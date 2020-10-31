Martinsville-area events: Oct. 31

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» Drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat is at 3-5 p.m. Martinsville library and at the Bassett and Collinsville branches. There will be free books and treats. All staff members will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing and ask that all drivers do the same. Each patron must stay in a vehicle. If you collect the special bookmarks, you must show all three at your last stop to be entered into the drawing. The Golden Ticket will receive a $50 Walmart gift card.
» Trunk-or-Treat Cruise-in is at 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Smith River Sports Complex, sponsored by the The Heads of State. The event will feature horseback riding, a cornhole tournament, food trucks, vendors and a bounce house as well as hot rods, all socially distanced. Music by All Around Sound. Children are encouraged to come in costume. At 4 p.m., children will model their costumes as they walk across the amphitheater stage, one at a time, to receive scoops of candy. Hot-rodders who want to show their vehicles (some are expected to be decorated for Halloween) will pay an entry fee of a bag of candy – either to give to kids at their cars or to give to the organizers to distribute. General admission is $5 and free to kids 10 and younger.
» Halloween at Martinsville Farmers Market will be 8 a.m.-noon at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Come dressed in a costume and receive a free bumper sticker. Candy will not be distributed because of COVID-19. Carved Pumpkin drop-off is at 7:30-8:30 a.m.; voting on those pumps is at 8:30-noon; and winners will be announced at noon. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SUNDAY
» Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Set your clocks back 1 hour.
TUESDAY
» Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services will be closed today for Election Day. Visitors are able to register on the iPad to request assistance. Re-opening Wednesday at 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
» General Election Day, with polls opening at 6 a.m. This is also a state legal holiday.
WEDNESDAY
» Free community meal to go will be available at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., in the Parish House parking lot.
» Drive-thru free community meal to go is at 5-6 p.m.at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, on the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. To reserve a meal, call 276-647-8150, if you get the answering machine, leave a message that includes your name, phone number and the number of people in your household. Call by 2 p.m. Wednesday, the day of the day of the meal.
THURSDAY
» Henry County School Board meets in regular month session at 9 a.m. followed by closed session at Summerlin Room, First Floor, County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» TheatreWorks Community Players livestream show, "Room 117," an original one-act comedy, is at 7 p.m. on TheatreWorks Community Players' YouTube site.
SATURDAY
» Dan River Basin Association will have as its first-Saturday outing a 4.5-mile hike on the Cook's Wall Trail in Hanging Rock State Park in Danbury and Westfield, N.C. For more information about the hike, contact Will Truslow at 336-547-1903 or willtruslow@hotmail.com. Outings and meetings of the Dan River Basin Association are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.danriver.org.
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 11
» Veterans Day is celebrated. All federal and state offices will be closed.
» Veterans Day Service, at which the Martinsville-Henry County “Outstanding Military Veteran” award for 2020 will be presented, is at 6 p.m. at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett.
» Free community meal to go will be available at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., in the Parish House parking lot.
SATURDAY
NOV. 14
» Disability Rights & Resource Center will have its annual board meeting at 9:30 a.m. in the conference room at the Virginia Museum of Natural History, 21 Starling Ave. in Martinsville.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon for its final day of the season at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SUNDAY
Nov. 15
» Prehistoric Settlements along the Smith River will be the topic of a discussion by Hayden Bassett, assistant curator of archaeology for the Virginia Museum of Natural History, at 3 p.m. at the MHC Heritage Center and Museum. Masks are required. For information, email mhchistoricalsociety@gmail.com or call 276-403-5361.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 18
» Free community meal to go will be available at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., in the Parish House parking lot.
THURSDAY
Nov. 19
» TheatreWorks Community Players livestream show, "Pirates of the Piedmont," is at 7 p.m. on TheatreWorks Community Players' YouTube site.
» Studio with Karen Despot at Piedmont Arts with advanced registration required at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Bring your own supplies. Class is at 1:30-4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 25
» Free community meal to go will be available at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., in the Parish House parking lot.
THURSDAY
Nov. 26
Thanksgiving Day is celebrated.
THURSDAY
Dec. 3
» TheatreWorks Community Players livestream show, "Another Very Theatreworks Christmas," a variety show, is at 7 p.m. on TheatreWorks Community Players' YouTube site.
SATURDAY
March 27, 2021
» Dancing for the Arts Piedmont Arts' fundraiser featuring local celebrities dancing in support of the arts in Martinsville-Henry County, will be at 4 p.m. at Martinsville High School. This had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19 and rescheduled again from April 10 due to the conflict with spring NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway, the Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite teams. Each $1 donation equals one vote. You can double your votes by joining Piedmont Arts or renewing or upgrading your membership. To vote visit PiedmontArts.org/DFTA. Tickets to Dancing for the Arts show are $10 general admission and $25 for reserved seating.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!