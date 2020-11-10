Martinsville-area events: Nov. 10

WEDNESDAY

Dec. 30

» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care) for residents 19 to 64 years old. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone (no contact). Call or text Ann Walker 276 732-0509 to see if you qualify.

SATURDAY

March 27, 2021

» Dancing for the Arts Piedmont Arts' fundraiser featuring local celebrities dancing in support of the arts in Martinsville-Henry County, will be at 4 p.m. at Martinsville High School. This had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19 and rescheduled again from April 10 due to the conflict with spring NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway, the Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite teams. Each $1 donation equals one vote. You can double your votes by joining Piedmont Arts or renewing or upgrading your membership. To vote visit PiedmontArts.org/DFTA. Tickets to Dancing for the Arts show are $10 general admission and $25 for reserved seating.