-noon with lunch, Imagination Lavender Farm, conducted by Melanie Barrow, Extension Agent, Agriculture and Natural Resources, RSVP to 276-734-2828; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, July 29

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool, $8; for questions call 276-732-5398.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, JULY 30

Alcohol Ink painting workshop: 9 a.m.-noon with lunch at Imagination Lavender Farm; instructor Melani Helms; $40; RSVP to 276-734-2828.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 65 West Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, July 31

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Aug. 1

GriefShare: 6:30 p.m., Agape Bible Christian Fellowship, 38 Corse Ave., Martinsville; for information, 276-634-5522 or info@agape4all.com.

Monday Market: 5-7 p.m. Fairy Stone State Park, Picnic Shelters 3 & 4.

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Aug. 2

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Aug. 4

Henry County School Board: Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Friday, Aug. 5

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, Aug. 6

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 65 West Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, Aug. 7

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Aug. 8

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

GriefShare: 6:30 p.m., Agape Bible Christian Fellowship, 38 Corse Ave., Martinsville; for information, 276-634-5522 or info@agape4all.com.

Monday Market: 5-7 p.m. Fairy Stone State Park, Picnic Shelters 3 & 4.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Aug. 9

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Aug. 11

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, Aug. 12

Exhibit opening reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; free admission; opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits; complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, Aug. 13

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 65 West Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, Aug. 14

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Aug. 15

GriefShare: 6:30 p.m., Agape Bible Christian Fellowship, 38 Corse Ave., Martinsville; for information, 276-634-5522 or info@agape4all.com.

Monday Market: 5-7 p.m. Fairy Stone State Park, Picnic Shelters 3 & 4.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Aug. 16

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Aug. 18

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, Aug. 19

TGIF concert: 7 p.m., Bridge Street parking lot, uptown Martinsville, with performers The Kings. Sponsored by Rotary Club of MHC.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, Aug. 20

Smith River Fest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Smith River Sports Complex

Uptown Music Fest: 7-11 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History, by the Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 65 West Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, Aug. 22

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Aug. 22

Patrick County Board of Supervisors, if called: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

GriefShare: 6:30 p.m., Agape Bible Christian Fellowship, 38 Corse Ave., Martinsville; for information, 276-634-5522 or info@agape4all.com.

Monday Market: 5-7 p.m. Fairy Stone State Park, Picnic Shelters 3 & 4.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Aug. 23

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 24 THURSDAY, Aug. 25

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, Aug. 26

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, Aug. 27

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 65 West Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, Aug. 28

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Aug. 29

GriefShare: 6:30 p.m., Agape Bible Christian Fellowship, 38 Corse Ave., Martinsville; for information, 276-634-5522 or info@agape4all.com.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Aug. 30

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

THURSDAY, Sept. 1

Henry County School Board: Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Front Porch Fest: Sept. 1-4, Spirithaven Farm, Stuart. Bands include The Vagabonds, Larry Keel Experience and Consider the Source.

MONDAY, Sept. 5

Labor Day is celebrated.

Monday Market: 5-7 p.m. Fairy Stone State Park, Picnic Shelters 3 & 4.

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

THURSDAY, Sept. 8

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

FRIDAY, Sept. 9

Savory September: The Art of Tailgating: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; tickets at PiedmontArts.org

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

MONDAY, Sept. 12

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

TUESDAY, Sept. 13

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

FRIDAY, Sept. 16

TGIF concert: 7 p.m., Bridge Street parking lot in Martinsville, with Slick Jr. & The Reactors; presented by Martinsville Uptown Rotary Club.

MONDAY, Sept. 19 SATURDAY, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race: Martinsville Speedway, $30.

MONDAY, Sept. 26

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

TUESDAY, Sept. 27

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register

MONDAY, Oct. 3

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.

THURSDAY, Oct. 6

Henry County School Board: Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

MONDAY, Oct. 10

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

TUESDAY, Oct. 11

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

THURSDAY, Oct. 13

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

MONDAY, Oct. 17 MONDAY, Oct. 24

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

TUESDAY, Oct. 25

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

THURSDAY, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

SATURDAY, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

SUNDAY, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

THURSDAY, Nov. 1

Henry County School Board: Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

MONDAY, Nov. 7

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

TUESDAY, Nov. 8

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

THURSDAY, Nov. 10

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

MONDAY, Nov. 14

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

TUESDAY, Nov. 22

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

MONDAY, Dec. 5

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

THURSDAY, Dec. 8

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

SATURDAY, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

MONDAY, Dec. 12

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

TUESDAY, Dec. 13

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

MONDAY, Dec. 19 TUESDAY, Dec. 27 WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.