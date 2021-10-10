Martinsville-area events Monday, Oct. 11

FRIDAY

Dragon Festival: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History. To attend, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative lab test.

Community COVID-19 testing: 3-7 p.m. at Martinsville Armory parking lot, 315 Commonwealth Blvd. Free for anyone; remain in car; masks required. For more information, call Gloria Martinez at Henry-Martinsville Health Department, 276-638-2311.

Patriot Players' "Little Shop of Horrors!:" 7 p.m., Walker Fine Arts Student Center at P&HCC. $15 (www.phccpatriotplayers.com).

Friends of Library Book Sale: 1-5 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library basement.

"Fun-filled Night" at Woolwine Elementary: The bingo, crafts and vendors originally scheduled for this night will be postponed until spring. Meals still available: chicken sandwich, chips and drink, $5, or four meals for $20. Door prizes for prepaid orders. Meal pickup: 4-7 p.m.

Angel Tree application meetings: by appointment, through Oct. 29. Gifts for needy children for Christmas, through Salvation Army. Call 638-7259.