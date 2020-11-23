Martinsville-area events: Nov. 23

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» The Henry-Martinsville County Department of Social Services meets at 3 p.m. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic the meeting will be held virtually.
» Free COVID-19 testing is at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at National Guard Armory, 315 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. No pre-registration required. Must be at least 18 years old.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care) for residents 19 to 64 years old. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone (no contact). Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
TUESDAY
» Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 and 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville. Attendees are required to wear a face masks and practice social distancing. Attendance may be limited in order to comply with recent recommendations from the Governor regarding COVID-19.
» Veterans awards presentation will be at 6 p.m. at the meeting of the Henry County Board of Supervisors in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville. Attendees are required to wear a face masks and practice social distancing. Attendance may be limited in order to comply with recent recommendations from the Governor regarding COVID-19.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
» Free COVID-19 testing is at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at National Guard Armory, 315 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. No pre-registration required. Must be at least 18 years old.
WEDNESDAY
» Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals public hearing has been scheduled for 11 a.m. in the Summerlin Meeting Room, County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville.
» Drive-thru Thanksgiving Eve dinner for individuals and families in need in Martinsville-Henry County will be presented by the Harvest Foundation Youth Board. The boxed meals can be pick up between noon and 4 p.m. at the Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett. For additional information, call 276-632-3329 ext. 112.
» Free community meal to go will be available at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, in the Parish House parking lot.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care) for residents 19 to 64 years old. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone (no contact). Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
THURSDAY
Thanksgiving Day is celebrated.
FRIDAY
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care) for residents 19 to 64 years old. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone (no contact). Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
» Meadows of Dan Christmas Parade is at 3 p.m., with participants lining up at 2 p.m. at Ridge Road. No registration necessary.
» Small Business Saturday in Uptown Martinsville, with many of the Uptown shops and restaurants offering specials and promotions.
» Free COVID-19 testing is at 9-11 a.m. at Meadows of Dan Elementary School, 3003 Jeb Stuart Highway, Meadows of Dan. No pre-registration required. Drive-thru testing for asymptomatic patients 17 years or older, who must present with a valid photo ID/Virginia driver's license.
» Free COVID-19 testing is at noon-2 p.m. at Patrick Urgent Care, 935 Woodland Drive, Stuart. No pre-registration required. Drive-thru testing for asymptomatic patients 17 years or older, who must present with a valid photo ID/Virginia driver's license.
MONDAY
» Traveling office hours for the staff of U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) will be at 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the conference room at the Patrick County Administration Building, 106 Rucker St., Stuart.
» Free COVID-19 testing is at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at National Guard Armory, 315 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. No pre-registration required. Must be 18 years of older.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care) for residents 19 to 64 years old. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone (no contact). Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
TUESDAY
Dec. 1
» Free COVID-19 testing is at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at National Guard Armory, 315 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. No pre-registration required. Must be 18 years of older.
WEDNESDAY
» Senior Studio is at 9 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. The session is free to members and $5 for nonmembers. Bring your own supplies Nonmembers pay at the door. For information, visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Free community meal will be served via drive-thru at 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, on the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. To reserve a meal, call 276-647-8150, and if you get the answering machine, leave a message that includes your name, phone number and the number of people in your household. Call by 2 p.m. Wednesday day of meal.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care) for residents 19 to 64 years old. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone (no contact). Call or text Ann Walker 276 732-0509 to see if you qualify.
THURSDAY
» College scholarship presentation for high school students and their families, presented by the Martinsville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, will be done in a virtual meeting at 6-7 p.m. Facilitators will be Sharon Harris, project director of TRIO, and Kara Gilley, program associate for Community Foundation of Western Virginia. The event is free, and door prizes will be awarded. To register, use the link: https://bit.ly/2H4uOzh.
» Piedmont Arts' Christmas Tree Lighting will be a virtual online ceremony starting at 5 p.m. To watch, visit PiedmontArts.org for a link or follow along on Facebook at Facebook.com/PiedmontArtsMartinsville. The change to virtual is because of most-recent restrictions brought on by the pandemic.
» Patrick County Festival of Christmas Trees is open for decorated trees or tree creations at businesses, churches, homeowners and organizations. Trees must be visible from the road. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three who receive the most likes, comments and votes on the Facebook Photo album. Entry fee is $20. For more information or to enter visit patrickchamber.com or call 276-694-6012.
» Winter barn quilt class is at 1-4 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $35 members; $40 non-members. Participants choose a design before class. All supplies provided. Register at PiedmontArts.org or by calling 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required.
» TheatreWorks Community Players livestream show, "Another Very Theatreworks Christmas," a variety show, is at 7 p.m. on TheatreWorks Community Players' YouTube site.
FRIDAY
» Christmas Toy Drive at Martinsville Speedway will be at 5-8 p.m. to benefit Grace Network. For the donation of an unwrapped toy or $20, participants can drive around the speedway in their personal vehicles. Participants must be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver's license. All street rules for seat belts and other safety elements will be required. Because of the COVID-19 precautions, all visitors must remain in their vehicles. For questions, visit martinsvillespeedway.com/toydrive.
» Martinsville Christmas Parade will be a drive-by broadcast event at 6 p.m. Floats and other entries will drive up Church Street, where BTW21 and Star News will film them for broadcast.
» Holidays at Farmers Market is at 4-8 p.m. at 65 West Main St. Open for onsite shopping and pick up of pre-orders at martinsvillefarmersmarket.com Local vendors, baked goods, woodwork, yard work, homemade baked goods, gift baskets and boxes available and etc.
» Holiday painting class will be at 6 p.m. at the Spencer-Penn Center, with artist Linda Wilson guiding participants through creating a holiday decoration of an old red pickup truck hauling a freshly cut Christmas tree. The cost is $25, which includes supplies. To participate, call or text Wilson at 276-806-9683.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care) for residents 19 to 64 years old. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone (no contact). Call or text Ann Walker 276 732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
Dec. 5
» Brenda Riggins Memorial Blood Drive will be at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the gym at Stanleytown Elementary School, 74 Edgewood Drive. For an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2676). You can get through the blood drive up to 20 minutes faster if you complete RapidPass online or on the app the day of the drive.
» Cruising to Christmas, a drive-thru Christmas parade, is at 2-4 p.m. in Stuart. For information, pcchristmasparade@gmail.com or call 276-692-7195.
» Stuart Farmers Market will have Mistletoe Market at 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Locally made gifts, baked items, food and holiday decorations will be available.
MONDAY
Dec. 7
» Free COVID-19 testing is at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at National Guard Armory, 315 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. No pre-registration required. Must be 18 years old.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care) for residents 19 to 64 years old. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone (no contact). Call or text Ann Walker 276 732-0509 to see if you qualify.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 9
» Senior Studio is at 9 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. The session is free to members and $5 for nonmembers. Bring your own supplies Nonmembers pay at the door. For information, visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care) for residents 19 to 64 years old. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone (no contact). Call or text Ann Walker 276 732-0509 to see if you qualify.
THURSDAY
Dec. 10
» Virtual watercolor class online via Zoom, with participants painting a wine glass, will be presented by Piedmont Arts. The cost is $30 members and $35 for nonmembers. A kit including all supplies will be available for pick up at Piedmont Arts before class. A link for Zoom will be emailed with registration. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221 at least 48 hours before the date.
FRIDAY
Dec. 11
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care) for residents 19 to 64 years old. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone (no contact). Call or text Ann Walker 276 732-0509 to see if you qualify.
MONDAY
Dec. 14
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care) for residents 19 to 64 years old. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone (no contact). Call or text Ann Walker 276 732-0509 to see if you qualify.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 16
» Senior Studio is at 9 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. The session is free to members and $5 for nonmembers. Bring your own supplies Nonmembers pay at the door. For information, visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Free community meal will be served via drive-thru at 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, on the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. To reserve a meal, call 276-647-8150, and if you get the answering machine, leave a message that includes your name, phone number and the number of people in your household. Please call by 2 p.m. Wednesday day of meal. This will be the last meal served for the year.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care) for residents 19 to 64 years old. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone (no contact). Call or text Ann Walker 276 732-0509 to see if you qualify.
THURSDAY
Dec. 17
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $30 for members; $35 for nonmembers. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil. Bring your own supplies. Register at PiedmontArts.org or by calling 276-632-3221. Advanced registration is required.
Dec. 18
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care) for residents 19 to 64 years old. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone (no contact). Call or text Ann Walker 276 732-0509 to see if you qualify.
MONDAY
Dec. 21
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care) for residents 19 to 64 years old. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone (no contact). Call or text Ann Walker 276 732-0509 to see if you qualify.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 23
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care) for residents 19 to 64 years old. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone (no contact). Call or text Ann Walker 276 732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
Dec. 25
Christmas Day.
MONDAY
Dec. 28
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care) for residents 19 to 64 years old. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone (no contact). Call or text Ann Walker 276 732-0509 to see if you qualify.
TUESDAY
Dec. 29
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 30
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care) for residents 19 to 64 years old. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone (no contact). Call or text Ann Walker 276 732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
Jan. 9
» The Art of the Quilt exhibit is on display at Piedmont Arts. Free admission
FRIDAY
Jan. 22
» Virginia Museum Fine Arts on the Road: An Artmobile for the 21st Century is at Piedmont Arts. For information, contact PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
SATURDAY
Jan. 23
» Virginia Museum Fine Arts on the Road: An Artmobile for the 21st Century at Piedmont Arts. For information, contact PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. All ages welcome. Complimentary snacks.
» Opening reception for Ansel Adams: Compositions in Nature is at 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. RSVP required by Jan. 19 at PiedmontArts.org or 276-632-3221. Will be on display through Feb. 27 at Piedmont Arts. Free admission.
» Exhibit "I Am" is on display through Feb. 27 at Piedmont Arts. Free admission.
TUESDAY
Jan. 26
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
TUESDAY
Feb. 23
» Free drive-thru community meal is 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
SATURDAY
March 27, 2021
» Dancing for the Arts Piedmont Arts' fundraiser featuring local celebrities dancing in support of the arts in Martinsville-Henry County, will be at 4 p.m. at Martinsville High School. This had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19 and rescheduled again from April 10 due to the conflict with spring NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway, the Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite teams. Each $1 donation equals one vote. You can double your votes by joining Piedmont Arts or renewing or upgrading your membership. To vote visit PiedmontArts.org/DFTA. Tickets to Dancing for the Arts show are $10 general admission and $25 for reserved seating.
TUESDAY
March 30
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
TUESDAY
April 27
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
TUESDAY
May 25
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
TUESDAY
June 29
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
TUESDAY
July 27
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
TUESDAY
Aug. 31
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
TUESDAY
Sept. 28
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
TUESDAY
Oct. 26
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!