Martinsville-area events: Nov. 17

TODAY
» Cooking with Chef Bob at Patrick Henry Community College is at 5-8 p.m. Learn to cook stuffed chicken Cordon Bleu with mashed potatoes and seasoned fall vegetables. The cost is $30 per person (cooking for two) or $50 per person (cooking for four). An additional person is $15. Details at www.patrickhenry.edu.
» Free COVID-19 testing is at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at National Guard Armory, 315 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. No pre-registration required. Must be at least 18 years old.
WEDNESDAY
» Blue Ridge Regional Library Board of Trustees will meet at noon at the Martinsville Library. Public comments will be taken by emailing BRRL-Board@brrl.lib.va.us or calling 276-403-5430 by 11:30 a.m. the day of the meeting.
» Drug-Free MHC meets at noon-1:30 p.m. via Zoom. To register https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0pdOurpzopHd2GKwJiZoxUaXq11NQ98zRb
» Senior Studio is at 9 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. The session is free to members and $5 for nonmembers. Bring your own supplies Nonmembers pay at the door. For information, visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Free community meal will be served via drive-thru at 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, on the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. To reserve a meal, call 276-647-8150, and if you get the answering machine, leave a message that includes your name, phone number and the number of people in your household. Please call by 2 p.m. Wednesday day of meal.
» Pecan fundraiser for Mount Olivet Ruritanettes will be at 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. in drive-thru/pick-up/delivery in the lower parking lot at Mount Olivet Christian Church, 3261 Mount Olivet Road, Martinsville. For more information, call 276-634-6011.
» Free community meal to go will be available at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., in the Parish House parking lot.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care) for residents 19 to 64 years old. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone (no contact). Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
THURSDAY
» Thanksgiving food box distribution by Kingdom Point Church is at 6 p.m. at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville, until supplies are exhausted. Then regular food boxes will be handed out.
» TheatreWorks Community Players livestream show, "Pirates of the Piedmont," is at 7 p.m. on TheatreWorks Community Players' YouTube site.
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $30 for members, $35 for nonmembers. Advanced registration is required at PiedmontArts.org or by calling 276-632-3221. Bring your own supplies.
FRIDAY
» Stuart Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon. Available will be apples, meats, coffee, baked items, goat cheese and more.
SATURDAY
» Free COVID-19 testing is at 9-11 a.m. at Blue Ridge Elementary School, 5135 Ararat Highway, Ararat. No pre-registration required. Drive-thru testing for asymptomatic patients 17 years or older, who must present with a valid photo ID/Virginia driver's license.
» Free COVID-19 testing is at noon-2 p.m. at Hardin Reynolds Memorial School, 3597 Dogwood Road, Critz. No pre-registration required. Drive-thru testing for asymptomatic patients 17 years or older, who must present with a valid photo ID/Virginia driver's license.
MONDAY
» Free COVID-19 testing is at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Martinsville Emergency Services. Must be at least 18 years old.
TUESDAY
» Henry County Board of Supervisors will conduct public hearings on applications at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville.
» Veterans awards presentation will be at 6 p.m. at the meeting of the Henry County Board of Supervisors in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
» Free COVID-19 testing is at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at National Guard Armory, 315 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. No pre-registration required. Must be at least 18 years old.
WEDNESDAY
» Free community meal to go will be available at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, in the Parish House parking lot.
THURSDAY
Thanksgiving Day is celebrated.
FRIDAY
SATURDAY
Nov. 28
» Free COVID-19 testing is at 9-11 a.m. at Meadows of Dan Elementary School, 3003 Jeb Stuart Highway, Meadows of Dan. No pre-registration required. Drive-thru testing for asymptomatic patients 17 years or older, who must present with a valid photo ID/Virginia driver's license.
» Free COVID-19 testing is at noon-2 p.m. at Patrick Urgent Care, 935 Woodland Drive, Stuart. No pre-registration required. Drive-thru testing for asymptomatic patients 17 years or older, who must present with a valid photo ID/Virginia driver's license.
MONDAY
Nov. 30
» Traveling office hours for the staff of U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) will be at 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the conference room at the Patrick County Administration Building, 106 Rucker St., Stuart.
» Free COVID-19 testing is at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at National Guard Armory, 315 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. No pre-registration required. Must be 18 years of older.
TUESDAY
Dec. 1
» Free COVID-19 testing is at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at National Guard Armory, 315 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. No pre-registration required. Must be 18 years of older.
WEDNESDAY
» Senior Studio is at 9 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. The session is free to members and $5 for nonmembers. Bring your own supplies Nonmembers pay at the door. For information, visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Free community meal will be served via drive-thru at 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, on the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. To reserve a meal, call 276-647-8150, and if you get the answering machine, leave a message that includes your name, phone number and the number of people in your household. Please call by 2 p.m. Wednesday day of meal.
THURSDAY
Dec. 3
» Piedmont Arts' Christmas Tree Lighting will be at 5 p.m. in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden, featuring a carol sing-a-long, complimentary snacks, hot chocolate, a take-home craft kit for kids and a visit from Santa. Guests are required to practice social distancing. Masks required when not eating or drinking. Free admission.
» Winter barn quilt class is at 1-4 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $35 members; $40 non-members. Participants choose a design before class. All supplies provided. Register at PiedmontArts.org or by calling 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required.
» TheatreWorks Community Players livestream show, "Another Very Theatreworks Christmas," a variety show, is at 7 p.m. on TheatreWorks Community Players' YouTube site.
FRIDAY
» Holiday painting class will be at 6 p.m. at the Spencer-Penn Center, with artist Linda Wilson guiding participants through creating a holiday decoration of an old red pickup truck hauling a freshly cut Christmas tree. The cost is $25, which includes supplies. To participate, call or text Wilson at 276-806-9683.
SATURDAY
Dec. 5
» Stuart Farmers Market will have Mistletoe Market at 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Locally made gifts, baked items, food and holiday decorations will be available.
MONDAY
Dec. 7
» Free COVID-19 testing is at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at National Guard Armory, 315 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. No pre-registration required. Must be 18 years old.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 9
» Senior Studio is at 9 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. The session is free to members and $5 for nonmembers. Bring your own supplies Nonmembers pay at the door. For information, visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
THURSDAY
Dec. 10
» Virtual watercolor class online via Zoom, with participants painting a wine glass, will be presented by Piedmont Arts. The cost is $30 members and $35 for nonmembers. A kit including all supplies will be available for pick up at Piedmont Arts before class. A link for Zoom will be emailed with registration. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221 at least 48 hours before the date.
FRIDAY
Dec. 11
MONDAY
Dec. 14
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 16
» Senior Studio is at 9 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. The session is free to members and $5 for nonmembers. Bring your own supplies Nonmembers pay at the door. For information, visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Free community meal will be served via drive-thru at 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, on the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. To reserve a meal, call 276-647-8150, and if you get the answering machine, leave a message that includes your name, phone number and the number of people in your household. Please call by 2 p.m. Wednesday day of meal. This will be the last meal served for the year.
THURSDAY
Dec. 17
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $30 for members; $35 for nonmembers. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil. Bring your own supplies. Register at PiedmontArts.org or by calling 276-632-3221. Advanced registration is required.
Dec. 18
MONDAY
Dec. 21
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 23
FRIDAY
Dec. 25
Christmas Day.
MONDAY
Dec. 28
TUESDAY
Dec. 29
» Free Drive-Thru Community Meal 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 30
SATURDAY
Jan. 9
» The Art of the Quilt exhibit is on display at Piedmont Arts. Free admission
FRIDAY
Jan. 22
» Virginia Museum Fine Arts on the Road: An Artmobile for the 21st Century is at Piedmont Arts. For information, contact PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
SATURDAY
Jan. 23
» Virginia Museum Fine Arts on the Road: An Artmobile for the 21st Century at Piedmont Arts. For information, contact PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. All ages welcome. Complimentary snacks.
» Opening reception for Ansel Adams: Compositions in Nature is at 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. RSVP required by Jan. 19 at PiedmontArts.org or 276-632-3221. Will be on display through Feb. 27 at Piedmont Arts. Free admission.
» Exhibit "I Am" is on display through Feb. 27 at Piedmont Arts. Free admission.
TUESDAY
Jan. 26
» Free drive-thru community meal is 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
TUESDAY
Feb. 23
» Free drive-thru community meal is 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
SATURDAY
March 27, 2021
» Dancing for the Arts Piedmont Arts' fundraiser featuring local celebrities dancing in support of the arts in Martinsville-Henry County, will be at 4 p.m. at Martinsville High School. This had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19 and rescheduled again from April 10 due to the conflict with spring NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway, the Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite teams. Each $1 donation equals one vote. You can double your votes by joining Piedmont Arts or renewing or upgrading your membership. To vote visit PiedmontArts.org/DFTA. Tickets to Dancing for the Arts show are $10 general admission and $25 for reserved seating.
TUESDAY
March 30
» Free Drive-Thru Community Meal 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
TUESDAY
April 27
» Free Drive-Thru Community Meal 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
