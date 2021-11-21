Martinsville-area events Monday, Nov. 22

THURSDAY, Nov. 25

Thanksgiving dinners in take-out plates: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sportsman Club, 47 Fayette St., Martinsville, hosted by Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle.

Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services closing for Thanksgiving: closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving Day service: 11 a.m. on Refuge Temple Ministries' Facebook and YouTube pages (virtual only). Dr. Charles Whitfield, pastor of First Baptist Church East Martinsville, speaking.

Thanksgiving meal and fellowship: 5 p.m., Kearfott Memorial Baptist Church.

FRIDAY, Nov. 26

Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services closing for Thanksgiving: closed Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving. Will reopen on Monday, Nov. 29 at 8 a.m.

SATURDAY, Nov. 27

Small business Saturday: Events include using the free $10 vouchers that were available at MHC Visitor Center at participating local restaurants.

Sunday, Nov. 28