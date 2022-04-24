Martinsville-area events Sunday, April 24

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

“Restorations of the Garden Club of Virginia:” Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum (former county courthouse). Sue Rosser will present the program. Program has been cancelled. No rescheduled date.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Feeding Southwest Virginia Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, YMCA. fresh, affordable food; accepts debit, credit and SNAP/EBT payments.

NCI Celebration: 5 p.m., New College Institute, presentations of awards.

City Council’s Southside Neighborhood Meeting: 7:30 p.m., Fuller Memorial Baptist Churhc, 1204 Askin St.

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation Board: 5 p.m., Ippy’s Restaurant, North Main Street, Rocky Mount.

Magna Vista High School spring band concert: 7 p.m., auditorium. Featuring Concert Band, Jazz Band, Winter Guard. Free.

AA Big Book Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd., open meeting.

TOPS VA 0172 Martinsville: 4:30-5:30 p.m. weigh in; meeting 5:30 p.m., McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Room 115 in basement; first meeting is free.

TUESDAY

Painting field of sunflowers: 6-8 p.m. with Kimberly Boyd in Studio 107 in Uptown Martinsville; text 618-0617 to register.

Martinsville City Council regular meeting: 7 p.m. Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals: 1 p.m., Summerlin Board Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Administrative professionals day luncheon: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., P&HCC Frith Exhibit Hall. Keynote speaker will be Bonnylee Witt. Event includes raffle of donated door prizes and special recognitions. $99; register by April 22 at ph.augusoft.net or 656-0260.

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

THURSDAY

Grand opening of Chief Tassel building with tours: 2 p.m., 51 E. Church St. RSVP to zoe@waukeshaw.com.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting.

FRIDAY

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8; 732-5398.

Diversity, equity and inclusion forum: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. P&HCC in Frith Exhibit Hall; $100, pre-registration required at ph.augosoft.net or 276-656-0260

“Sounds of the Stage—A Broadway Revue:” 5:30 p.m., dinner; 7:30 p.m., show, Bassett High School. Show $5; with dinner as well, $15. Tickets at our.show/bhssounds.

After Jack performs: 6 p.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden. $20; includes sandwiches and drinks. PiedmontArts.org.

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; April 29, 30, May 1; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

AA 12 & 12 Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY

Altrusa spring yard sale: 7 a.m.-noon, Calvary Christian Church fellowship hall, 515 Mulberry Road, Martinsville.

Patrick County Master Gardeners Plant Sale: 8 a.m. to noon, Rotary Building, Stuart.

Drug take-back: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Martinsville Fire Department. Bring expired and unneeded prescription drugs to dispose of safely.

TheatreWorks’ Community Players’ “Piano Bar:” 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre; $10, www.twcp.net.

Action photography: 9 a.m. to noon; P&HCC; Rick Dawson will show you how to capture the action; pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augusoft.net.

Mavahi Class of 1971 50th Reunion: Chatmoss Country Club. Stan Wright, 757-871-9861; 902 Childress Drive, Martinsville.

Fifth Annual Patrick County Farm Bureau Ag Expo: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Patrick County Fairgrounds, 420 Woodland Drive, Stuart. Check-in 7:30 a.m.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Peer Connection, 133 East Main St.

SUNDAY

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 2

Deadline for art scholarships: Applications for area high school, college students to apply for Piedmont Arts scholarships if by 11:59 a.m. today at piedmontarts.org/info/art-scholarships.cfm

AA Big Book Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd., open meeting.

TUESDAY, May 3

Business appreciation month: Four sessions with P&HCC partnering with Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce and Soular Development. Each session is offered online or in person; entire session $255 or $75 individual session; May 3, 9 a.m. to noon-transformational leadership/the great resignation is your greatest opportunity; Tuesday, May 10, 9 a.m. to noon-Kotter’s Theory of organizational change management; Tuesday, May 17 from 9 a.m. to noon, diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility is work, but it is worth it; Tuesday, May 24, 9 a.m. to noon, what great bosses know and do; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, May 4

Martinsville Teacher of the Year

THURSDAY, May 5

Youth Climate Summit: 2 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History. Adult volunteers needed also.

Henry County School Board: 6 p.m., Henry County Administration Building.

Art at Happy Hour: 5-7 p.m., Piedmont Arts, free admission; a self guided tour of the Museum’s current exhibits. RSVP by May 4 to 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting.

FRIDAY, May 6

Music in the Box, Julianna McDowell: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, at the Black Box Theatre. $10 at twcp.net or at the door.

AA 12 & 12 Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, May 7

Exhibits at Piedmont Arts: Exhibits through May 7; free admission; Looking at Appalachia; Out of the Darkness; No Limits: Brain Injury; Martinsville Speedway 75th Anniversary Exhibit.

Sovah Super Run 5K & 8K: Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Peer Connection, 133 East Main St.

MONDAY, May 9

Patrick & Henry Community College board meeting: noon, Hooker Exhibit Hall, Frith Economic Development Center.

Martinsville School Board:

AA Big Book Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd., open meeting.

TUESDAY, May 10

Kotter’s Theory of organizational change management: 9 a.m.-noon, P&HCC, pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Management Bootcamp 2.0: 9 a.m.-noon; Cultivating Accountability; in person or virtual; $89; register at ph.augusoft.net or call 656-0260, P&HCC.

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, May 11

Knitting with fern plus friends: 10:30-12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; Session I Introduction; $35 member; $40 non-member per class/discount rate (choose one class date from each session): $95 member; $110 non-member; class details and tickets available at PiedmontArts.org

THURSDAY, May 12

Big M ceremony:

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting.

FRIDAY, May 13

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; May 13, 14, 15; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

Music Night at Spencer Penn: 6:15 p.m., with band Slate Mountain Ramblers. $5 admission; concessions.

AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, May 14

Knitting with fern plus friends: 10:30-12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; Session I Introduction; $35 member; $40 non-member per class/discount rate (choose one class date from each session): $95 member; $110 non-member; class details and tickets available at PiedmontArts.org

P&HCC graduation: 10 a.m. at Patrick & Henry Community College.

Expressions 2022 entries: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Entry rules at

Basic contractor licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., P&HCC. Statutes and regulations governing contractor licensing in Virginia for first-time applicants for a Class C, B or A license. $189. Register: ph.augosoft.net or 276-656-0260.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Peer Connection, 133 East Main St.

SUNDAY, May 15

Sock Hop: 2-5 p.m., the Spencer-Penn Centre. $5.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 16

AA Big Book Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd., open meeting.

TUESDAY, May 17

Diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility is work, but it is worth it: 9 a.m.-noon; P&HCC; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, May 18

Knitting with fern plus friends: 10:30-12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; Session 2 Building off Session I; $35 member; $40 non-member per class/discount rate (choose one class date from each session): $95 member; $110 non-member

Card-making at the Fab Lab: 6:30 p.m., Dalton IDEA Center; subject: rubber stamping. $15; register at ph.augusoft.net or 656-5461.

THURSDAY, May 19

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Patriot Players’ “Steel Magnolias” opening night: 7 p.m., P&HCC. Runs through May 22.

SATURDAY, May 21

Knitting with Fern plus friends: 10:30-12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; Session 2 Building off Session I; $35 member; $40 non-member per class/discount rate (choose one class date from each session): $95 member; $110 non-member; class details and tickets available at PiedmontArts.org

Cornhole Classic: noon; by Young Life MHC at Smith River Sports Complex; early registration $20/person or $40/team, includes lunch; registration increases after May 15. Family fun & competitive brackets; registration link: bit.ly/cornholemhc

MHS graduation

SUNDAY, May 22

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 23

AA Big Book Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd., open meeting.

TUESDAY, May 24

What great bosses know and do: 9 a.m.-noon, P&HCC, pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Peer Connection, 133 East Main St.

WEDNESDAY, May 25

Knitting with fern plus friends: 10:30-12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; Advanced building off Session 2; $35 member; $40 non-member per class/discount rate (choose one class date from each session): $95 member; $110 non-member; class details and tickets available at PiedmontArts.org

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671. Also Sept. 28.

THURSDAY, May 26

Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival: Pop’s Farm.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

AA Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m.; 12&12 study open meeting; 133 East Main St.

FRIDAY, May 27

Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival: Pop’s Farm.

Magna Vista High School graduation: 7 p.m., MVHS.

AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, May 28

Knitting with fern plus friends: 10:30-12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; Advanced building off Session 2; $35 member; $40 non-member per class/discount rate (choose one class date from each session): $95 member; $110 non-member; class details and tickets available at PiedmontArts.org

Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival: Pop’s Farm.

Bassett High School graduation: 9 a.m., BHS.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, May 29

Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival: Pop’s Farm.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 30

AA Big Book Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd., open meeting.

TUESDAY, May 31

Introduction to Microsoft Office 2016 Suite: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; May 31-June 21; $175; pre-registration required ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-0260; P&HCC. All courses are live on-line instructor led.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, June 2

Bob Ross painting class: 9:30-3:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts, $75 members; $85 non-members; learn the Bob Ross famous painting technique with certified instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse. Class details and tickets at PiedmontArts.org

Bus to Broadway Hamilton: Durham Performing Arts Center, Durham, North Carolina; $155 per person-$10 boxed dinner; bus leaves Piedmont Arts at 5 p.m. for a 7:30 p.m. performance of Hamilton. Tickets available at PiedmontArts.org

FRIDAY, June 3

Opening reception: 6-8 p.m., Piedmont Arts; opening reception and awards ceremony in honor of Expressions 2022. Open to public; complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. RSVP by May31 at PiedmontArts.org

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; June 3, 4, 5; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email

AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

THURSDAY, June 9

Henry County School Board meeting: 9 a.m., Henry County Administration Building.

FRIDAY, June 10

AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

MONDAY, June 13

Stem enrichment program: June 13-July, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; P&HCC. For more information, contact Amy Reed at areed@partickhenry.edu or 276-656-5461; to register visit https://bit.ly/STEMAchievers.

TUESDAY, June 14

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

WEDNESDAY, June 15

Card-making at the Fab Lab: 6:30 p.m., Dalton IDEA Center; subject: “Ink-credible Creations.” $15; register at ph.augusoft.net or 656-5461.

SATURDAY, June 18

Don’t Count Me Out Annual Basketball Tournament: Martinsville Middle School.

Third No Business Mountain Homebrew Competition judging: for information, visit www.bushelsandbarrels.com.

TUESDAY, June 28

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

WEDNESDAY, June 29

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

THURSDAY, July 7

Bob Ross painting class: 9:30-3:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts, $75 members; $85 non-members; learn the Bob Ross famous painting technique with certified instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse. Class details and tickets at PiedmontArts.org

MONDAY, July 11

Stem enrichment program: July 11-July 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., P&HCC. For more information, contact Amy Reed at areed@partickhenry.edu or 276-656-5461; to register visit https://bit.ly/STEMAchievers.

SATURDAY, July 16

Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library Book sale: Basement, Martinsville Branch Library, 310 E. Church St.

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

WEDNESDAY, July 27

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

FRIDAY, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

SATURDAY, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register

online or by calling 276-403-5671.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

THURSDAY, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

SATURDAY, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race:

Martinsville Speedway.

SUNDAY, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race:

Martinsville Speedway.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

SATURDAY, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

