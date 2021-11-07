Martinsville-area events Monday, Nov. 8

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.
TODAY
The Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library: 10:30 a.m., monthly meeting at the Martinsville Branch Library, 310 E. Church St. Interested in joining? Everyone is welcome.
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 10 Liberty Street, 2 doors down from Grace Network; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
Martinsville City School Board meets: 6 p.m., Martinsville City Municipal Building, City Council Chambers, 55 W. Church St.
Rock Ford Solar Project public information dinner: 6 p.m., Central Baptist Church's gym, 2230 Sandy River Road, Axton. Presentation begins at 7. 800-acre solar farm is being proposes by InvEnergy.
TUESDAY
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 10 Liberty Street, 2 doors down from Grace Network; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Knitters bring own supplies. $5. Register: 632-3221.
WEDNESDAY
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 10 Liberty Street, 2 doors down from Grace Network; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
General Joseph Martin Chapter DAR to meet: 10:30 a.m., Hugo's Restaurant; program "World War I Music and Trivia."
Henry County Planning Commission to meet: 6 p.m., public hearings; Summerlin Meeting Room, County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville.
THURSDAY
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 10 Liberty Street, 2 doors down from Grace Network; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
Veterans Day Celebration: 11 a.m., HJDB Event Center, 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett. Speaker Dr. G.H. Vaughan; announcement of MHC Veteran of the Year; 29th Infantry Band; refreshments.
"Brown v. Board of Education: Over 50 Years Later," a one-man play: 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. $20 for adults; $10 for students (k-12). Tickets available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org
Veterans Day is celebrated. All local, state and federal offices are closed.
FRIDAY
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 10 Liberty Street, 2 doors down from Grace Network; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
Music night: 6:20 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre, with Snow Creek Ole Tyme Band; gates open at 5 p.m.; $5. Social distancing required with masks when that is not possible. Concessions will be sold.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, at 65 West Main St., Martinsville.
SATURDAY
Fall fair: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre, vendors, cruise-in, food trucks, book sale, paint class and "Barnival on the Ballfield" with the Pig Train. Free admission, with costs for kids' activities. Vendor spots available until Nov. 5; call 276-957-5757.
Disability Rights and Resource Center annual meeting: 9:30 a.m., Distancing Learning Classroom of Virginia Museum of Natural History.
29th Annual Big Bird Toy Ride: registration, 10 a.m.; kickstands up, 1 p.m.; 6537 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway. Cost of $10 or one new toy entitles each person to food the ride and music by Madhouse. All proceeds to Christmas Cheer. Rain date Dec. 11.
Jackpot Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club. Doors open at 4:30. $20 for 20 games, coveralls $5 each, door prizes, concessions. Each game pays out $50 with the cover-all payout at $150 if not won within 53 draws. Bring donations for Patrick County Food Bank for free coverall.
Holiday Arts and Crafts Show: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Reynolds Homestead's Community Engagement Center, Critz. (Vendor space $25 - Terri Leviner, 694-7181 ext. 22)
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 West Main St.
SUNDAY,
Nov. 14
Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society Anniversary: 3 p.m., celebrating 25th anniversary at the Historic Henry County Courthouse. Program will include music and refreshments. Distinguished speakers.
Barn quilt class: 1 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre, all supplies provided; registration deadline Nov. 5 (276-957-5757 or www.thecentreatspencerpenn.com). Pricing is based on size, from $65 for 24" by 24" to $85 for 36" by 36".
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY,
Nov. 15
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 10 Liberty St.; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
TUESDAY,
Nov. 16
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 10 Liberty St.; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY,
Nov. 17
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 10 Liberty St.; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.
THURSDAY,
Nov. 18
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.,19 at 10 Liberty St.; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
Painting with Karen Conner: 1-4 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. For ages 12 plus. Subject: Snowman. $35/$30; regiter at Piedmont Arts or PiedmontArts.org.
Application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds) through MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness: Call or text Ann Walker at 2
FRIDAY,
Nov. 19
Christmas Cheer accepting applications, final day: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 10 Liberty St.; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
SATURDAY,
Nov. 20
Food Bank: 9-11 a.m., First United Methodist Church's Uptown Ministry Center, 145 E. Main St., Martinsville in the parking lot next to Rania's Restaurant. There will be meats and some produce available.
Christmas Parade: 5 p.m., uptown Martinsville.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 West Main St.
Basset Band Boosters Craft Show: Nov. 20-21, Bassett High School.
SUNDAY,
Nov. 21
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
TUESDAY,
Nov. 23
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Knitters bring own supplies. $5. Register: 632-3221.
Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY,
Nov. 24
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services closing for Thanksgiving: closing at noon today; closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving. Will reopen on Monday, Nov.29 at 8 a.m.
Food boxes giveaway: 6 p.m., by Kingdom Point Church until all the food is gone at Kingdom Point, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway.
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.
THURSDAY
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services closing for Thanksgiving: closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving. Will reopen on Monday, Nov.29 at 8 a.m.
FRIDAY
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services closing for Thanksgiving: closed Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving. Will reopen on Monday, Nov.29 at 8 a.m.