Martinsville-area events: Oct. 29

TODAY

» Free community meal drive-thru is at 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, on the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. To reserve a meal, call 276-647-8150, if you get the answering machine, leave a message that includes your name, phone number and the number of people in your household. Please call by 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the day of the meal.

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

» Trunk-or-Treat Cruise-in at 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Smith River Sports Complex, sponsored by the The Heads of State. The event will feature horseback riding, a cornhole tournament, food trucks, vendors and a bounce house as well as hot rods, all socially distanced. Music by All Around Sound. Children are encouraged to come in costume. At 4 p.m., children will model their costumes as they walk across the amphitheater stage, one at a time, to receive scoops of candy. Hot-rodders who want to show their vehicles (some are expected to be decorated for Halloween) will pay an entry fee of a bag of candy – either to give to kids at their cars or to give to the organizers to distribute. General admission is $5 and free to kids 10 and younger.