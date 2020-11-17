Martinsville-area events: Nov. 17

WEDNESDAY

» Senior Studio is at 9 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. The session is free to members and $5 for nonmembers. Bring your own supplies Nonmembers pay at the door. For information, visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.

» Free community meal will be served via drive-thru at 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, on the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. To reserve a meal, call 276-647-8150, and if you get the answering machine, leave a message that includes your name, phone number and the number of people in your household. Please call by 2 p.m. Wednesday day of meal.

» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care) for residents 19 to 64 years old. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone (no contact). Call or text Ann Walker 276 732-0509 to see if you qualify.

THURSDAY

Dec. 3