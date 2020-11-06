Martinsville-area events: Nov. 6

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» "Night Out" painting class for holiday trends is at 6 p.m. at the Fieldale Fire Department. Artist Linda Wilson will direct participants in step-by-step painting of a winter scene. The cost is $25. To take part, call or text 276-806-9683.
» Stuart Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon. Available will be apples, meats, coffee, baked items, goat cheese and more.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care) for residents 19 to 64 years old. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone (no contact). Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
» Drive-in fish fry will be at 10:30 a.m. at the Way of Truth, 3736 Preston Road. Chicken also will be served at the curbside event. The cost is $5 for a fish or chicken sandwich, and $8 for a dinner, with an entree of fish, ham or chicken, with two accompaniments of your choice of baked beans, green beans, potato salad, macaroni and cheese; plus bread, cake and a drink.
» Brunswick Stew sale will be at 6 a.m. at Ridgeway Ruritan building as a fundraiser for the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department.
» Dan River Basin Association will have as its first-Saturday outing a 4.5-mile hike on the Cook's Wall Trail in Hanging Rock State Park in Danbury and Westfield, N.C. For more information about the hike, contact Will Truslow at 336-547-1903 or willtruslow@hotmail.com. Outings and meetings of the Dan River Basin Association are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.danriver.org.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
MONDAY
» Martinsville City School Board will have its regular monthly meeting is at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, Martinsville City Municipal Building, 55 West Church St., Martinsville.
» Free COVID-19 testing will be by appointment only Monday-Friday at Patrick County Urgent Card, 935 Woodland Drive, Stuart. Call 276-694-4466.
TUESDAY
» Red Cross Blood Drive at 11 a.m. -5 p.m. at Rotary Field in Stuart.
» Cooking with Chef Bob is at 5-8 p.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. The cost is $30 per person (cooking for two) or $50 per person (cooking for four). Each additional person is $15. Deadline to enroll is Monday. Call 276-656-5461 or email ph.augusoft.net.
WEDNESDAY
» Veterans Day is celebrated. All federal and state offices will be closed.
» Gen. Joseph Martin Chapter, NSDAR, will meet at 11 a.m. at Broad Street Christian Church Fellowship Hall, with program featuring information on members Patriots and the celebration of Veterans Day. Face coverings and social distancing are required.
» Free community meal to go will be available at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., in the Parish House parking lot.
THURSDAY
» Henry County public hearing on rezoning will be at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Meeting Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville.
FRIDAY
» Stuart Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon. Available will be apples, meats, coffee, baked items, goat cheese and more.
SATURDAY
NOV. 14
» Disability Rights & Resource Center will have its annual board meeting at 9:30 a.m. in the conference room at the Virginia Museum of Natural History, 21 Starling Ave. in Martinsville.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon for its final day of the season at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SUNDAY
Nov. 15
» Prehistoric Settlements along the Smith River will be the topic of a discussion by Hayden Bassett, assistant curator of archaeology for the Virginia Museum of Natural History, at 3 p.m. at the MHC Heritage Center and Museum. Masks are required. For information, email mhchistoricalsociety@gmail.com or call 276-403-5361.
MONDAY
TUESDAY
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 18
» Free community meal to go will be available at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., in the Parish House parking lot.
THURSDAY
Nov. 19
» TheatreWorks Community Players livestream show, "Pirates of the Piedmont," is at 7 p.m. on TheatreWorks Community Players' YouTube site.
» Studio with Karen Despot at Piedmont Arts with advanced registration required at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Bring your own supplies. Class is at 1:30-4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
» Stuart Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon. Available will be apples, meats, coffee, baked items, goat cheese and more.
MONDAY
Nov. 23
» Free COVID-19 testing is at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Martinsville Emergency Services. Must be 18 years of older.
TUESDAY
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will conduct public hearings on applications at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Meeting Room of the County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 25
» Free community meal to go will be available at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., in the Parish House parking lot.
THURSDAY
Nov. 26
Thanksgiving Day is celebrated.
FRIDAY
MONDAY
Nov. 30
TUESDAY
Dec. 1
WEDNESDAY
THURSDAY
Dec. 3
» TheatreWorks Community Players livestream show, "Another Very Theatreworks Christmas," a variety show, is at 7 p.m. on TheatreWorks Community Players' YouTube site.
» Piedmont Arts Christmas Tree Lighting will be held at 5 p.m. in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden featuring a carol sing-a-long, complimentary snacks, hot chocolate, a take-home craft kit for kids and a visit from Santa. Guests are required to practice social distancing. Masks required when not eating or drinking. Free admission.
FRIDAY
SATURDAY
Dec. 5
» Stuart Farmers Market will hold Mistletoe Market at 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Locally made gifts, baked items, food and holiday decorations will be available.
MONDAY
Dec. 7
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 9
FRIDAY
Dec. 11
MONDAY
Dec. 14
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 16
FRIDAY
Dec. 18
MONDAY
Dec. 21
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 23
FRIDAY
Dec. 25
MONDAY
Dec. 28
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 30
SATURDAY
March 27, 2021
» Dancing for the Arts Piedmont Arts' fundraiser featuring local celebrities dancing in support of the arts in Martinsville-Henry County, will be at 4 p.m. at Martinsville High School. This had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19 and rescheduled again from April 10 due to the conflict with spring NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway, the Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite teams. Each $1 donation equals one vote. You can double your votes by joining Piedmont Arts or renewing or upgrading your membership. To vote visit PiedmontArts.org/DFTA. Tickets to Dancing for the Arts show are $10 general admission and $25 for reserved seating.
