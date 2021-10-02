Martinsville-area events: Monday, Oct. 4

» Henry County School Board/: 6 p.m., followed by closed session, Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.

» Latin Ballet of Virginia: Verde: 7 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Reception at 6:30. $20 adults, $10 students; tickets at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org.

FRIDAY

» Community COVID-19 testing: 3-7 p.m. at Martinsville Armory parking lot, 315 Commonwealth Blvd. Free for anyone; remain in car; masks required. For more information, call Gloria Martinez at Henry-Martinsville Health Department, 276-638-2311.

» Rooster Walk Reunion: through Sunday, Pop’s Farm, with bands and vendors.

» Stuart Farmers Market: 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.

» Southside Survivor Response Center silent auction fundraiser concludes. For more information, contact SM Barr at 276-734-0040.

» Pathways to Recovery: 8 p.m., Peer Center, 213 E. Main St., Martinsville.