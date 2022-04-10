Martinsville-area events Sunday, April 10

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

The Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library: 10:30 a.m., Martinsville Branch Library, 310 E. Church St.

TOPS VA 0172 Martinsville: 4:30-5:30 p.m. weigh in; meeting 5:30 p.m., McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Room 115 in basement; first meeting is free.

AA Big Book Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd., open meeting.

TUESDAY

Horsepasture Ruritan Club board of directors: 6 p.m., meet at club.

Giveaway of supplies for babies and toddlers: 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. at Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services, for their clients.

Laser cutter class: 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays thru May 3 at P&HCC; register at ph.augusoft.net or 656-5461.

Horsepasture District Community Meeting: 6-7:30 p.m., Horsepasture Ruritan Building, with District Supervisor Debra Buchanan, County Administrator Tim Hall, Sheriff Lane Perry & VDOT Resident Engineer Lisa Hughes.

Microsoft Excel 2016: 5:30-8:30 p.m.; April 12-26; $75; register at ph.augusoft.net or 656-0260; P&HCC. Live on line-instructor led.

Management Bootcamp 2.0: 9 a.m. to noon; in person or virtual; Communication; $89; register at ph.augusoft.net or call 656-0260, P&HCC.

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

Program: 11 a.m., Bassett Historical Center, Debbie Youngman will talk about her book “Laughter in the Library” and share stories about her career as a librarian.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY

Horsepasture Ruritan club dinner meeting: 6:30 p.m. Special guests will be scholarship winners from Magna Vista High School from 2022-2023 and their parents.

Wee Create: 3:30-5 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Crafts for ages 2-5. $10. Register: 632-3221 or bjohnson@piedmontarts.org.

FRIDAY

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8; for questions, call 732-5398.

AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY

Country Breakfast: 6:30-10 a.m., Fairystone Volunteer Fire Dept., 6687 Fairystone Park Hwy. $8 ($4 child eat-in). Call 930-2113 to order.

Easter egg hunt: 10 a.m., Basset Moose Lodge, 62 Spring Garden Lane. Easter Bunny, bike giveaways, toys. Free. Auction begins at 2 p.m.

Kappa Community Cookout: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Refuge Temple Church, 214 Clearview Drive. Free food; healthcare and mental health professionals providing information; Easter egg hunt; $250 cash giveaway. Host: Martinsville Chapter Kappa Alpha Psi.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, April 17

Easter is celebrated.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, April 18

AA Big Book Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd., open meeting.

TUESDAY, April 19

Job Fair: 2-6 p.m., Patrick County site of Patrick & Henry Community College, hosted by Patrick County Chamber of Commerce.

FRIDAY, April 22

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with The Hard Times Band; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8; 732-5398.

AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, April 23

DRBA rain barrel workshop: (Dan River Basin Association) 9:30-11:30 a.m.; Pickle & Ash Restaurant, Jeb Stuart Highway, Stuart; $50. If you visit Pickle & Ash Restaurant and ask about the workshop, you can register for only $20; drba.nc@danriver.org

Marker dedication: 2 p.m., Griffith Valley in Woolwine, for Revolutionary War patriot William McAlexander, by Patrick Henry DAR Chapter.

Grapes & Grains wine and brandy tasting: 6:30-10 p.m. at Virginia Museum of Natural History; heavy hors d’oeuvres and silent auction; dress is safari chic or dressy casual; $50 per person; tickets can be purchased online at the VMNH box office. Table sponsorships can be purchased on line or via check ranging from $600 to $5,000. For more information, contact Charlotte Harter.

Action photography: 9 a.m.-noon, P&HCC; Rick Dawson, instructor. Register: 656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net.

11th Annual Pig Cookin’ Competition: 10 a.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.

Earth Day Family Day: 11 a.m., Gravely-Lester Garden, free.

Music in the Box, Violet Bell featuring Lizzy Ross and Omar Ruiz-Lopez: Saturday, April 23, at the Black Box Theatre; music at 7:30 p.m., with VIP reception preceding. Tickets to music: $10 at twcp.net or at the door.

Martinsville High School Prom:

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, April 24

“Restorations of the Garden Club of Virginia:” 3 p.m., Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum (former county courthouse). Sue Rosser will present the program.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, April 25

AA Big Book Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd., open meeting.

TOPS VA 0172 Martinsville: 4:30-5:30 p.m. weigh in; meeting 5:30 p.m., McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Room 115 in basement; first meeting is free.

Feeding Southwest Virginia Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, YMCA. fresh, affordable food; accepts debit, credit and SNAP/EBT payments.

TUESDAY, April 26

Painting field of sunflowers: 6-8 p.m. with Kimberly Boyd in Studio 107 in Uptown Martinsville; text FLOWERS to 618-0617 to pre-register.

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, April 27

Administrative professionals day luncheon: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., P&HCC Frith Exhibit Hall; must register by April 13 for early bird discount of $75; deadline to register is April 22, cost of $99; pre-registration is at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. Keynote speaker will be Bonnylee Witt. Event includes raffle of donated door prizes and special recognitions.

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8; 732-5398.

Diversity, equity and inclusion forum: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. P&HCC in Frith Exhibit Hall; $100, pre-registration required at ph.augosoft.net or 276-656-0260

“Sounds of the Stage—A Broadway Revue:” 5:30 p.m., dinner; 7:30 p.m., show, Bassett High School. Show $5; with dinner as well, $15. Tickets at our.show/bhssounds.

After Jack performs: 6 p.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden. $20; includes sandwiches and drinks. PiedmontArts.org.

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; April 29, 30, May 1; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

Garden Party featuring After Jack: 6 p.m., Gravel-Lester Garden. “Hot folk” music from the Blue Ridge Mountains. $20, PiedmontArts.org. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. No outside food or drinks.

AA 12 & 12 Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

Patrick County Master Gardeners Plant Sale: 8 a.m. to noon, Rotary Building, Stuart.

Drug take-back: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Martinsville Fire Department. Bring expired and unneeded prescription drugs to dispose of safely.

TheatreWorks’ Community Players’ “Piano Bar:” 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre; $10, www.twcp.net.

Action photography: 9 a.m.-noon; P&HCC; Rick Dawson will show you how to capture the action; pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email

Mavahi Class of 1971 50th Reunion: Chatmoss Country Club. Stan Wright, 757-871-9861; 902 Childress Drive, Martinsville.

Fifth Annual Patrick County Farm Bureau Ag Expo: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Patrick County Fairgrounds, 420 Woodland Drive, Stuart. Check-in 7:30 a.m.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, May 1

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 2

AA Big Book Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd., open meeting.

TUESDAY, May 3

Business appreciation month: Four sessions with P&HCC partnering with Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce and Soular Development. Each session is offered online or in person; entire session $255 or $75 individual session; May 3, 9 a.m.-noon-transformational leadership/the great resignation is your greatest opportunity; Tuesday, May 10, 9 a.m.-noon-Kotter’s Theory of organizational change management; Tuesday, May 17 from 9 a.m.-noon, diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility is work, but it is worth it; Tuesday, May 24, 9 a.m.-noon, what great bosses know and do; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

WEDNESDAY, May 4

Martinsville Teacher of the Year

THURSDAY, May 5

Henry County School Board: 6 p.m., Henry County Administration Building.

Art at Happy Hour: 5-7 p.m., Piedmont Arts, free admission; a self guided tour of the Museum’s current exhibits. RSVP by May 4 to 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

FRIDAY, May 6

Music in the Box, Julianna McDowell: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, at the Black Box Theatre. $10 at twcp.net or at the door.

AA 12 & 12 Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, May 7

Sovah Super Run 5K & 8K: Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

MONDAY, May 9

Martinsville School Board:

TUESDAY, May 10

Kotter’s Theory of organizational change management: 9 a.m.-noon, P&HCC, pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Management Bootcamp 2.0: 9 a.m.-noon; Cultivating Accountability; in person or virtual; $89; register at ph.augusoft.net or call 656-0260, P&HCC.

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

THURSDAY, May 12

Big M ceremony:

FRIDAY, May 13

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; May 13, 14, 15; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

SATURDAY, May 14

P&HCC graduation: 10 a.m. at Patrick & Henry Community College.

Expressions 2022 entries: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Entry rules at

Basic contractor licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., P&HCC. Statutes and regulations governing contractor licensing in Virginia for first-time applicants for a Class C, B or A license. $189. Register: ph.augosoft.net or 276-656-0260.

TUESDAY, May 17

Diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility is work, but it is worth it: 9 a.m.-noon; P&HCC; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

SATURDAY, May 21

MHS graduation

TUESDAY, May 24

What great bosses know and do; 9 a.m.-noon, P&HCC, pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

WEDNESDAY, May 25

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671. Also Sept. 28.

FRIDAY, May 27

Magna Vista High School graduation: 7 p.m., MVHS.

SATURDAY, May 28

Bassett High School graduation: 9 a.m., BHS.

TUESDAY, May 31

Introduction to Microsoft Office 2016 Suite: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; May 31-June 21; $175; pre-registration required ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-0260; P&HCC. All courses are live on-line instructor led.

FRIDAY, June 3

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; June 3, 4, 5; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email

THURSDAY, June 9

Henry County School Board meeting: 9 a.m., Henry County Administration Building.

MONDAY, June 13

Stem enrichment program: June 13-July, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; P&HCC. For more information, contact Amy Reed at areed@partickhenry.edu or 276-656-5461; to register visit https://bit.ly/STEMAchievers.

WEDNESDAY, June 18

Don’t Count Me Out Annual Basketball Tournament: Martinsville Middle School.

WEDNESDAY, June 29

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

MONDAY, July 11

Stem enrichment program: July 11-July 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., P&HCC. For more information, contact Amy Reed at areed@partickhenry.edu or 276-656-5461; to register visit https://bit.ly/STEMAchievers.

SATURDAY, July 16

Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library Book sale: Basement, Martinsville Branch Library, 310 E. Church St.

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

WEDNESDAY, July 27

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

FRIDAY, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

SATURDAY, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

THURSDAY, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

SATURDAY, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race:

Martinsville Speedway.

SUNDAY, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race:

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

SATURDAY, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.