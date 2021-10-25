Martinsville-area events Monday, Oct. 25

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.
TODAY
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services Board: 3 p.m., meeting, auditorium, at the Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services, 20 Progress Drive, Martinsville.
Democratic Party of Virginia’s Get Out the Vote Tour: 3 p.m., Refuge Temple Ministries’ new facility on Clearview Drive (across from the church).
Martinsville City School Board special closed session meeting: 6:15 p.m., Martinsville City School Board office, 746 Indian Trail, Martinsville.
TUESDAY
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Knitters bring own supplies. $5. Register: 632-3221.
Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
Free drive-thru community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
County of Henry Board of Zoning Appeals: 1 p.m., public hearings, Summerlin Room, County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville.
Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., Martinsville.
Track Laps for Charity: fundraiser for Grace Network: 7-9 p.m., drive your own vehicle on track of Martinsville Speedway, $25.
Trunk or Treat: 6-8 p.m., Stone Memorial Christian Church, Collinsville.
THURSDAY
Pumpkin Painting Wee Create class: 10:30-11 a.m.; 3:30-4 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Seasonal crafts for ages 2-5. $10; register at PiedmontsArts.org or 276-632-3221.
Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church: 6 p.m. until all the food is gone, Kingdom Point, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway.
Medicaid application assistance by the MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Community Storehouse. (Ann Walker, 732-0509).
FRIDAY
Stuart Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon.
Pathways to Recovery: 8 p.m., Peer Center, 213 E. Main St., Martinsville.
AA meeting: 7 p.m., Church of Christ, Collinsville.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
SATURDAY
A Pink Event by MLC Cancer Foundation: 3 p.m., New College Institute, 191 Fayette St., Martinsville, masks required; vaccinations appreciated; limited capacity; to RSVP, text message the letters RSVP to 415-991-0390.
Trick or Treat: 5-9 p.m., Angel Face Beauty, 33 W. Main St., Martinsville. Vendors will be passing out candy.
Family Fall Festival: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road, Henry. Vehicles on display; hotdogs; games; prizes; sweet treats; hayrides and more. Everything is free and outside. To display a vehicle, call the pastor at 434-713-9239. Rain date is Nov. 6.
Brunswick stew: 9 a.m., Kingdom Point Church, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway, $8/quart.
Covered Bridge 5K Run/Walk: 9 a.m. Registration 8-8:45 a.m. at the Smith River Church of the Brethren, 2282 Bob White Road, Stuart, and transportation will be provided at the start and end of the run from that spot. Fundraiser for the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center. $25 ($15 for ages 6-12; get registration form at www.CoveredBridge5K.com or contact Stephanie Vipperman at 276-694-3945 or stephanievipperman@embarqmail.com or Linda Martin at 276-692-7138.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 West Main St.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville parking lot.
SUNDAY,
Oct. 31
Stuart Spooktacular: 5:30 p.m., Uptown Main Street. To set up a booth or table to hand out treats, register at patrickchamber.com, at https://bit.ly/stuartspooktacular21 or call 276-694-6012.
NASCAR Xfinity 500 playoff race: 2 p.m., Martinsville Speedway; https://www.martinsvillespeedway.com/.
TUESDAY
Nov. 2
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services: closed in observance of Election Day. Will reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 8 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 3
Guiding Good Choices: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Zoom. Workshops by Piedmont Community Services for parents, to help kids 9-14 make healthy choices and avoid drugs. Register: Brian Hundley at 201-2385 or bhundley@piedmontcsb.org.
THURSDAY
Nov. 4
Martinsville City Council meeting to be held.
FRIDAY
Nov. 5
Big basement sale: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fido’s Finds and Kitties Kollectibles, 119 East Main St., Martinsville. All proceeds go to Martinsville-Henry County SPCA.
First Fridays: 4-8 p.m., uptown Martinsville with arts, crafts, food and more. Also Dec. 3.
Pathways to Recovery: 8 p.m., Peer Center, 213 E. Main St., Martinsville.
AA meeting: 7 p.m., Church of Christ, Collinsville.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
SATURDAY,
Nov. 6
Veterans Day Parade: 2 p.m. (line up at 1), uptown Stuart, followed by ceremony at the Patrick County Administration office. for more information, contact Clyde Thomas at Clyde-JeanThomas@hotmail.com or Richard Cox at 276-930-3265.
Big basement sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.,, Fido’s Finds and Kitties Kollectibles.
Spaghetti dinner for Mountain Mission School: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Horsepasture Christian Church. Take-out only; adults, $8, under 10, $4.50. Proceeds for holiday cheer for school faculty.
Chili Cookoff: noon-3 p.m., 835 Woodland Drive, Stuart. Fundraiser for Caring Hearts Free Clinic. $10 for quart of chili and dessert. Must place orders (276-694-3410)
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 West Main St.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville parking lot.
Tuesday,
Nov. 9
