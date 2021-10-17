Martinsville-area events Monday, Oct. 18

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.
TODAY
Greater Bassett (GBAC): 10 a.m., Pocahontas Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall, for present volunteers and any people interested.
Henry County Public Service Authority Board of Directors: 6 p.m., fourth floor conference room, Administration Building.
American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78: 7 p.m., regular monthly meeting.
TUESDAY
Horsepasture District community meeting: 6-7:30 p.m., Horsepasture Ruritan Building, with Horsepasture Supervisor Debra Buchanan, County Administrator Tim Hall, Henry County Sheriff's Lt. Col. Steve Eanes and VDOT resident engineer Lisa Hughes. Social distancing will be observed.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
DFMHC monthly meeting: noon-1:30 p.m., virtual, Zoom, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84674962881?pwd=eEhmdXI5RFZrRXN0NEg1NHlCR2hSdz09 Meeting ID: 846 7496 2881, Passcode:326239.
Southern Virginia GO Region 3 full council: 1 p.m. in the Conference Room on the 2nd floor of the SOVA Innovation Hub, 715 Wilborn Avenue, South Boston; can be seen over https://tinyurl.com/3rzafc5u, Meeting ID 339 011 5898 and password 202011; or by phone, 1-301-715-8592 with same ID or and password. A time for public comments will be included in the meeting; and written public comments may be sent prior to 8 a.m. Oct. 20 to the following email: bryan.david@virginia.edu.
OSHA 30 for General Industry, 3:30-6:15 p.m. Mondays/Wednesdays (except Nov. 24) through Nov. 29, Patrick & Henry Community College. Training for supervisors who have safety responsibilities. $249.99. Register: 656-0260 or ph.augusoft.net
THURSDAY
Golfing "Fore" Education: registration, 11 a.m.; shotgun start, noon, at Chatmoss Country Club. Proceeds to benefit PIE Grant programs and local classrooms, through the Education Foundation. For information: 632-6401, www.martinsville.com or sharon@mhcchamber.com.
Red Cross Blood Drive: noon-6 p.m. at Martinsville Elks Lodge, Fairy Street, Ext., across from the high school.
Painting with Karen Conner: 1-4 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Ages 12 and older. White pumpkin is the subject. $35; register at Piedmont Arts or PiedmontArts.org.
Medicaid application assistance by the MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Community Storehouse (Ann Walker, 732-0509).
FRIDAY
Piedmont Arts exhibits opening reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m. at museum. Complimentary wine and light refreshments. New exhibits: Carl Chiarenza, "Print/Imprint: Asheville Printmakers" and "Tools of Happiness." Gallery talk, 6:15 p.m. Free; RSVP to 632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org by Oct. 19.
Stuart Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon.
Pathways to Recovery: 8 p.m., Peer Center, 213 E. Main St., Martinsville.
AA meeting: 7 p.m., Church of Christ, Collinsville.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
SATURDAY
Painting with Karen Conner: 1-4 p.m., Piedmont Arts (ages 12+). Subject: Halloween Hill. $35; register at PiedmontArts.org or276-632-3221.
Cruise-in & Barbecue meal: noon-6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club. Pre-order plates ($10) at 229-6493.
Ferrum Folklife Festival: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Ferrum College, 215 Ferrum Mountain Road.
Wine by the River Festival: 2-7 p.m., Smith River Sports Complex, 1000 Irisburg Road. Fundraiser for the Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation. Music by Jeff Anderson Band, Martin & Kelly and Matt Boswell; drinks, Chateau Morrisette, Childress Vineyard, Blue Ridge Vineyard, Amrhein Wine Cellers & Mountain Valley Brewing. $10-$25; www.winebyriver.com.
New art exhibits at Piedmont Arts, through Jan. 8: "Exhibit of Carl Chiarenza," on loan from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and History, "Exhibit of Print/Imprint: Asheville Printmakers" and "Exhibit of Tools of Happiness." Free admission
Painting with Karen Conner: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Piedmont Arts (ages 12+). $35; register at Piedmont Arts.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 West Main St.
NA meeting, 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
AA meeting, noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville parking lot.
SUNDAY,
Oct. 24
NA meeting, 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
TUESDAY,
Oct. 26
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Knitters bring own supplies. $5. Register: 632-3221.
Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
Free drive-thru community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Oct. 27
County of Henry Board of Zoning Appeals: 1 p.m., public hearings, Summerlin Room, County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville.
Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville.
Track Laps for Charity, fundraiser for Grace Network: 7-9 p.m., drive your own vehicle on track of Martinsville Speedway, $25.
THURSDAY,
Oct. 28
Pumpkin Painting Wee Create class: 10:30-11 a.m., Piedmont Arts. Seasonal crafts for ages 2-5. $10; register at PiedmontsArts.org or 276-632-3221.
Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church: 6 p.m. until all the food is gone, Kingdom Point, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway.
Medicaid application assistance by the MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Community Storehouse. (Ann Walker, 732-0509)