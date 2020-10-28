Martinsville-area events: Oct. 28

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals meets at 1 p.m. in the Summerlin Meeting Room at the County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville.
» The Southern Virginia GO Region 3 Council will meet at 1 p.m. on Zoom. The password code is 920932. Phone access is available by dialing 929-205-6099; the meeting ID is 339 011 5898; and the password is 920932. A time for public comments will be included in the meeting, and written public comments may be by 8 a.m. Oct. 28 to bryan.david@virginia.edu.
» Patrick County office hours for staff of U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) will be at 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Patrick County Administration Building at 106 Rucker St. For questions call 276-525-1405.
» Henry County office hours for staff of U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) will be at 2-3:30 p.m. at the Martinsville Municipal Building at 55 W. Church St. For questions call 276-525-1405.
» Free community meal to go will be available at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., in the Parish House parking lot.
THURSDAY
» Free community meal drive-thru is at 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, on the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. To reserve a meal, call 276-647-8150, if you get the answering machine, leave a message that includes your name, phone number and the number of people in your household. Please call by 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the day of the meal.
» Red Cross blood drive is at 1-7 p.m. at Horsepasture Christian Church in Ridgeway. To schedule an appointment, call 800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org
FRIDAY
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
» Halloween at Martinsville Farmers Market will be 8 a.m.-noon at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Come dressed in a costume and receive a free bumper sticker. Candy will not be distributed because of COVID-19. Carved Pumpkin drop-off is at 7:30-8:30 a.m.; voting on those pumps is at 8:30-noon; and winners will be announced at noon. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
SUNDAY
» Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Set your clocks back 1 hour.
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 1:30-5 p.m. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
MONDAY
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 1-7 p.m. weekdays. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
TUESDAY
» General Election Day, with polls opening at 6 a.m. The Martinsville Municipal Building will be closed.
WEDNESDAY
» Drive-thru free community meal to go at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 5-6 p.m. To reserve a meal, call 276-647-8150, if you get the answering machine, leave a message that includes your name, phone number and the number of people in your household. Call by 2 p.m. Wednesday, they day of the day of the meal.
» Free community meal to go will be available at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., in the Parish House parking lot.
THURSDAY
Nov. 5
» Henry County School Board meets in regular month session at 9 a.m. followed by closed session at Summerlin Room, First Floor, County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» TheatreWorks Community Players livestream show, "Room 117," an original one-act comedy, is at 7 p.m. on TheatreWorks Community Players' YouTube site.
SATURDAY
NOV. 7
» Dan River Basin Association will have as its first-Saturday outing a 4.5-mile hike on the Cook's Wall Trail in Hanging Rock State Park in Danbury and Westfield, N.C. For more information about the hike, contact Will Truslow at 336-547-1903 or willtruslow@hotmail.com. Outings and meetings of the Dan River Basin Association are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.danriver.org.
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 11
» Veterans Day Service, at which the Martinsville-Henry County “Outstanding Military Veteran” award for 2020 will be presented, is at 6 p.m. at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett.
» Free community meal to go will be available at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., in the Parish House parking lot.
SATURDAY
NOV. 14
» Disability Rights & Resource Center will have its annual board meeting at 9:30 a.m. in the conference room at the Virginia Museum of Natural History, 21 Starling Ave. in Martinsville.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon for its final day of the season at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SUNDAY
Nov. 15
» Prehistoric Settlements along the Smith River will be the topic of a discussion by Hayden Bassett, assistant curator of archaeology for the Virginia Museum of Natural History, at 3 p.m. at the MHC Heritage Center and Museum. Masks are required. For information, email mhchistoricalsociety@gmail.com or call 276-403-5361.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 18
» Free community meal to go will be available at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., in the Parish House parking lot.
THURSDAY
Nov. 19
» TheatreWorks Community Players livestream show, "Pirates of the Piedmont," is at 7 p.m. on TheatreWorks Community Players' YouTube site.
» Studio with Karen Despot at Piedmont Arts with advanced registration required at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Bring your own supplies. Class is at 1:30-4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 25
» Free community meal to go will be available at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., in the Parish House parking lot.
THURSDAY
Nov. 26
Thanksgiving Day is celebrated.
THURSDAY
Dec. 3
» TheatreWorks Community Players livestream show, "Another Very Theatreworks Christmas," a variety show, is at 7 p.m. on TheatreWorks Community Players' YouTube site.
SATURDAY
March 27, 2021
» Dancing for the Arts Piedmont Arts' fundraiser featuring local celebrities dancing in support of the arts in Martinsville-Henry County, will be at 4 p.m. at Martinsville High School. This had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19 and rescheduled again from April 10 due to the conflict with spring NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway, the Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite teams. Each $1 donation equals one vote. You can double your votes by joining Piedmont Arts or renewing or upgrading your membership. To vote visit PiedmontArts.org/DFTA. Tickets to Dancing for the Arts show are $10 general admission and $25 for reserved seating.
