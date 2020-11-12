Martinsville-area events: Nov. 12

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» Henry County public hearing on rezoning will be at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Meeting Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville.
FRIDAY
» Henry County Industrial Development Authority will meet at 11 a.m. on fourth-floor conference room at the Henry County Administration Building.
» Stuart Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon. Available will be apples, meats, coffee, baked items, goat cheese and more.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care) for residents 19 to 64 years old. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone (no contact). Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
» Free COVID-19 testing is at 9-11 a.m. at Woolwine Elementary School, 9993 Woolwine Highway, Woolwine. No pre-registration required. Drive-thru testing for asymptomatic patients 17 years or older, who must present with a valid photo ID/Virginia driver's license.
» Free COVID-19 testing is at noon-2 p.m. at Meadows of Dan Elementary School, 3003 Jeb Stuart Highway, Meadows of Dan. No pre-registration required. Drive-thru testing for asymptomatic patients 17 years or older, who must present with a valid photo ID/Virginia driver's license.
» Fundraising breakfast at Bassett Ruritan Club is at 6-10 a.m. on Philpott Dam Road. COVID-19 rules and regulations will be followed. Cost of the breakfast is $6 for a menu of sausage, fried bologna, eggs, gravy, biscuits, apples, pancakes (buckwheat or regular), juice and coffee.
» Disability Rights & Resource Center will have its annual board meeting at 9:30 a.m. in the conference room at the Virginia Museum of Natural History, 21 Starling Ave. in Martinsville.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon for its final day of the season at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SUNDAY
» Prehistoric Settlements along the Smith River will be the topic of a discussion by Hayden Bassett, assistant curator of archaeology for the Virginia Museum of Natural History, at 3 p.m. at the MHC Heritage Center and Museum. Masks are required. For information, email mhchistoricalsociety@gmail.com or call 276-403-5361.
MONDAY
» Patrick Henry Community College Board Budget & Finance Committee will meet jointly via Zoom at 11:30 a.m. This is a public meeting, but the committee will not receive public comment. Information for joining the Zoom session will be posted at www.patrickhenry.edu.
» Patrick Henry Community College Board meeting will be held at noon via Zoom. To join Zoom meeting visit www.patrickhenry.edu for information.
» Free COVID-19 testing is at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at National Guard Armory, 315 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. No pre-registration required. Must be at least 18 years old.
TUESDAY
» Free COVID-19 testing is at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at National Guard Armory, 315 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. No pre-registration required. Must be at least 18 years old.
WEDNESDAY
» Senior Studio is at 9 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. The session is free to members and $5 for nonmembers. Bring your own supplies Nonmembers pay at the door. For information, visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Free community meal will be served via drive-thru at 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, on the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. To reserve a meal, call 276-647-8150, and if you get the answering machine, leave a message that includes your name, phone number and the number of people in your household. Please call by 2 p.m. Wednesday day of meal.
» Pecan fundraiser for Mount Olivet Ruritanettes will be at 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. in drive-thru/pick-up/delivery in the lower parking lot at Mount Olivet Christian Church, 3261 Mount Olivet Road, Martinsville. For more information, call 276-634-6011.
» Free community meal to go will be available at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., in the Parish House parking lot.
THURSDAY
» Thanksgiving food box distribution by Kingdom Point Church is at 6 p.m. at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville, until supplies are exhausted. Then regular food boxes will be handed out.
» TheatreWorks Community Players livestream show, "Pirates of the Piedmont," is at 7 p.m. on TheatreWorks Community Players' YouTube site.
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $30 for members, $35 for nonmembers. Advanced registration is required at PiedmontArts.org or by calling 276-632-3221. Bring your own supplies.
FRIDAY
» Holiday painting class will be at 6 p.m. at the Spencer-Penn Center, with artist Linda Wilson guiding participants through creating a holiday decoration of an old red pickup truck hauling a freshly cut Christmas tree. The cost is $25, which includes supplies. To participate, call or text Wilson at 276-806-9683.
» Stuart Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon. Available will be apples, meats, coffee, baked items, goat cheese and more.
SATURDAY
Nov. 21
» Free COVID-19 testing is at 9-11 a.m. at Blue Ridge Elementary School, 5135 Ararat Highway, Ararat. No pre-registration required. Drive-thru testing for asymptomatic patients 17 years or older, who must present with a valid photo ID/Virginia driver's license.
» Free COVID-19 testing is at noon-2 p.m. at Hardin Reynolds Memorial School, 3597 Dogwood Road, Critz. No pre-registration required. Drive-thru testing for asymptomatic patients 17 years or older, who must present with a valid photo ID/Virginia driver's license.
MONDAY
Nov. 23
» Free COVID-19 testing is at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Martinsville Emergency Services. Must be at least 18 years old.
TUESDAY
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will conduct public hearings on applications at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville.
» Veterans awards presentation will be at 6 p.m. at the meeting of the Henry County Board of Supervisors in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville.
» Free COVID-19 testing is at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at National Guard Armory, 315 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. No pre-registration required. Must be at least 18 years old.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 25
» Free community meal to go will be available at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., in the Parish House parking lot.
THURSDAY
Nov. 26
Thanksgiving Day is celebrated.
FRIDAY
SATURDAY
Nov. 28
» Free COVID-19 testing is at 9-11 a.m. at Meadows of Dan Elementary School, 3003 Jeb Stuart Highway, Meadows of Dan. No pre-registration required. Drive-thru testing for asymptomatic patients 17 years or older, who must present with a valid photo ID/Virginia driver's license.
» Free COVID-19 testing is at noon-2 p.m. at Patrick Urgent Care, 935 Woodland Drive, Stuart. No pre-registration required. Drive-thru testing for asymptomatic patients 17 years or older, who must present with a valid photo ID/Virginia driver's license.
MONDAY
Nov. 30
» Free COVID-19 testing is at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at National Guard Armory, 315 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. No pre-registration required. Must be 18 years of older.
TUESDAY
Dec. 1
» Free COVID-19 testing is at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at National Guard Armory, 315 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. No pre-registration required. Must be 18 years of older.
WEDNESDAY
» Senior Studio is at 9 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. The session is free to members and $5 for nonmembers. Bring your own supplies Nonmembers pay at the door. For information, visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Free community meal will be served via drive-thru at 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, on the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. To reserve a meal, call 276-647-8150, and if you get the answering machine, leave a message that includes your name, phone number and the number of people in your household. Please call by 2 p.m. Wednesday day of meal.
THURSDAY
Dec. 3
» Piedmont Arts' Christmas Tree Lighting will be at 5 p.m. in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden, featuring a carol sing-a-long, complimentary snacks, hot chocolate, a take-home craft kit for kids and a visit from Santa. Guests are required to practice social distancing. Masks required when not eating or drinking. Free admission.
» Winter barn quilt class is at 1-4 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $35 members; $40 non-members. Participants choose a design before class. All supplies provided. Register at PiedmontArts.org or by calling 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required.
» TheatreWorks Community Players livestream show, "Another Very Theatreworks Christmas," a variety show, is at 7 p.m. on TheatreWorks Community Players' YouTube site.
FRIDAY
SATURDAY
Dec. 5
» Stuart Farmers Market will have Mistletoe Market at 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Locally made gifts, baked items, food and holiday decorations will be available.
MONDAY
Dec. 7
» Free COVID-19 testing is at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at National Guard Armory, 315 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. No pre-registration required. Must be 18 years old.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 9
» Senior Studio is at 9 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. The session is free to members and $5 for nonmembers. Bring your own supplies Nonmembers pay at the door. For information, visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
THURSDAY
Dec. 10
» Virtual Watercolor Class online via Zoom with subject Wine Glass. Cost is $30 members; $35 non-members. A kit, including everything you need to complete the class, will be available for pick up at Piedmont Arts prior to class. Class link will be sent after registration. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Registration required 48 hours prior to class.
FRIDAY
Dec. 11
MONDAY
Dec. 14
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 16
» Senior Studio is at 9 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. The session is free to members and $5 for nonmembers. Bring your own supplies Nonmembers pay at the door. For information, visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Free community meal will be served via drive-thru at 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, on the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. To reserve a meal, call 276-647-8150, and if you get the answering machine, leave a message that includes your name, phone number and the number of people in your household. Please call by 2 p.m. Wednesday day of meal. This will be the last meal served for the year.
THURSDAY
Dec. 17
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $30 for members; $35 for nonmembers. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil. Bring your own supplies. Register at PiedmontArts.org or by calling 276-632-3221. Advanced registration is required.
Dec. 18
MONDAY
Dec. 21
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 23
FRIDAY
Dec. 25
Christmas Day.
MONDAY
Dec. 28
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 30
SATURDAY
Jan. 9
» The Art of the Quilt exhibit is on display at Piedmont Arts. Free admission
FRIDAY
Jan. 22
» Virginia Museum Fine Arts on the Road: An Artmobile for the 21st Century is at Piedmont Arts. For information, contact PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
SATURDAY
Jan. 23
» Virginia Museum Fine Arts on the Road: An Artmobile for the 21st Century at Piedmont Arts. For information, contact PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. All ages welcome. Complimentary snacks.
» Opening reception for Ansel Adams: Compositions in Nature ks at 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. RSVP required by Jan. 19 at PiedmontArts.org or 276-632-3221. Will be on display through Feb. 27 at Piedmont Arts. Free admission.
» I Am on display through Feb. 27 at Piedmont Arts. Free admission.
SATURDAY
March 27, 2021
» Dancing for the Arts Piedmont Arts' fundraiser featuring local celebrities dancing in support of the arts in Martinsville-Henry County, will be at 4 p.m. at Martinsville High School. This had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19 and rescheduled again from April 10 due to the conflict with spring NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway, the Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite teams. Each $1 donation equals one vote. You can double your votes by joining Piedmont Arts or renewing or upgrading your membership. To vote visit PiedmontArts.org/DFTA. Tickets to Dancing for the Arts show are $10 general admission and $25 for reserved seating.
