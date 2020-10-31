Martinsville-area events: Oct. 31

TODAY

» Drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat is at 3-5 p.m. Martinsville library and at the Bassett and Collinsville branches. There will be free books and treats. All staff members will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing and ask that all drivers do the same. Each patron must stay in a vehicle. If you collect the special bookmarks, you must show all three at your last stop to be entered into the drawing. The Golden Ticket will receive a $50 Walmart gift card.

» Trunk-or-Treat Cruise-in is at 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Smith River Sports Complex, sponsored by the The Heads of State. The event will feature horseback riding, a cornhole tournament, food trucks, vendors and a bounce house as well as hot rods, all socially distanced. Music by All Around Sound. Children are encouraged to come in costume. At 4 p.m., children will model their costumes as they walk across the amphitheater stage, one at a time, to receive scoops of candy. Hot-rodders who want to show their vehicles (some are expected to be decorated for Halloween) will pay an entry fee of a bag of candy – either to give to kids at their cars or to give to the organizers to distribute. General admission is $5 and free to kids 10 and younger.