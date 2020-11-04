Martinsville-area events: Nov. 4

FRIDAY

» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care) for residents 19 to 64 years old. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone (no contact). Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.

SATURDAY

NOV. 14

» Disability Rights & Resource Center will have its annual board meeting at 9:30 a.m. in the conference room at the Virginia Museum of Natural History, 21 Starling Ave. in Martinsville.

» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon for its final day of the season at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.

SUNDAY

Nov. 15