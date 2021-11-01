Martinsville-area events Monday, Nov. 1

SATURDAY,

Nov. 6

Brunswick stew sale: noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. $8/quart. Available only by preordering by calling Don Kendrick at 276-806-1071, Joe Varner at 276-629-1411 or Sherry McCoy at 276-340-0269.

Fundraising yard sale and book sale: 8 a.,m. to 1 p.m., Fieldale Recreation Center. Furniture, blankets, miscellaneous, and loads of books at 25 cents each.

Save the Bassett Community Center group: will be at the community center building from 1-6 p.m. Nov. 6 & 7 to collect donations.

Veterans Day Banquet 2021, hosted by American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78: 5 p.m., Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, 17615 A.L. Philpott Highway, Ridgeway. Speaker U.S. Navy Rear Admiral (Ret.) Stephen C. Evans.

Veterans Day Parade: 2 p.m. (line-up at 1), uptown Stuart, followed by ceremony at the Patrick County Administration office. for more information, contact Clyde Thomas at Clyde-JeanThomas@hotmail.com or Richard Cox at 276-930-3265.

Big basement sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.,, Fido’s Finds and Kitties Kollectibles.