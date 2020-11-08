Martinsville-area events: Nov. 8

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
MONDAY
» Martinsville City School Board will have its regular monthly meeting is at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, Martinsville City Municipal Building, 55 West Church St., Martinsville.
» Pecan fundraiser for Mount Olivet Ruritanettes will be at 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. in drive-thru/pick-up/delivery in the lower parking lot at Mount Olivet Christian Church, 3261 Mount Olivet Road, Martinsville, lower parking lot. For more information, call 276-634-6011.
» Free COVID-19 testing will be by appointment only Monday-Friday at Patrick County Urgent Card, 935 Woodland Drive, Stuart. Call 276-694-4466. Must be at least 18 years old.
» Free COVID-19 testing by appointment is at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at National Guard Armory, 315 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. No pre-registration required. Must be at least 18 years old.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care) for residents 19 to 64 years old. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone (no contact). Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
TUESDAY
» Red Cross blood drive is at 11 a.m. -5 p.m. at Rotary Field in Stuart.
» Free COVID-19 testing is at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at National Guard Armory, 315 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. No pre-registration required. Must be at least 18 years old.
» Cooking with Chef Bob is at 5-8 p.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. The cost is $30 per person (cooking for two) or $50 per person (cooking for four). Each additional person is $15. Deadline to enroll is Monday. Call 276-656-5461 or email ph.augusoft.net.
WEDNESDAY
» Veterans Day is celebrated. All federal and state offices will be closed.
» Gen. Joseph Martin Chapter, NSDAR, will meet at 10 a.m. at Broad Street Christian Church Fellowship Hall, with program featuring information on members Patriots and the celebration of Veterans Day. Face coverings and social distancing are required.
» Free community meal to go will be available at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., in the Parish House parking lot.
THURSDAY
» Henry County public hearing on rezoning will be at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Meeting Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville.
FRIDAY
» Stuart Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon. Available will be apples, meats, coffee, baked items, goat cheese and more.
SATURDAY
» Disability Rights & Resource Center will have its annual board meeting at 9:30 a.m. in the conference room at the Virginia Museum of Natural History, 21 Starling Ave. in Martinsville.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon for its final day of the season at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SUNDAY
» Prehistoric Settlements along the Smith River will be the topic of a discussion by Hayden Bassett, assistant curator of archaeology for the Virginia Museum of Natural History, at 3 p.m. at the MHC Heritage Center and Museum. Masks are required. For information, email mhchistoricalsociety@gmail.com or call 276-403-5361.
MONDAY
» Free COVID-19 testing is at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at National Guard Armory, 315 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. No pre-registration required. Must be at least 18 years old.
TUESDAY
» Free COVID-19 testing is at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at National Guard Armory, 315 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. No pre-registration required. Must be at least 18 years old.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 18
» Free community meal will be served via drive-thru at 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, on the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. To reserve a meal, call 276-647-8150, and if you get the answering machine, leave a message that includes your name, phone number and the number of people in your household. Please call by 2 p.m. Wednesday day of meal.
» Pecan fundraiser for Mount Olivet Ruritanettes will be at 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. in drive-thru/pick-up/delivery in the lower parking lot at Mount Olivet Christian Church, 3261 Mount Olivet Road, Martinsville, lower parking lot. For more information, call 276-634-6011.
» Free community meal to go will be available at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., in the Parish House parking lot.
THURSDAY
Nov. 19
» TheatreWorks Community Players livestream show, "Pirates of the Piedmont," is at 7 p.m. on TheatreWorks Community Players' YouTube site.
» Studio with Karen Despot at Piedmont Arts with advanced registration required at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Bring your own supplies. Class is at 1:30-4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
» Stuart Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon. Available will be apples, meats, coffee, baked items, goat cheese and more.
MONDAY
Nov. 23
» Free COVID-19 testing is at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Martinsville Emergency Services. Must be at least 18 years old.
TUESDAY
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will conduct public hearings on applications at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Meeting Room of the County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville.
» Free COVID-19 testing is at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at National Guard Armory, 315 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. No pre-registration required. Must be at least 18 years old.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 25
» Free community meal to go will be available at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., in the Parish House parking lot.
THURSDAY
Nov. 26
Thanksgiving Day is celebrated.
FRIDAY
MONDAY
Nov. 30
» Free COVID-19 testing is at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at National Guard Armory, 315 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. No pre-registration required. Must be 18 years of older.
TUESDAY
Dec. 1
» Free COVID-19 testing is at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at National Guard Armory, 315 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. No pre-registration required. Must be 18 years of older.
WEDNESDAY
THURSDAY
Dec. 3
» TheatreWorks Community Players livestream show, "Another Very Theatreworks Christmas," a variety show, is at 7 p.m. on TheatreWorks Community Players' YouTube site.
» Piedmont Arts Christmas Tree Lighting will be held at 5 p.m. in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden featuring a carol sing-a-long, complimentary snacks, hot chocolate, a take-home craft kit for kids and a visit from Santa. Guests are required to practice social distancing. Masks required when not eating or drinking. Free admission.
FRIDAY
SATURDAY
Dec. 5
» Stuart Farmers Market will hold Mistletoe Market at 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Locally made gifts, baked items, food and holiday decorations will be available.
MONDAY
Dec. 7
» Free COVID-19 testing is at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at National Guard Armory, 315 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. No pre-registration required. Must be 18 years old.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 9
FRIDAY
Dec. 11
MONDAY
Dec. 14
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 16
FRIDAY
Dec. 18
MONDAY
Dec. 21
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 23
FRIDAY
Dec. 25
MONDAY
Dec. 28
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 30
SATURDAY
March 27, 2021
» Dancing for the Arts Piedmont Arts' fundraiser featuring local celebrities dancing in support of the arts in Martinsville-Henry County, will be at 4 p.m. at Martinsville High School. This had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19 and rescheduled again from April 10 due to the conflict with spring NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway, the Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite teams. Each $1 donation equals one vote. You can double your votes by joining Piedmont Arts or renewing or upgrading your membership. To vote visit PiedmontArts.org/DFTA. Tickets to Dancing for the Arts show are $10 general admission and $25 for reserved seating.
KINGSPORT, Tenn., November 5, 2020 – Eastman was recently named as the Tennessee Tri-Star Champion for its COVID-19 response over the past several months. The Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s 2020 Special Edition Environment and Energy Awards recognized businesses that have demonstrated outstanding innovation, resilience, and community stewardship in response to the many challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Categories of Innovative Retooling and Repurposing, Excellence in Operational Health and Safety, and Outstanding Community Stewardship were recognized. Eastman received the highest honor for exemplary achievement in all three categories.
Below are a few examples of what Eastman has done in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that were highlighted as a part of the Chamber’s decision to recognize the company as its Tri-Star Champion:
- Innovative Retooling and Repurposing
- Produced 10,000 face shields
- Developed ear savers for frontline workers
- Converted pilot plant to produce hand sanitizer
- Donated materials for thousands of plastic face shields
- Donated critical personal protective equipment to first responders
- Excellence in Operational Health and Safety
- Produced updates to keep team members informed of changes and guidance
- Enabled those who could to work remotely and adjusted operations shift schedules to mitigate risk to our essential workers
- Eliminated non-critical business travel
- Implemented policies and procedures to keep team members healthy inside and outside of the workplace
- Collaborated with local health providers to enable rapid testing in the area
- Pushed educational messages to local community to slow spread of the virus
- Provided cloth face masks all employees worldwide
- Outstanding Community Stewardship
- Committed more than $1 million to provide immediate global response for food, shelter, and protective medical equipment
- Donated 5,000 masks to the United Way of Greater Kingsport
- Donated 40,000 masks to area school systems
- Donated 5,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to non-profits and businesses in Tennessee
“The Tennessee Chamber recognizes that many Tennessee businesses have undergone impressive operational changes to overcome the many hurdles presented by COVID-19,” said Mark Costa, board chair and chief executive officer. “I’m incredibly proud that Eastman was presented with this award for our commitment to doing all we can to keep our team members and communities safe and to supplying our customers with the critical materials they count on now more than ever during this challenging time.”
"On behalf of the Tennessee Chamber/Tennessee Manufacturers Association, we are proud to recognize the tremendous efforts during the pandemic that a number of businesses and manufacturers, like Eastman, demonstrated going above and beyond for their customers, communities and employees,” said Bradley Jackson, TN Chamber president and CEO. “This is a significant achievement for one of Tennessee's premier businesses and we congratulate them, their team and community.”
The Eastman team continues to do all they can to encourage employees and the community to be diligent and follow strict mask and social distancing practices to help slow the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities region.
“We’ve all been working incredibly hard to keep our Eastman team members healthy and our operations running safely throughout this pandemic,” Costa added. “We continue to ask our local communities to join us in working to prevent the spread we’re seeing in our region. Wear your mask, practice social distancing and be smart about the activities in which you participate during this time. We’re at a critical point and we can make a difference if we all commit to following safe practices.”
