Martinsville-area events: Sept. 3, 2021

TODAY
» First Friday is at 6-9 p.m. at the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society in Uptown Martinsville. There will be free entertainment. For information visit https://tb.me/e/VAVe3min.
» Dominion Valley Park Labor Day Gospel Music event will be at 5:30-10 p.m. at 415 Dominion Lane in Stuart. Performing tonight will be Mark Bishop, The Churchmen and The Sound. Tickets are available at www.dominionvalleyllc.com.
» Dominion Valley Park Labor Day Gospel Music event will be at 5:30-10 p.m. at 415 Dominion Lane in Stuart. Performing tonight will be CAIN, The Singing Cookes and The Harvesters Quartet. Tickets are available at www.dominionvalleyllc.com.
» Cruise-in classic car show will be an evening event at 714 Memorial Blvd. N., as Heads of State partners with Performance 276. Dianna Hairston of Dianna's Taste of Soul will have provide food.
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
» Southside Survivor Response Center silent auction fundraiser is open through Oct. 8. For more information, contact SM Barr at 276-734-0040.
» Pathways to Recovery is at 8 p.m. at Peer Center, 213 E. Main St., Martinsville.
» AA meeting is at 7 p.m. at Church of Christ in Collinsville.
» AA meeting is at noon City Park Shelter one.
SATURDAY
» Dominion Valley Park Labor Day Gospel Music event will be at 5:30-10 p.m. at 415 Dominion Lane in Stuart. Performing tonight will be CAIN, The Singing Cookes and The Harvesters Quartet. Tickets are available at www.dominionvalleyllc.com.
» Improv/comedy workshop with TheatreWorks Community Players is at 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville. This workshop is for people age 14 and older. Auditions for an upcoming show will be staged right after the workshop.
» Clothing giveaway is at 9 a.m.-noon at Greater Faith Seventh-Day Adventist Church, A.L. Philpott Highway.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» NA meeting is at 8 p.m. at Holy Lutheran Church in Martinsville.
» AA meeting is at noon at Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville parking lot.
SUNDAY
» NA meeting is at 8 p.m. at Holy Lutheran Church in Martinsville.
» Clothing giveaway is at 9 a.m.-noon at Greater Faith Seventh-Day Adventist Church, A.L. Philpott Highway.
MONDAY
» Labor Day is celebrated. All local, state and federal offices are closed, along with the post office and banks.
» Fairy Stone State Park Monday Market is at 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters three and four. Local crafts, baked goods, fresh produce and will be on hand. Vendors accept cash only. For information, call 276-930-2424.
TUESDAY
» Public meeting on reversion with Martinsville City Council and the Henry County Board of Supervisors will be at 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the New College Institute on Fayette Street in Martinsville. Evidence and testimony will be presented.
» Patrick & Henry Community College celebration for new president Greg Hodges will be at noon-2 p.m. in the Dalton Quad. There will be food trucks, music and games, and Hodges will give an address at noon and will be available throughout the event to meet attendees.
» P&HCC vaccination clinic is at noon- 2 p.m. on the Dalton Quad. Free first shots of Moderna vaccine will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and an appointment will be made for a second shot. Photo identification is required. In case of inclement weather, the clinic will move into the Stone Hall gym.
» Genie's Art class is at 9 a.m. at Railway Cafe in Bassett. Paint a train on a real railway setting on the outdoor patio of the cafe behind the train depot. All paint materials and instructions provided. Cost is $25 per person. To register text 276-224-0029.
» AA meeting is at noon at City Park Shelter one.
» AA meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at Stone Memorial Church in Collinsville.
» NA meeting is at 8 p.m. at Holy Lutheran Church in Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
» Public meeting on reversion with Martinsville City Council and the Henry County Board of Supervisors will be at 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the New College Institute on Fayette Street in Martinsville. Evidence and testimony will be presented.
» Public hearing on reversion with Martinsville City Council and the Henry County Board of Supervisors will be at 7 p.m. at the New College Institute on Fayette Street in Martinsville.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
» Medicaid application assistance by the MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness will be available for qualifying applicants from birth to 64 years of age. No sign-up fees, no premiums, no deductibles. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. In-person applications assistance are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays at Community Storehouse. Call or text Ann Walker 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
» Martinsville-Henry County SPCA benefit basement sale is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Fido's Finds, 119 East Main St., Uptown Martinsville.
» Savory September celebrates Piedmont Arts' 60th anniversary at 6:30-8 p.m. with a progressive dinner down Martinsville's museum mile, between One Starling and Piedmont Arts. There will be appetizers and cocktails, heavy d'oeuvres, desserts and cocktails by local chefs. There will be plenty of chances to win in the annual Savory September raffle. Tickets are $10 each or $50 for a book of six can be purchased at Piedmont Arts. Admission is $40 per person. Tickets are on sale at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org.
» Stuart Farmers Market is open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
SATURDAY
Sept. 11
» Martinsville-Henry County SPCA benefit basement sale is at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Fido's Finds, 119 East Main St., Uptown Martinsville.
» Multi-item bingo game to benefit Irisburg Ruritan Clubis at 6 p.m. at Axton Community Volunteer Fire Department. The cost is $20 for adults and $10 for children 14 and younger who accompany them. Extra packs cost $10, and extra overalls $1. There will be door prizes, 50/50 tickets and concessions.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
SUNDAY
Sept. 12
» Southside Survivor Response Center silent auction will continue through Oct. 8. For more information, contact SM Barr at 276-734-0040.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 15
» Job fair is at 1-6 p.m. at Patrick & Henry Community College's Stone Hall Gym, 645 Patriot Ave. To register visit https://bit.ly/3iYF8rv or call Shannon Whitlow at 276-656-5483 or email swhitlow@patrickhenry.edu, or scan in a QR code that can be found on flyers such as posted on social media. Virginia Career Works and Community Recovery Program are partners in hosting the career fair.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Sept. 16
» Paper-flower-making class is at 6 p.m. at the Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Highway. Annette Burkhart Freeman is the instructor, and all materials will be provided. Register by contacting Pamela Smith at 276-229-6931 or AraratRuritanClub@gmail.com. Registration is a must to ensure enough supplies will be on hand. Prepay $20 via PayPal.me/PamelaRenea.
» Medicaid application assistance by the MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness will be available for qualifying applicants from birth to 64 years of age. No sign-up fees, no premiums, no deductibles. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. In-person applications assistance are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays at Community Storehouse. Call or text Ann Walker 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
Sept. 17
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
SATURDAY
Sept. 18
» Rook tournament is at the Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Highway. There will be cash prizes and trophies with a $20 fee for each two-person team. Sign-in begins at 5:30 p.m., and games begin at 6. It will be double-elimination with a 40-minute game time limit; Rook-High 180 hand. For more information or to register early, call 276-229-6931.
» Bassett Highway 57 Cruise In is at 3-7 p.m. in downtown Bassett. All makes and models welcome. No pet, not tents, no burnouts. Food courts. Free admission. For information, visit bassettcruisein.com
Citizen Firearms Safety Training class for women only by the the Patrick County Sheriff's Office will be in the sheriff's office/4H Club shooting range at 223 Transfer Station Lane, Stuart. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, snacks and drinks. The classes will be outdoors, so dress accordingly. These are primarily firearms safety classes, but they also will include instruction on marksmanship. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Children from age 12 may participate in a class if they are registered with and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Half of the 4-hour class will be discussion about concealed carry laws, justifiable use of deadly force, firearm safety rules and the fundamentals of marksmanship. Registration is due no more than a week before each class date by calling the sheriff's office at 276-694-3161. The cost is $55 per person. A criminal background check will be completed by the sheriff's office on everyone who registers. For more information, call Sheriff Dan Smith, Lt. Rob Coleman or Sgt. David Haymore at 276-694-3161.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
SUNDAY
Sept. 19
» Hairston Family Homes: Exploring 18th and 19th Century architecture in Southern Virginia is at 3 p.m. at the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum, 1 East Main St., Martinsville. Historian and collector Jarred Marlowe, first vice president of The Col. George Waller Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution, will be talking about the history of the architecture of the George Hairston family, owners of the Beaver Creek Plantation and other properties. Admission is free. For information, email at mhchistoricalsociety@gmail.com or or by phone at 276-403-5361.
» Southside Survivor Response Center silent auction fundraiser will continue through Oct. 8. For more information, contact SM Barr at 276-734-0040.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 22
» Henry County Fair opens on the grounds of Martinsville Speedway. Advanced tickets can be purchased for $20 per individual or $70 for a family four pack, which gives unlimited access to all of the games, activities, including unlimited rides. Tickets purchased in advance are good for any one day. They are non-transferable and non-refundable. Discounted ticket purchases end at 5 p.m. today. Visit website to purchase tickets. For more information, contact Henry County Parks and Recreation office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at www.henrycountyvafair.com
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
» The Andy Burnette Trio, with special guest Jake Earles will perform on the Bassett Furniture Stage at the Henry County Fair, which will be at 5-10 p.m., Sept. 22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway. The $5 daily gate admission will include attendance at these shows. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
THURSDAY
Sept. 23
» Henry County Fair will be staged on the grounds of Martinsville Speedway. Advanced tickets can be purchased for $20 per individual or $70 for a family four pack, which gives unlimited access to all of the games, activities, including unlimited rides. Tickets purchased in advance are good for any one day. They are non-transferable and non-refundable. Visit website to purchase tickets. For more information, contact Henry County Parks and Recreation office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at www.henrycountyvafair.com
» Plastic Musik will perform on the Bassett Furniture Stage at the Henry County Fair, which will be at 5-10 p.m., Sept. 22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway. The $5 daily gate admission will include attendance at these shows. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
» Medicaid application assistance by the MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness will be available for qualifying applicants from birth to 64 years of age. No sign-up fees, no premiums, no deductibles. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. In-person applications assistance are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays at Community Storehouse. Call or text Ann Walker 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
Sept. 24
» Henry County Fair will be at 3-11 p.m. on the grounds of Martinsville Speedway. Advanced tickets can be purchased for $20 per individual or $70 for a family four pack, which gives unlimited access to all of the games, activities, including unlimited rides. Tickets purchased in advance are good for any one day. They are non-transferable and non-refundable. Visit website to purchase tickets. For more information, contact Henry County Parks and Recreation office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at www.henrycountyvafair.com
» Josh Shilling and Mountain Heart will perform at the Henry County Fair. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
» Stuart Farmers Market open at 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
SATURDAY
Sept. 25
» Henry County Fair at the Martinsville Speedway ends with the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 race at the Martinsville Speedway. Advanced tickets can be purchased for $20 per individual or $70 for a family four pack, which gives unlimited access to all of the games, activities, including unlimited rides. Tickets purchased in advance are good for any one day. They are non-transferable and non-refundable. Visit website to purchase tickets. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» Jackpot bingo is at 6 p.m. at Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Highway, Ararat. The bingo jackpot for September is $800. The jackpot grows by $100 each month until won. Regular payout is $50 cash/game and $150 coverall payout. Game sets are sold for $20, which includes two door prize tickets. Additional sets and door prize tickets can be purchased. Coverall games are sold for $5/each. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with concessions (hotdogs, chips, candy, popcorns, soft drinks and water) ready.
» Chatham Cruise In, sponsored by the Virginia-Carolina Chevy Car Club, is at 4-8 p.m. the fourth Saturday of each month through September in the downtown area of Chatham. Admission is free, and restaurants and shops are open.
SUNDAY
Sept. 26
» Relay for Life of Martinsville & Henry County will be at 3-7 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex.
» Southside Survivor Response Center silent auction fundraiser will continue through Oct. 8. For more information, contact SM Barr at 276-734-0040.
TUESDAY
Sept. 28
» Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 29
» Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market has its final Wednesday event at 7 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Sept. 30
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
» Medicaid application assistance by the MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness will be available for qualifying applicants from birth to 64 years of age. No sign-up fees, no premiums, no deductibles. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. In-person applications assistance are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays at Community Storehouse. Call or text Ann Walker 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
Oct. 1
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
» The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will hold a First Friday event at 6-9 p.m. with free entertainment for the community. For information https://tb.me/e/VAVe3min
SATURDAY
Oct. 2
» Octoberfest is in Uptown Martinsville. Uptown Business do receive one free space; registration forms must be submitted for reach business, returned by mail, fax, drop box, in person (by appointment) or email. Please email any performance requests to kimberly@mhcchamber.com beforehand.
SUNDAY
Oct. 4
» Southside Survivor Response Center silent auction fundraiser will continue through Oct. 8. For more information, contact SM Barr at 276-734-0040.
FRIDAY
Oct. 8
»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a 3-day festival at Pop's Farm, is today through Sunday and will bring many popular bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's Farm in Axton. Stay tuned for more details very soon.
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
» Southside Survivor Response Center silent auction fundraiser concludes. For more information, contact SM Barr at 276-734-0040.
SATURDAY
Oct. 9
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a 3-day festival at Pop's Farm, is today through Sunday and will bring many popular bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's Farm in Axton. Stay tuned for more details very soon.
SUNDAY
Oct. 10
»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a 3-day festival at Pop's Farm, concludes with many popular bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's Farm in Axton. Stay tuned for more details very soon.
THURSDAY
Oct. 14
» Medicaid application assistance by the MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness will be available for qualifying applicants from birth to 64 years of age. No sign-up fees, no premiums, no deductibles. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. In-person applications assistance are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays at Community Storehouse. Call or text Ann Walker 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
Oct. 15
» Southside Survivor Response Center Virtual Silent Auction viewing will be shown on Facebook Live @SSRCenter at 1-3 p.m. Silent auction to be held on Oct. 16. Silent Auction payment methods are Cash App/$SSRCenterInc, Paypal.me/SSRCenter. Monetary Donations - checks/money orders: mail to P.O. Box 352, Martinsville, Va. 24114. Items/gift drop off locations at 22 E. Church St., Suite 300, Martinsville, VA. (Put all money gifts in a sealed envelope labeled Silent Auction) For more information, contact SM Barr at 276-734-0040.
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
SATURDAY
Oct. 16
» Southside Survivor Response Center Virtual Silent Auction with 24 hourbidding at 12 a.m.-11:59 p.m. with all bids in increments of $5 on Facebook Live @SSRCenter. Silent Auction payment methods are Cash App/$SSRCenterInc, Paypal.me/SSRCenter. Monetary Donations - checks/money orders: mail to P.O. Box 352, Martinsville, Va. 24114. Items/gift drop off locations at 22 E. Church St., Suite 300, Martinsville, VA. (Put all money gifts in a sealed envelope labeled Silent Auction) For more information, contact SM Barr at 276-734-0040.
» Bassett Highway 57 Cruise In downtown Bassett at 3-7 p.m. All makes and models welcome. No pet, not tents, no burnouts. Food courts. Free admission. For information, bassettcruisein.com
» Apple Dumpling Festival in downtown Stuart at 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Citizen Firearms Safety Training class by the The Patrick County Sheriff's Office will be held in the sheriff's office/4H Club shooting range at 223 Transfer Station Lane, Stuart. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, snacks and drinks. The classes will be held outdoors, so dress accordingly. These are primarily firearms safety classes, but they also will include instruction on marksmanship. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Children from age 12 may participate in a class if they are registered with and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Half of the 4-hour class will be discussion about concealed carry laws, justifiable use of deadly force, firearm safety rules and the fundamentals of marksmanship. Registration is due no more than a week before each class date by calling the sheriff's office at 276-694-3161. The cost is $55 per person. A criminal background check will be completed by the sheriff's office on everyone who registers. For more information, call Sheriff Dan Smith, Lt. Rob Coleman or Sgt. David Haymore at 276-694-3161.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SUNDAY
Oct. 17
» Treasure from the vault at 3 p.m. at Martinsville Henry County Heritage Center and Museum.
THURSDAY
Oct. 21
» Medicaid application assistance by the MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness will be available for qualifying applicants from birth to 64 years of age. No sign-up fees, no premiums, no deductibles. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. In-person applications assistance are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays at Community Storehouse. Call or text Ann Walker 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
Oct. 22
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
SATURDAY
Oct. 23
» Wine by the River Festival will be at 2-7 p.m. at the Smith River Complex, 1000 Irisburg Road in Axton to raise money for The Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation. This seventh annual event will feature wineries, breweries, food vendors and live music with various artists.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
TUESDAY
Oct. 26
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Oct. 27
» Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.
THURSDAY
Oct. 28
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
FRIDAY
Oct. 29
» Stuart Farmers Market open 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
SATURDAY
Oct. 30
» Covered Bridge 5K run/walk is at 9 a.m. at Smith River Church of the Brethrn, 2282 Bob White Road in Stuart. Registration will be from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. at the Smith River Church of the Brethren, 2282 Bob White Road, Stuart, and transportation will be provided at the start and end of the run from that spot. This is a fundraiser for the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center. The cost is $25, with $15 for ages 6-12. For more information, contact Stephanie Vipperman at 276-694-3945 or stephanievipperman@embarqmail.com or Linda Martin at 276-692-7138. To download a registration form visit www.CoveredBridge5K.com.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
Nov. 5
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SUNDAY
Oct. 31
» Stuart Spooktacular on Main Street in uptown Stuart at 5:30-8 p.m.
THURSDAY
Nov. 11
» Veterans Day
SATURDAY
Nov. 12
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be held on Saturdays at 7 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St., Martinsville through Nov. 20. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Nov. 18
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
Nov. 19
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
TUESDAY
Nov. 23
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 24
» Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.
SATURDAY
Nov. 26
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be held on Saturdays at 7 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St., Martinsville through Nov. 20. For information, call 276-632-5688.
FRIDAY
Dec. 3
» Grand Illumination (Lighting of the Christmas Tree) Main Street, uptown Stuart at 5:30-9 p.m.
SATURDAY
Dec. 4
» Christmas Parade in Stuart.
SUNDAY
Dec. 12
» Christmas Music at 3 p.m.at Martinsville Henry County Heritage Center and Museum.
Dec. 16
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
Dec. 21
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 29
» Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.