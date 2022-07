Martinsville-area events Monday, July 25

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

Druid Hills Neighborhood Tour by Martinsville City Council: 5:30 p.m., starting from the rear entrance of the municipal building.

Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services Board Meeting: 3 p.m., board room of Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services, 20 Progress Drive, Martinsville.

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board: 5 p.m., Ippy’s Restaurant, Rocky Mount.

GriefShare: 6:30 p.m., Agape Bible Christian Fellowship, 38 Corse Ave., Martinsville; for information, 276-634-5522 or info@agape4all.com.

Monday Market: 5-7 p.m. Fairy Stone State Park, Picnic Shelters 3 & 4.

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; bring your own knitting supplies. $5; register at PiedmontArts.org

Drawing Studio: Learning to See and Draw: 6-9 p.m., Piedmont Arts, instructor Ginnie Conaway; 15 to adult; $40; tickets at PiedmontArts.org.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Patrick County Fab Lab grand opening: 2-3:30 p.m., 212 Wood Brothers Drive, Stuart.

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

Open Jam: 7 p.m., Willis Gap Community Center, 144 The Hollow Road, Ararat.

THURSDAY

Piedmont Arts Guilf: 12:15 p.m., Piedmont Arts building, Starling Ave., Martinsville; Kathy Deacon of Uptown Partnership will be speaker.

Drawing Studio: Learning to See and Draw: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts, instructor Ginnie Conaway; 15 to adult; $40; tickets at PiedmontArts.org.

History, cultivation and use of herbs: 10:30 a.m.-noon with lunch, Imagination Lavender Farm, conducted by Melanie Barrow, Extension Agent, Agriculture and Natural Resources, RSVP to 276-734-2828; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY

See It...Draw It! Youth Drawing Class: 10 a.m.-noon; Piedmont Arts, instructor Ginnie Conaway; for kids 8 to 15 with some experience; $35; tickets at PiedmontArts.org.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool, $8; for questions call 276-732-5398.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY

Piedmont Arts: Artists who have work in display in Expressions 2022 should pick up their work between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. For information see entry rules at PiedmontArts.org

Alcohol Ink painting workshop: 9 a.m.-noon with lunch at Imagination Lavender Farm; instructor Melani Helms; $40; RSVP to 276-734-2828.

Greater Bassett Family Fun Float: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., River Walk, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy, Bassett. Live music, food trucks, vendors, shuttle service; bring canoe or kayak and blanket or chair.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 65 West Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Prillaman family reunion: noon, Fayerdale Hall at Fairy Stone State Park.

MONDAY, Aug. 1

GriefShare: 6:30 p.m., Agape Bible Christian Fellowship, 38 Corse Ave., Martinsville; for information, 276-634-5522 or info@agape4all.com.

Monday Market: 5-7 p.m. Fairy Stone State Park, Picnic Shelters 3 & 4.

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Aug. 2

Drawing Studio: Intermediate drawing: 6-9 p.m.; Piedmont Arts, instructor Ginnie Conaway; 15 to adult; $40; tickets at PiedmontArts.org.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Aug. 4

Bob Ross Painting Class: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; $85. Naomi Hodge-Muse, instructor; register at PiedmontArts.org.

Drawing Studio: Intermediate drawing: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts, instructor Ginnie Conaway; 15 to adult; $40; tickets at PiedmontArts.org.

Henry County School Board Retreat: 11 a.m., third flood board room, Henry County Administration Building.

Henry County School Board: Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Friday, Aug. 5

Designer Bag Bingo: 7 p.m. games begin; doors open at 6 p.m. Bassett Moose Lodge.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, Aug. 6

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 65 West Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, Aug. 7

Quarter Auction: 2 p.m.; doors open 1 p.m., Bassett Moose Lodge.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Aug. 8

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

Virginia Master Naturalist training: Mondays, Aug. 8 through Dec. 5, from 6-8 p.m.; $60; register at swpmn@gmail.com.

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

GriefShare: 6:30 p.m., Agape Bible Christian Fellowship, 38 Corse Ave., Martinsville; for information, 276-634-5522 or info@agape4all.com.

Monday Market: 5-7 p.m. Fairy Stone State Park, Picnic Shelters 3 & 4.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Aug. 9

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; bring your own knitting supplies. $5; register at PiedmontArts.org.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Aug. 11

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, Aug. 12

Amazon Deals Bingo: 7 p.m.; 6 p.m. doors open; Bassett Moose Lodge.

Exhibit opening reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; free admission; opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits; complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, Aug. 13

Purrrfect Art Family Day: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden; free.

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 65 West Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, Aug. 14

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Aug. 15

GriefShare: 6:30 p.m., Agape Bible Christian Fellowship, 38 Corse Ave., Martinsville; for information, 276-634-5522 or info@agape4all.com.

Monday Market: 5-7 p.m. Fairy Stone State Park, Picnic Shelters 3 & 4.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Aug. 16

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Aug. 18

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, Aug. 19

TGIF concert: 7 p.m., Bridge Street parking lot, uptown Martinsville, with performers The Kings. Sponsored by Rotary Club of MHC.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, Aug. 20

Smith River Fest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Smith River Sports Complex

Uptown Music Fest: 7-11 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History, by the Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 65 West Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, Aug. 21

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Aug. 22

Patrick County Board of Supervisors, if called: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

GriefShare: 6:30 p.m., Agape Bible Christian Fellowship, 38 Corse Ave., Martinsville; for information, 276-634-5522 or info@agape4all.com.

Monday Market: 5-7 p.m. Fairy Stone State Park, Picnic Shelters 3 & 4.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Aug. 23

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; bring your own knitting supplies. $5; register at PiedmontArts.org.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 24 THURSDAY, Aug. 25

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, Aug. 26

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, Aug. 27

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 65 West Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, Aug. 28

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Aug. 29

GriefShare: 6:30 p.m., Agape Bible Christian Fellowship, 38 Corse Ave., Martinsville; for information, 276-634-5522 or info@agape4all.com.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Aug. 30

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

THURSDAY, Sept. 1

Henry County School Board: Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Front Porch Fest: Sept. 1-4, Spirithaven Farm, Stuart. Bands include The Vagabonds, Larry Keel Experience and Consider the Source.

MONDAY, Sept. 5

Labor Day is celebrated.

Monday Market: 5-7 p.m. Fairy Stone State Park, Picnic Shelters 3 & 4.

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

THURSDAY, Sept. 8

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

FRIDAY, Sept. 9

Savory September: The Art of Tailgating: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; tickets at PiedmontArts.org

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

SATURDAY, Sept. 10 MONDAY, Sept. 12

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

TUESDAY, Sept. 13

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

FRIDAY, Sept. 16

TGIF concert: 7 p.m., Bridge Street parking lot in Martinsville, with Slick Jr. & The Reactors; presented by Martinsville Uptown Rotary Club.

SATURDAY, Sept. 17 MONDAY, Sept. 19 SATURDAY, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race: Martinsville Speedway, $30.

MONDAY, Sept. 26

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

TUESDAY, Sept. 27

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register

MONDAY, Oct. 3

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.

THURSDAY, Oct. 6

Henry County School Board: Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

MONDAY, Oct. 10

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

TUESDAY, Oct. 11

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

THURSDAY, Oct. 13

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

FRIDAY, Oct. 14 MONDAY, Oct. 17 MONDAY, Oct. 24

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

TUESDAY, Oct. 25

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

THURSDAY, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

SATURDAY, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

SUNDAY, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

THURSDAY, Nov. 1

Henry County School Board: Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

FRIDAY, Nov. 4 SATURDAY, Nov. 5 MONDAY, Nov. 7

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

TUESDAY, Nov. 8

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

THURSDAY, Nov. 10

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

MONDAY, Nov. 14

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

THURSDAY, Nov. 17 TUESDAY, Nov. 22

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

MONDAY, Dec. 5

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

THURSDAY, Dec. 8

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

SATURDAY, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

MONDAY, Dec. 12

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

TUESDAY, Dec. 13

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

MONDAY, Dec. 19 TUESDAY, Dec. 27 WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.