Martinsville-area events starting Monday, Jan. 3

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

Henry County Board of Supervisors Organizational Meeting: 5 p.m., Summerlin Boardroom, Henry Co. Administration Building.

Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

TUESDAY

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.

THURSDAY

Art at Happy Hour: 5-7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Last chance to view the exhibits, “Print/Imprint: Asheville Printmakers, Carl Chiarenza” on loan from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, and “Tool of Happiness” before they close.

Henry County School Board: 6 p.m., Summerlin Room, Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.

FRIDAY

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY

Bassett Ruritan Club monthly breakfast: 6-10 a.m., club building on Philpott Dam Road. Sausage, fried bologna, eggs, gravy, biscuits, apples, pancakes (buckwheat and regular), juice and coffee. $7.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Jan. 10

Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

TUESDAY, Jan. 11

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

FRIDAY, Jan. 14

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, Jan. 15

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, Jan. 16

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Jan. 17

Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

TUESDAY, Jan. 18

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

FRIDAY, JAN. 21

Piedmont Arts reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m., for new exhibits: “Platinum Portraits of Southern Musicians,” “Explore Pandemic Life in Appalachia.” On display through March 12 RSVP by Jan. 18 to 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, Jan. 22

TheatreWorks Community Players’ “Piano Bar”: 7 p.m. , Black Box Theatre. $10 (twcp.net).

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, Jan. 23

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Jan. 24

Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

TUESDAY, Jan. 25

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

FRIDAY, Jan. 28

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, Jan. 29

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, Jan. 30

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

SATURDAY, Feb. 26

Unveiling of the Martinsville Seven Historical Marker: in front of former Henry County courthouse.

SATURDAY, March 5

Dancing for the Arts: 4 p.m., Martinsville High School Auditorium.