Martinsville-area events: Sept. 28, 2021

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» Henry County Board of Supervisors and Industrial Development Authority of Henry County will meet jointly at 11:30 a.m. in the fourth-floor conference room of the Henry County Administration building. The purpose of the specially-called meeting is for both boards to consider documents relating to an economic development announcement scheduled for 1 p.m. at 1320 Beaver Creek Drive, Martinsville.
» Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., with closed session in between, in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Martinsville City Council will meet at 7 p.m. (preceded by a closed meeting at 6:30) in council chambers of the Martinsville Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St., Martinsville.
» Tuesday Forum for Iriswood District residents will be at 7 p.m. at Morning Star Holy Church, 2839 Stoney Mountain Road in Martinsville, either in-person or virtually. This an outreach ministry for residents of the district, always open to the general public, to promote the cause of meeting human needs, to advocate for justice and hold the elected and significant civic leaders and others accountable.
» Chix with Stix is at 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve your space or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org. Free to member; $5 to non-member (pay at the door) per session.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
» Genie's art class "Coffee & Canvas" is at 9 a.m. at Sweetcakes Bakery-Cafe patio, Collinvsille. Attendees will be painting fall harvest - a choice of pumpkins or apple basket. All supplies provided. The cost is $25. Register by sending a text with your name to 276-224-0029.
» Community meal drive-thru is at 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals.
» Free community meal is at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market has its final Wednesday event at 7 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
» Red Cross blood drive is at noon-6 p.m. at Martinsville Elks Lodge, 300 Fairy St. Extension. All donors will receive a college football-themed T-shirt.
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Kingdom Point, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway.
» Medicaid application assistance by the MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness will be available for qualifying applicants from birth to 64 years of age. No sign-up fees, no premiums, no deductibles. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. In-person application assistance is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays at Community Storehouse. Call or text Ann Walker 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
» Community COVID-19 testing is at 3-7 p.m. at Martinsville Armory parking lot, 315 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. No referrals or registration required, and no age restrictions. Remain in vehicle unless otherwise instructed. No pets allowed in vehicles. Masks required. For more information, contact Henry-Martinsville Health Department, 276-638-2311 and ask for Gloria Martinez, care resources coordinator.
» Blues, Brews & Stews is at 6 p.m. at Gravely-Lester Art Gardens at Piedmont Arts. General admission cost is $20, and tickets are available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org. Food, drinks and live music in the Art Garden. T.C. Carter Band will perform their signature blend of blues, country and rock music. Ticket price includes Brunswick stew, cornbread, banana pudding and water/tea. Cash bar. Bring a lawn chair for seating. No outside food or drinks. In case of rain the event will move inside at Piedmont Arts.
» Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society First Friday will be at 6-9 p.m. with free entertainment. For information https://tb.me/e/VAVe3min.
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
SATURDAY
» Bassett Moose Lodge Cruise In/BBQ & Vendor Craft Show is at 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Carry-out black pot chicken or BBQ plates will be available for purchase at 11 a.m. If interested in being a vendor, contact Sunday Wise at 276-224-0437. If interested in participating in cruise-in, call Peewee at 276-229-2117 or Ricky Foster at 276-732-3428.
» Bassett Ruritan Club's apple butter will be ready for pick-up at 10 a.m. at the club's building on Philpott Dam Road. The cost is $8 a quart or $5 a pint. Pre-order by calling Joe Varner at 276-629-1411, Don Kendrick at 276-806-1071 or Sherry McCoy at 276-340-0269.
» Eco printing workshop is at 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts with instructors Jennifer Reis and Leslie Pearson. Eco printing is a contact printing process using botanical materials such as leaves and flowers. Advanced registration required. Tickets are available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org and are $75 for members and $80 for nonmembers.
MONDAY
» Southside Survivor Response Center silent auction fundraiser will continue through Oct. 8. For more information, contact SM Barr at 276-734-0040.
TUESDAY
» Genie's Art class is at 9 a.m. at Railway Cafe outdoor dining area in Bassett. Attendees will be painting "season's splendor," a railway Landscape. All supplies provided. Cost is $25. Register by texting name to 276-224-0029.
THURSDAY
Oct. 7
» Henry County School Board meets at 6 p.m., followed by closed session, in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Latin Ballet of Virginia: Verde is at 7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. A reception will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org for $20 for adults and $10 for students (K-12).
FRIDAY
Oct. 8
» Community COVID-19 testing is at 3-7 p.m. at Martinsville Armory parking lot, 315 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. No referrals or registration required and no age restrictions. Drive through, remain in your vehicle unless otherwise instructed. No pets allowed in vehicles. Masks required. For more information, contact Henry-Martinsville Health Department, 276-638-2311 and ask for Gloria Martinez, care resources coordinator.
» "Rooster Walk Reunion," a 3-day festival at Pop's Farm, is today through Sunday and will bring many popular bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's Farm in Axton. Stay tuned for more details very soon.
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
» Southside Survivor Response Center silent auction fundraiser concludes. For more information, contact SM Barr at 276-734-0040.
SATURDAY
Oct. 9
» Household Hazardous Waste Day is at 9 a.m.-noon at the Bassett Service Center, 2285 Fairystone Park Highway. All residents of Henry County and Martinsville can drop off items. The event is not open for commercial business use. In addition to the usual items, residents may also drop off up to four boxes of paper for off-site shredding. No documents larger than 8.5x11 inches will be accepted.
» "Rooster Walk Reunion," a 3-day festival at Pop's Farm, is today through Sunday and will bring many popular bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's Farm in Axton. Stay tuned for more details very soon.
» Figsboro Ruritan Club Brunswick Stew sale is at 7-11 a.m. or until sold out. Cost is $8 per quart available at Figsboro Ruritan Club, 599 Hidden Valley Drive, Martinsville or by contacting any club member. Proceeds benefit the club's community service and scholarship programs.
» Caring by sharing is at 10 a.m.-noon at Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown. Free clothing, toys and household items for babies and school-age students will be available.
» Painting Prodigies for ages 5 to 12 is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. This painting class with be led by Karen Conner. Students will complete a 12-by-12-inch canvas. Advanced registration required. Tickets available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org Cost is $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers per class.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SUNDAY
Oct. 10
» "Rooster Walk Reunion," a 3-day festival at Pop's Farm, concludes with many popular bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's Farm in Axton. Stay tuned for more details very soon.
TUESDAY
Oct. 12
» Chix with Stix is at 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve your space or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org Free to members and $5 to nonmembers (pay at the door) per class.
THURSDAY
Oct. 14
» Medicaid application assistance by the MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness will be available for qualifying applicants from birth to 64 years of age. No sign-up fees, no premiums, no deductibles. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. In-person applications assistance are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays at Community Storehouse. Call or text Ann Walker 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
Oct. 15
» Community COVID-19 testing is at 3-7 p.m. at Martinsville Armory parking lot, 315 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. No referrals or registration required and no age restrictions. Drive through, remain in your vehicle unless otherwise instructed. No pets allowed in vehicles. Masks required. For more information, contact Henry-Martinsville Health Department, 276-638-2311 and ask for Gloria Martinez, care resources coordinator.
» Southside Survivor Response Center Virtual Silent Auction viewing will be shown at 1-3 p.m. on Facebook Live @SSRCenter. Silent auction to be held on Oct. 16. Silent Auction payment methods are Cash App/$SSRCenterInc, Paypal.me/SSRCenter. Monetary Donations - checks/money orders: mail to P.O. Box 352, Martinsville, Va. 24114. Items/gift drop off locations at 22 E. Church St., Suite 300, Martinsville, VA. (Put all money gifts in a sealed envelope labeled Silent Auction) For more information, contact SM Barr at 276-734-0040.
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
SATURDAY
Oct. 16
» Apple Dumpling Festival 5K race is run along the Mayo River Rail Trail before the Town's Apple Dumpling Festival in Stuart. Pre-registered runners received guaranteed t-shirt size. All runners receive a finisher medal, marked course and a chance for awards. Proceeds to benefit Dan River Basin Association's trail development in Patrick County. For more information and to register call 276-694-6012 or online at www.patrickchamber.com
» Apple Dumpling Festival is at 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in downtown Stuart.
» First United Methodist Church's Uptown Ministry Center, 145 E. Main St., Martinsville, will have a food bank at 9-11 a.m. on every third Saturday of the month, in the parking lot next to Rania's Restaurant. There will be meats and some produce available.
» Southside Survivor Response Center Virtual Silent Auction with 24-hour bidding is at midnight to 11:59 p.m., with all bids in increments of $5 on Facebook Live @SSRCenter. For more information, contact SM Barr at 276-734-0040. Silent Auction payment methods are Cash App/$SSRCenterInc, Paypal.me/SSRCenter. Monetary Donations - checks/money orders: mail to P.O. Box 352, Martinsville, Va. 24114.
» Bassett Highway 57 Cruise In downtown Bassett at 3-7 p.m. All makes and models welcome. No pet, not tents, no burnouts. Food courts. Free admission. For information, bassettcruisein.com
» Citizen Firearms Safety Training class by the the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office will be in the sheriff’s office/4H Club shooting range at 223 Transfer Station Lane, Stuart. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, snacks and drinks. The classes will be outdoors, so dress accordingly. These are primarily firearms safety classes, but they also will include instruction on marksmanship. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Children from age 12 may participate in a class if they are registered with and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Half of the 4-hour class will be discussion about concealed carry laws, justifiable use of deadly force, firearm safety rules and the fundamentals of marksmanship. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Registration is due no more than a week before each class date by calling the sheriff’s office at 276-694-3161. The cost is $55 per person. A criminal background check will be completed by the sheriff’s office on everyone who registers. For more information, call Sheriff Dan Smith, Lt. Rob Coleman or Sgt. David Haymore at 276-694-3161.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SUNDAY
Oct. 17
» "Treasure from the vault" is at 3 p.m. at Martinsville Henry County Heritage Center and Museum.
TUESDAY
Oct. 19
» Horsepasture District community meeting is at 6-7:30 p.m. at the Horsepasture Ruritan Building. Horsepasture Supervisor Debra Buchanan, County Administrator Tim Hall, Henry County Sheriff's Lt. Col. Steve Eanes and VDOT resident engineer Lisa Hughes are scheduled to participate. Social distancing will be observed.
THURSDAY
Oct. 21
» Painting with Karen Conner is at 1-4 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. For ages 12 and older. Instructor Karen Conner will lead students in creating a unique painting in each class. Advanced registration required. Tickets are available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org for $30 for members and $35 for nonmembers per class.
» Medicaid application assistance by the MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness will be available for qualifying applicants from birth to 64 years of age. No sign-up fees, no premiums, no deductibles. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. In-person applications assistance are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays at Community Storehouse. Call or text Ann Walker 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
Oct. 22
» Exhibits opening reception at Piedmont Arts at 5:30-7:30 p.m. Reception in honor of new exhibits, Carl Chiarenza, Print/Imprint:Asheville Printmakers and Tools of Happiness. Gallery talk is at 6:16 p.m. Complimentary wine and light refreshments. Free and open to public. RSVP required to 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org by Oct. 19
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
SATURDAY
Oct. 23
» Wine by the River Festival will be at 2-7 p.m. at the Smith River Complex, 1000 Irisburg Road in Axton to raise money for The Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation. This seventh annual event will feature wineries, breweries, food vendors and live music with various artists.
» New art shows at Piedmont Arts are "Exhibit of Carl Chiarenza," on loan from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and History, "Exhibit of Print/Imprint: Asheville Printmakers" and "Exhibit of Tools of Happiness" through Jan. 8. Free admission.
» Painting with Karen Conner is at 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. For ages 12 plus. Instructor Karen Conner will lead students in creating a unique painting in each class. Advanced registration required. Tickets available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org Cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members per class.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SUNDAY
Oct. 24
» Chatham Concert series at 3 p.m. features Sonatas by Brahms and Beethoven's "Spring" with Harold Brown, piano and Kevin Matheson, violin at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 66 North Main St., Chatham. Admission by donation for the musicians.
TUESDAY
Oct. 26
» Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Oct. 27
» Free community meal is at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville.
THURSDAY
Oct. 28
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Kingdom Point, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway.
FRIDAY
Oct. 29
» Chix with Stix is at 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve your space or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org Free to members; $5 to nonmembers (pay at the door) per class.
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
SATURDAY
Oct. 30
» Covered Bridge 5K run/walk is at 9 a.m. at Smith River Church of the Brethrn, 2282 Bob White Road in Stuart. Registration will be from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. at the Smith River Church of the Brethren, 2282 Bob White Road, Stuart, and transportation will be provided at the start and end of the run from that spot. This is a fundraiser for the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center. The cost is $25, with $15 for ages 6-12. For more information, contact Stephanie Vipperman at 276-694-3945 or stephanievipperman@embarqmail.com or Linda Martin at 276-692-7138. To download a registration form visit www.CoveredBridge5K.com.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SUNDAY
Oct. 31
» NASCAR Xfinity 500 playoff race is at 2 p.m. at Martinsville Speedway. For more information visit https://www.martinsvillespeedway.com/.
» Stuart Spooktacular is at 5:30-8 p.m. on Main Street in uptown Stuart.
SATURDAY
Nov. 5
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Nov. 11
» "Brown v. Board of Education: Over 50 Years Later," a 1-man play, is at 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost of tickets are $20 for adults; $10 for students (k-12). Tickets available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org
» Veterans Day is celebrated. All local, state and federal offices are closed.
SATURDAY
Nov. 12
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be held on Saturdays at 7 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St., Martinsville through Nov. 20. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
Nov. 13
» Painting Prodigies at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts for ages five to 12. Ignite your creative spark at this fun painting class with instructor Karen Conner. Students will complete a 12"x12" canvas. Advanced registration required. Tickets available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org Cost is $25 for members and $30 for non-member per class.
THURSDAY
Nov. 18
» Painting with Karen Conner at 1-4 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. For ages 12 plus. Instructor Karen Conner will lead students in creating a unique painting in each class. Advanced registration required. Tickets available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org Cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members per class.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
Nov. 20
» First United Methodist Church's Uptown Ministry Center, 145 E. Main St., Martinsville, will have a food bank at 9-11 a.m. on Saturday and every third Saturday of the month, in the parking lot next to Rania's Restaurant. There will be meats and some produce available.
» Painting with Karen Conner at 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. For ages 12 plus. Instructor Karen Conner will lead students in creating a unique painting in each class. Advanced registration required. Tickets available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org Cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members per class.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
TUESDAY
Nov. 23
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 24
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Kingdom Point, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway.
» Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.
THURSDAY
SATURDAY
Nov. 26
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be held on Saturdays at 7 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St., Martinsville through Nov. 20. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Dec. 2
» Christmas Tree Lighting is at 5 p.m. at Gravely-Lester Garden. Piedmont Arts kick off the holiday season. Free admission.
FRIDAY
Dec. 3
» Grand Illumination (Lighting of the Christmas Tree) Main Street, uptown Stuart at 5:30-9 p.m.
SATURDAY
Dec. 4
» Christmas Parade in Stuart.
SUNDAY
Dec. 5
» Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops is at 3 p.m. at MHS auditorium. Tickets are $15 for general admission; $25 for reserved; $5 student (k-12). Tickets available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org This performance is partially supported by funding from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
» Chatham Concert series at 3:30 p.m. features Christmas Favorites with Soprano Leslie Mabe and the Rainier Trio at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 66 North Main St., Chatham. Admission is by donation for the performers.
SATURDAY
Dec. 11
» Painting Prodigies at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts for ages five to 12. Ignite your creative spark at this fun painting class with instructor Karen Conner. Students will complete a 12"x12" canvas. Advanced registration required. Tickets available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org Cost is $25 for members and $30 for non-member per class.
SUNDAY
Dec. 12
» Christmas Music at 3 p.m.at Martinsville Henry County Heritage Center and Museum.
SUNDAY
THURSDAY
Dec. 16
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
Dec. 18
» First United Methodist Church's Uptown Ministry Center, 145 E. Main St., Martinsville, will have a food bank at 9-11 a.m. on Saturday and every third Saturday of the month, in the parking lot next to Rania's Restaurant. There will be meats and some produce available.
TUESDAY
Dec. 21
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 29
» Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.
THURSDAY
Dec. 30
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Kingdom Point, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway.
SUNDAY
Jan. 23
» Chatham Concert series at 3 p.m. features the Roanoke Ballet Theatre and the Rainier Trio at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 66 North Main St. Admission by donation for the musicians.
SATURDAY
March 5
» Dancing for the Arts fundraiser for the arts in Martinsville will be at 4 p.m. at the Martinsville High School Auditorium. (The fundraiser was set to take place in 2020, but was postponed as a precaution against COVID-19.)
FRIDAY
March 18
» Chatham Concert series at 7 p.m. features Rachmaninoff, Fuchs and Lachner, The Rainier Trio, at Emmanual Episcopal Church, 66 North Main St., Chatham. Admission by donation for the musicians.
FRIDAY
April 29
» Chatham Concert series at 7 p.m. features Sonatas by Dvorak and Beethoven's "Kreutzer" with Judy Clark, piano and Kevin Matheson, violin at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 66 North Main St., Chatham. Admission by donation for the musicians.