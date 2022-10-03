Martinsville-area events Monday, Oct. 3

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

"Tuesday Forum Iriswood Candidates Night:" 7 p.m., Morning Star Holy Church, 28839 Stoney Mountain Road (name "Tuesday" and date Monday confirmed); Virginia's 9th Congressional District candidate Taysha DeVaughan scheduled to participate.

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Drive thru community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church; call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 today to reserve meals.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

Breakfast with Your Community Leaders: 8:30-11:30 a.m., County updates from Patrick County officials and business leaders; Hooker Building, 420 Woodland Dr., Stuart.

THURSDAY

City Council Candidates Forum: 6 p.m., Mt. Sinai Church, 7 Peters St.; all four city council candidates confirmed to attend.

Henry County School Board: 6 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade, with Bullet Band; $8; for questions call 276-732-5398.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY

Auditions for TheatreWorks Community Players Piano Bar: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, Franklin Street, Martinsville. The show will be 7 p.m. Nov. 11.

VA Braves 13U Travel baseball team tryouts: 10 a.m. to noon, Patrick County High School baseball field; 276-692-8966.

Fundraising concert: 6 to 10 p.m., Fieldale Recreation Center lawn; $5; music by "220 South;" no coolers; bring a chair.

Veterans Appreciation Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jack Dalton Park; games, music and food; sponsored by Veterans Service Organization.

Fall Farm Festival: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Batts Blooming Blessings Farm in Critz.

Blue Jeans & Bling: 5:30-9 p.m., Historic Henry County Courthouse Plaza; hosted by MHC Heritage Center & Museum; $40/person or $300/table of eight.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY

VA Braves 13U Travel baseball team tryouts: 4-6 p.m., Patrick County High School baseball field; for information, call or text 276-692-8966.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Oct. 10

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Oct. 11

Lego club: 4-5 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library; second Tuesday of each month; ages 5-12; register at 276-403-5430.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 12

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Oct. 13

Auditions for Patriot Players' "Diamonds & Divas: A Very Merry Holiday Revue:" 4:40-7:30 p.m., Walker Fine Arts Theatre.

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, Oct. 14

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade, with Woody Powers and Midnite Express; $8; for questions call 276-732-5398.

Music Night at Spencer-Penn: 6:15 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre; Jus' Cauz; $5.

Blues, Brews & Stews: 6 p.m., Piedmont Arts’ Gravely-Lester Art Garden.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, Oct. 15

Fall festival: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre; for vendor inquires, email spcevents04@gmail.com or call 276-957-5757.

Patrick County Music Association 20th Anniversary Opry Show: 6 p.m., Rotary Building, Stuart; musicians Mack Shuh, Scarlett Norman, Miller Hopkins, the By Grace Band, the Country Boys band and featured band Sideline; $5.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, Oct. 16

“Behind Brothel Doors: The Business of Prostitution in Early America”: 3 p.m., Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center (former county courthouse).

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Oct. 17

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, OCT. 18

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Oct. 20

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, Oct. 21

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.,3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade, with Oldskool; $8; for questions call 276-732-5398.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, Oct. 22

Apple Dumpling Festival & 5K: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., downtown Stuart.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, Oct. 23

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Oct. 24

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Oct. 25

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Oct. 27

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, Oct. 28

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade, with Jus' Cauz; $8; for questions call 276-732-5398.

“Be Part of History” fall blood drive: 10 a.m., MCH Heritage Center (former county courthouse).

SATURDAY, Oct. 29

Oktoberfest: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., uptown Martinsville.

Bonez & Booz: 4-10 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History; tickets: https://www.vmnh.net/events/bonez-and-booz.

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Oct. 31

Stuart Spooktacular: 5:30-8 p.m.; Main Street, Stuart; sponsored by The Patrick County Chamber of Commerce and Patrick County Young Professionals.

Halloween Hayride: 6-8 p.m.; Jack Dalton Park; trunk-or-treat in the parking lot; for more information, call 276-634-4640.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

THURSDAY, Nov. 1

Henry County School Board: Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

FRIDAY, Nov. 4

MONDAY, Nov. 7

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

TUESDAY, Nov. 8

Lego club: 4-5 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library; ages 5-12; register at 276-403-5430.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

THURSDAY, Nov. 10

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

FRIDAY, Nov. 11

Community COVID updated booster clinic: 4 to 6 p.m., Martinsville High School, 351 Commonwealth Blvd. E., Martinsville; free; if insured, bring your insurance card; ages 12 and older; children ages 12 to 17 must have parent or guardian present; for more information, call Cindy Dutill at 276-403-4772.

Veterans Day service: 11 a.m., HJDB Event Center, hosted by the MHC Veterans Service Organization.

TheatreWorks Community Players' Piano Bar: 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre.

SATURDAY, Nov. 12

Patrick County Music Association: 6 p.m., Rotary Building in Stuart; $5.

MONDAY, Nov. 14

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

THURSDAY, Nov. 17

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

SATURDAY, Nov. 19

Music in the Box: Wild Ponies, Doug and Telisha Williams, will perform; doors open at 7 p.m. and show begins at 8p.m.; tickets are $15 and can be purchased at www.twcp.net.

Fall Craft Show for the Bassett Band Boosters: 8 a.m., Author Thomas D. Perry signs books.

SUNDAY, Nov. 20

“April 1865: Danville, Martinsville and the End of the Civil War”: 3 p.m., MHC Heritage Center (former county courthouse); host MHC Historical Society.

TUESDAY, Nov. 22

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

NOV. 25

Rives on the Road: 8 p.m., Heritage Conference and Event Center in Bassett, featuring Big Daddy Love with members of The Dead Reckoning and Slate Lacy, tickets are $15.

Nov. 26

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

SATURDAY, Dec. 3

Winter Gala by the Charity League of Martinsville & Henry County: Cash bar, silent auction and games. Single tickets, $45 and table of 10, $400.

SUNDAY, Dec. 4

Seasonal Concert: 3 p.m., MHC Heritage Center & Museum (old courthouse); free; host, MHC Historical Society.

MONDAY, Dec. 5

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

THURSDAY, Dec. 8

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

SATURDAY, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

MONDAY, Dec. 12

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

TUESDAY, Dec. 13

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

MONDAY, Dec. 19 TUESDAY, Dec. 27 WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

February 11, 2023

Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas: This VMNH traveling exhibit will go through Jan. 20 and provides a dynamic vision of dinosaurs and the scientists who study them.

April 21

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

April 22

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

July 21

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

July 22

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

August 26, 2023

Bikers for Babies MHC charity ride (Saturday, Aug. 26)