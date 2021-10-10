Martinsville-area events Monday, Oct. 11

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.
TODAY
Columbus/Indigenous Peoples Day observed: Many government offices closed (see closings below).
Martinsville-Henry County Democratic Committee: 6:30 p.m., New College Institute, Classroom 102; topic: reversion with Martinsville city council members (all invited; Mayor Kathy Lawson confirmed attending).
Martinsville City School Board meeting: 6 p.m., City Council Chambers, 55 W. Church St., Martinsville.
Drip paintings class: 6:45-7:45 Mondays through Oct. 25, Jack Dalton IDEA Center. Use laser cutter to create unique design. $25. To register: 656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net.
TUESDAY
Red Cross Blood Drive: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Rotary Field, 150 Woodland Drive, Stuart.
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Knitters bring own supplies. $5. Register: 632-3221.
"Dark 2021:" 5-8 p.m., Collinsville Biscuitville. 20% of profits go to 10 area non-profit organizations.
Annual Candidates' Forum: 7 p.m., Morning Star Holy Church, 2839 Stoney Mountain Road (Tyler Millner, tcmpastorms55@gmail.com; 650-8755).
City Council rescheduled: The Martinsville City Council meeting which would have been held Oct. 12 has been rescheduled for Nov. 4.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
General Joseph Martin Chapter of DAR: 10:30 a.m., Hugo's Restaurant. Members, bring items for the Salem VA Hospital patients.
Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.
THURSDAY
Medicaid application assistance by the MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Community Storehouse. (Ann Walker, 732-0509)
Patriot Players' "Little Shop of Horrors!:" 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday. $15 (www.phccpatriotplayers.com).
FRIDAY
Dragon Festival: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History. To attend, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative lab test.
Community COVID-19 testing: 3-7 p.m. at Martinsville Armory parking lot, 315 Commonwealth Blvd. Free for anyone; remain in car; masks required. For more information, call Gloria Martinez at Henry-Martinsville Health Department, 276-638-2311.
Patriot Players' "Little Shop of Horrors!:" 7 p.m., Walker Fine Arts Student Center at P&HCC. $15 (www.phccpatriotplayers.com).
Friends of Library Book Sale: 1-5 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library basement.
"Fun-filled Night" at Woolwine Elementary: The bingo, crafts and vendors originally scheduled for this night will be postponed until spring. Meals still available: chicken sandwich, chips and drink, $5, or four meals for $20. Door prizes for prepaid orders. Meal pickup: 4-7 p.m.
Angel Tree application meetings: by appointment, through Oct. 29. Gifts for needy children for Christmas, through Salvation Army. Call 638-7259.
Stuart Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon, Stuart.
Pathways to Recovery: 8 p.m., Peer Center, 213 E. Main St., Martinsville.
AA meeting: 7 p.m., Church of Christ, Collinsville.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
SATURDAY
Brunswick stew: 10 a.m., Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church. Phone in orders to Fay Moore at 276-673-6378. $8/quart.
Country Breakfast: 6:30-10 a.m., Fairystone Volunteer Fire Dept., 6687 Fairystone Park Highway, Stuart. For dine-in, $8/adults, $4/children; take-out, $8. Call-in orders: 930-2113.
Free take- out breakfast: 8:30-10 a.m., First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville, Patrick Henry Avenue; under the portico in back.
Red Cross Blood Drive: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Snow Creek Rescue Squad, 7049 Snow Creek Road, Penhook.
Mt. Bethel UMC Brunswick stew: Ready at 10 a.m. Call in orders ($8/quart) to Fay Moore at 638-6378.
Horsepasture Ruritan Club Brunswick stew (choice of regular or spicy): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Order from Lisa Harbour, 957-2281; Elizabeth Oakes, 638-4869; Daphne Stone, 957-1029; Ruth Mize, 957-1703; or Cathy Pope, 957-5259.
Patriot Players' "Little Shop of Horrors!:" 2 & 7 p.m. $15 (www.phccpatriotplayers.com).
Brunswick stew: 9 a.m. to noon at Ridgeway Ruritan Club, 111 Magnolia St.; $8/quart. Pre-orders requested; Karen Zehr, 806-6110 or Robert Lackey, 340-0367.
Race Night Cruise-In: 3-7 p.m., downtown Bassett. All makes & models welcome; food court; 50/50 drawing to benefit Harmony Hall. No tents, pets or burn-outs. Free admission.
Dragon Festival: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History. To attend, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative lab test.
Friends of Library Book Sale: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library basement.
Blue Jeans & Bling: 5:30-8 p.m., Historic Henry County Courthouse Plaza, by MHC Historical Society. Barbecue meal; Rag Top Band; live auction. Tickets $35/$40 (403-5361 or mhchistoricalsociety.com).
Apple Dumpling Festival: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., downtown Stuart.
Third Annual Michael C. Jarrett Basketball Clinic: Oct. 16-17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Martinsville Y. Ages 6-16, $25 per day or $40 for both. Registration starts each morning at 9.
Jackpot Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club. 20 games for $20; coverall, $5; prizes, concession. $50 prize each game, with overall payout $150 if not won within 52 draws.
Hamburger Steak Dinner and gun raffle: 4-6:30 p.m., Bassett Volunteer Fire Dept. Plates ($10) include hamburger stead, french fries, baked beans, coleslaw, roll and drink. Raffle at 6:30.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 West Main St.
» NA meeting, 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
» AA meeting, noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville parking lot.
SUNDAY
"Treasure from the Vault:" 3 p.m. at Martinsville Henry County eritage Center and Museum.
» NA meeting, 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
TUESDAY, Oct. 17
» AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
» AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
» NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 18
» OSHA 30 for General Industry, 3:30-6:15 p.m. Mondays/Wednesdays (except Nov. 24) through Nov. 29, Patrick & Henry Community College. Training for supervisors who have safety responsibilities. $249.99. Register: 656-0260 or ph.augusoft.net